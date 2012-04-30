TEXT-S&P cuts Xinergy Corp to 'CCC+'

April 30 - Overview
-- We expect U.S. coal miner Xinergy Corp.'s 2012 revenues and EBITDA
will be significantly below our previous expectations because of weak market
demand for thermal coal, as a result of unusually warm temperatures on the
east coast and low cost natural gas.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Xinergy to 'CCC+' from
'B-', and are also lowering our issue-level rating.
-- We are removing all ratings from CreditWatch where they were placed
with negative implications on Feb. 24, 2012.
-- The negative rating outlook reflects our view that the current market
conditions, including a rapid decline in demand for coal, will continue to
hurt the company's near-term operating performance.
Rating Action
On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Knoxville, Tn.-based Xinergy Corp. to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The
rating outlook is negative.
At the same time, we lowered the issue-level rating on the company's senior
secured notes to 'CCC' from 'B-'. We also revised our recovery rating on the
notes to '5', indicating our expectation lenders can expect modest (10% to
30%) recovery in the event of a payment default, from '4'.
We are removing all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with
negative implications on Feb. 24, 2012.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects our assessment that market demand has deteriorated such
that we expect Xinergy's performance will likely be materially lower than we
previously anticipated. We believe that a warmer-than-normal winter and
natural gas substitution have accelerated what we view as a sustained decline
in the economic viability of thermal coal produced in the Central Appalachian
(CAPP) basin. In addition, fewer production disruptions in Australia and
slowing demand in China and the eurozone have caused metallurgical (met) coal
prices to decline, further pressuring Xinergy's performance. Based on our
expectation that coal markets will be weaker through 2013, we believe that the
company's liquidity is likely to tighten. As a result, we have revised our
liquidity assessment to "less than adequate" from "adequate" given minimal
cash levels provided from operations and the need to rely on internally
generated cash since the company does not have access to a revolving credit
facility.
Our base-case scenario assumes that Xinergy will sell approximately 1.5
million tons in 2012, about 25% less than we had previously estimated. The
company has cut its thermal coal operations and is focusing on met coal
production. We expect the company's revenues will decline about 25% from 2011,
with expected EBITDA of $10 million to $15 million. In March, Xinergy
announced that it negotiated contract buyouts with two major thermal coal
customers, netting it approximately $30 million in cash but resulting in spot
market exposure for its now uncommitted volumes. In addition, the company's
contracted position for its met coal is minimal and short term in nature.
We expect credit metrics at the end of the year to weaken meaningfully, with
2012 leverage of more than 15x, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of
about 5%, and interest coverage less than 1x. In 2013, we expect similar
metrics unless the company is able to successfully increase met coal
production and sell that production profitably. However, we expect operating
results will likely continue to be under pressure. In our view, competition
from low-cost natural gas, the failure of the company to produce and sell all
of its volumes, an uncertain and volatile pricing environment, difficult
operating conditions, and escalating costs make significant improvements in
Xinergy's financial condition difficult to attain.
The company is a small producer and currently operates at five mining
complexes (in eastern Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia). It has about 114
million tons of proven and probable reserves, three-quarters of which are
thermal coal and the remainder is met coal. All of Xinergy's reserves and
production are concentrated in one basin, exposing the company to unfavorable
regional regulation, local transportation disruptions, and volatile market
demand. It expects the majority of its thermal production in 2012 to come from
surface mines, which generally have lower operating costs. The company also
operates a high volatility met coal mine in Virginia and recently commenced
production at a midvolatility met coal mine in West Virginia. These mines
provide added customer diversity and exposure to the met coal markets, which
are relatively good based on domestic demand and slower, but still strong,
demand from China. Inability to complete the ramp-up of production at its West
Virginia met mine, higher-than-expected operating or construction costs, or
lower productivity at its existing mines could stress the company's liquidity
and potentially delay its construction plans. Xinergy is currently relying on
balance sheet cash and internally generated cash flow to finance its growth
projects.
The rating on Xinergy reflects our view of the company's "vulnerable" business
risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. This assessment is
driven by its small size and marginally contracted position, and the
regulatory and operating challenges inherent to operations in CAPP.
Liquidity
We view the company's liquidity position as less than adequate. Key aspects of
our liquidity assessment include:
-- Although current available cash holdings are sufficient, in our view,
to cover uses by at least 1.2x over the next six to 12 months, we believe that
the company is likely to become increasingly cash constrained in 2013.
-- We believe the company would not likely be able to absorb high-impact,
low probability events.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, Xinergy had total liquidity of about $73 million in cash.
The company has no revolving credit facility. We expect the company's cash
position to remain approximately unchanged as of year-end 2012 as proceeds
from contract buyouts and asset sales offset negative cash generation from
operations and expected capital expenditures of about $17 million. In 2013,
however, we expect the company to burn around $20 million in cash as one-time
inflows roll off. The company currently has minimal near-term maturities, with
an estimated $7 million in equipment loans due in 2012. We expect Xinergy will
continue to use equipment financing as a source of liquidity in coming months.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on Xinergy
to be published on RatingsDirect after this report.
Outlook
The negative rating outlook reflects our view that although the company's
liquidity is sufficient to support it for the next several months, it will be
unable to generate enough cash over the medium term to cover its financial
obligations. It also takes into account the extremely difficult operating
environment for Xinergy as a small operator in the CAPP basin.
We could lower our rating if the company's liquidity position deteriorates.
This could occur if it unable to bring new production on line and sell that
production profitably or if it is unable to sell its met coal at attractive
margins.
A positive rating action seems unlikely in the near term, given the
challenging operating conditions and weak demand for coal. However, one could
occur if market demand and pricing gained significant positive momentum such
that Xinergy was able to significantly increase its production, secure
long-term contracts at economic prices for its coal, and improve its liquidity
position. Specifically, we could raise the rating if the company is able to
achieve leverage metrics below 6x and generate positive free operating cash
flow on a sustained basis.
Ratings List
Downgraded; Off CreditWatch;Outlook Action
To From
Xinergy Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Negative/-- B-/Watch Neg/--
Senior Secured
Local Currency CCC B-/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 5 4
