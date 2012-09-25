版本:
S&P corrects by reinstating Freddie Mac $3b step-up notes rtg

Sept 25 (The following statement was released by the rating
agency)
    NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 25, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services today reinstated its rating on Freddie Mac's $3 billion medium-term
step-up notes due Jan. 15, 2022. The notes are rated 'AA+', and the outlook is
negative. (See our latest full analysis on Freddie Mac, published Jan. 23,
2012.) RATINGS LIST Rating Reinstated Freddie Mac $3 bil. medium-term step-up
notes due 2022 AA+/Negative

