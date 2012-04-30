版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts Xinergy Corp to 'CCC+'

April 30 - Overview	
     -- We expect U.S. coal miner Xinergy Corp.'s 2012 revenues and EBITDA 	
will be significantly below our previous expectations because of weak market 	
demand for thermal coal, as a result of unusually warm temperatures on the 	
east coast and low cost natural gas.	
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Xinergy to 'CCC+' from 	
'B-', and are also lowering our issue-level rating.  	
     -- We are removing all ratings from CreditWatch where they were placed 	
with negative implications on Feb. 24, 2012. 	
     -- The negative rating outlook reflects our view that the current market 	
conditions, including a rapid decline in demand for coal, will continue to 	
hurt the company's near-term operating performance. 	
	
Rating Action	
On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit rating on Knoxville, Tn.-based Xinergy Corp. to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The 	
rating outlook is negative. 	
	
At the same time, we lowered the issue-level rating on the company's senior 	
secured notes to 'CCC' from 'B-'. We also revised our recovery rating on the 	
notes to '5', indicating our expectation lenders can expect modest (10% to 	
30%) recovery in the event of a payment default, from '4'.	
	
We are removing all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with 	
negative implications on Feb. 24, 2012.	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade reflects our assessment that market demand has deteriorated such 	
that we expect Xinergy's performance will likely be materially lower than we 	
previously anticipated. We believe that a warmer-than-normal winter and 	
natural gas substitution have accelerated what we view as a sustained decline 	
in the economic viability of thermal coal produced in the Central Appalachian 	
(CAPP) basin. In addition, fewer production disruptions in Australia and 	
slowing demand in China and the eurozone have caused metallurgical (met) coal 	
prices to decline, further pressuring Xinergy's performance. Based on our 	
expectation that coal markets will be weaker through 2013, we believe that the 	
company's liquidity is likely to tighten. As a result, we have revised our 	
liquidity assessment to "less than adequate" from "adequate" given minimal 	
cash levels provided from operations and the need to rely on internally 	
generated cash since the company does not have access to a revolving credit 	
facility.	
	
Our base-case scenario assumes that Xinergy will sell approximately 1.5 	
million tons in 2012, about 25% less than we had previously estimated. The 	
company has cut its thermal coal operations and is focusing on met coal 	
production. We expect the company's revenues will decline about 25% from 2011, 	
with expected EBITDA of $10 million to $15 million. In March, Xinergy 	
announced that it negotiated contract buyouts with two major thermal coal 	
customers, netting it approximately $30 million in cash but resulting in spot 	
market exposure for its now uncommitted volumes. In addition, the company's 	
contracted position for its met coal is minimal and short term in nature. 	
	
We expect credit metrics at the end of the year to weaken meaningfully, with 	
2012 leverage of more than 15x, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of 	
about 5%, and interest coverage less than 1x. In 2013, we expect similar 	
metrics unless the company is able to successfully increase met coal 	
production and sell that production profitably. However, we expect operating 	
results will likely continue to be under pressure. In our view, competition 	
from low-cost natural gas, the failure of the company to produce and sell all 	
of its volumes, an uncertain and volatile pricing environment, difficult 	
operating conditions, and escalating costs make significant improvements in 	
Xinergy's financial condition difficult to attain.	
	
The company is a small producer and currently operates at five mining 	
complexes (in eastern Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia). It has about 114 	
million tons of proven and probable reserves, three-quarters of which are 	
thermal coal and the remainder is met coal. All of Xinergy's reserves and 	
production are concentrated in one basin, exposing the company to unfavorable 	
regional regulation, local transportation disruptions, and volatile market 	
demand. It expects the majority of its thermal production in 2012 to come from 	
surface mines, which generally have lower operating costs. The company also 	
operates a high volatility met coal mine in Virginia and recently commenced 	
production at a midvolatility met coal mine in West Virginia. These mines 	
provide added customer diversity and exposure to the met coal markets, which 	
are relatively good based on domestic demand and slower, but still strong, 	
demand from China. Inability to complete the ramp-up of production at its West 	
Virginia met mine, higher-than-expected operating or construction costs, or 	
lower productivity at its existing mines could stress the company's liquidity 	
and potentially delay its construction plans. Xinergy is currently relying on 	
balance sheet cash and internally generated cash flow to finance its growth 	
projects.	
	
The rating on Xinergy reflects our view of the company's "vulnerable" business 	
risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. This assessment is 	
driven by its small size and marginally contracted position, and the 	
regulatory and operating challenges inherent to operations in CAPP.	
	
Liquidity	
We view the company's liquidity position as less than adequate. Key aspects of 	
our liquidity assessment include:	
     -- Although current available cash holdings are sufficient, in our view, 	
to cover uses by at least 1.2x over the next six to 12 months, we believe that 	
the company is likely to become increasingly cash constrained in 2013.	
     -- We believe the company would not likely be able to absorb high-impact, 	
low probability events.	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, Xinergy had total liquidity of about $73 million in cash. 	
The company has no revolving credit facility. We expect the company's cash 	
position to remain approximately unchanged as of year-end 2012 as proceeds 	
from contract buyouts and asset sales offset negative cash generation from 	
operations and expected capital expenditures of about $17 million. In 2013, 	
however, we expect the company to burn around $20 million in cash as one-time 	
inflows roll off. The company currently has minimal near-term maturities, with 	
an estimated $7 million in equipment loans due in 2012. We expect Xinergy will 	
continue to use equipment financing as a source of liquidity in coming months.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on Xinergy 	
to be published on RatingsDirect after this report.	
	
Outlook	
The negative rating outlook reflects our view that although the company's 	
liquidity is sufficient to support it for the next several months, it will be 	
unable to generate enough cash over the medium term to cover its financial 	
obligations. It also takes into account the extremely difficult operating 	
environment for Xinergy as a small operator in the CAPP basin. 	
	
We could lower our rating if the company's liquidity position deteriorates. 	
This could occur if it unable to bring new production on line and sell that 	
production profitably or if it is unable to sell its met coal at attractive 	
margins.	
	
A positive rating action seems unlikely in the near term, given the 	
challenging operating conditions and weak demand for coal. However, one could 	
occur if market demand and pricing gained significant positive momentum such 	
that Xinergy was able to significantly increase its production, secure 	
long-term contracts at economic prices for its coal, and improve its liquidity 	
position. Specifically, we could raise the rating if the company is able to 	
achieve leverage metrics below 6x and generate positive free operating cash 	
flow on a sustained basis.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals 	
Industry, June 22, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; Off CreditWatch;Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Xinergy Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                CCC+/Negative/--   B-/Watch Neg/--	
 Senior Secured	
  Local Currency                        CCC                B-/Watch Neg	
  Recovery Rating                       5                  4	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

