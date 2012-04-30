TEXT-S&P cuts Xinergy Corp to 'CCC+'

April 30 - Overview -- We expect U.S. coal miner Xinergy Corp.'s 2012 revenues and EBITDA will be significantly below our previous expectations because of weak market demand for thermal coal, as a result of unusually warm temperatures on the east coast and low cost natural gas. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Xinergy to 'CCC+' from 'B-', and are also lowering our issue-level rating. -- We are removing all ratings from CreditWatch where they were placed with negative implications on Feb. 24, 2012. -- The negative rating outlook reflects our view that the current market conditions, including a rapid decline in demand for coal, will continue to hurt the company's near-term operating performance. Rating Action On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Knoxville, Tn.-based Xinergy Corp. to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The rating outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered the issue-level rating on the company's senior secured notes to 'CCC' from 'B-'. We also revised our recovery rating on the notes to '5', indicating our expectation lenders can expect modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default, from '4'. We are removing all ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Feb. 24, 2012. Rationale The downgrade reflects our assessment that market demand has deteriorated such that we expect Xinergy's performance will likely be materially lower than we previously anticipated. We believe that a warmer-than-normal winter and natural gas substitution have accelerated what we view as a sustained decline in the economic viability of thermal coal produced in the Central Appalachian (CAPP) basin. In addition, fewer production disruptions in Australia and slowing demand in China and the eurozone have caused metallurgical (met) coal prices to decline, further pressuring Xinergy's performance. Based on our expectation that coal markets will be weaker through 2013, we believe that the company's liquidity is likely to tighten. As a result, we have revised our liquidity assessment to "less than adequate" from "adequate" given minimal cash levels provided from operations and the need to rely on internally generated cash since the company does not have access to a revolving credit facility. Our base-case scenario assumes that Xinergy will sell approximately 1.5 million tons in 2012, about 25% less than we had previously estimated. The company has cut its thermal coal operations and is focusing on met coal production. We expect the company's revenues will decline about 25% from 2011, with expected EBITDA of $10 million to $15 million. In March, Xinergy announced that it negotiated contract buyouts with two major thermal coal customers, netting it approximately $30 million in cash but resulting in spot market exposure for its now uncommitted volumes. In addition, the company's contracted position for its met coal is minimal and short term in nature. We expect credit metrics at the end of the year to weaken meaningfully, with 2012 leverage of more than 15x, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of about 5%, and interest coverage less than 1x. In 2013, we expect similar metrics unless the company is able to successfully increase met coal production and sell that production profitably. However, we expect operating results will likely continue to be under pressure. In our view, competition from low-cost natural gas, the failure of the company to produce and sell all of its volumes, an uncertain and volatile pricing environment, difficult operating conditions, and escalating costs make significant improvements in Xinergy's financial condition difficult to attain. The company is a small producer and currently operates at five mining complexes (in eastern Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia). It has about 114 million tons of proven and probable reserves, three-quarters of which are thermal coal and the remainder is met coal. All of Xinergy's reserves and production are concentrated in one basin, exposing the company to unfavorable regional regulation, local transportation disruptions, and volatile market demand. It expects the majority of its thermal production in 2012 to come from surface mines, which generally have lower operating costs. The company also operates a high volatility met coal mine in Virginia and recently commenced production at a midvolatility met coal mine in West Virginia. These mines provide added customer diversity and exposure to the met coal markets, which are relatively good based on domestic demand and slower, but still strong, demand from China. Inability to complete the ramp-up of production at its West Virginia met mine, higher-than-expected operating or construction costs, or lower productivity at its existing mines could stress the company's liquidity and potentially delay its construction plans. Xinergy is currently relying on balance sheet cash and internally generated cash flow to finance its growth projects. The rating on Xinergy reflects our view of the company's "vulnerable" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. This assessment is driven by its small size and marginally contracted position, and the regulatory and operating challenges inherent to operations in CAPP. Liquidity We view the company's liquidity position as less than adequate. Key aspects of our liquidity assessment include: -- Although current available cash holdings are sufficient, in our view, to cover uses by at least 1.2x over the next six to 12 months, we believe that the company is likely to become increasingly cash constrained in 2013. -- We believe the company would not likely be able to absorb high-impact, low probability events. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Xinergy had total liquidity of about $73 million in cash. The company has no revolving credit facility. We expect the company's cash position to remain approximately unchanged as of year-end 2012 as proceeds from contract buyouts and asset sales offset negative cash generation from operations and expected capital expenditures of about $17 million. In 2013, however, we expect the company to burn around $20 million in cash as one-time inflows roll off. The company currently has minimal near-term maturities, with an estimated $7 million in equipment loans due in 2012. We expect Xinergy will continue to use equipment financing as a source of liquidity in coming months. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on Xinergy to be published on RatingsDirect after this report. Outlook The negative rating outlook reflects our view that although the company's liquidity is sufficient to support it for the next several months, it will be unable to generate enough cash over the medium term to cover its financial obligations. It also takes into account the extremely difficult operating environment for Xinergy as a small operator in the CAPP basin. We could lower our rating if the company's liquidity position deteriorates. This could occur if it unable to bring new production on line and sell that production profitably or if it is unable to sell its met coal at attractive margins. A positive rating action seems unlikely in the near term, given the challenging operating conditions and weak demand for coal. However, one could occur if market demand and pricing gained significant positive momentum such that Xinergy was able to significantly increase its production, secure long-term contracts at economic prices for its coal, and improve its liquidity position. Specifically, we could raise the rating if the company is able to achieve leverage metrics below 6x and generate positive free operating cash flow on a sustained basis. Ratings List Downgraded; Off CreditWatch;Outlook Action To From Xinergy Corp. Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Negative/-- B-/Watch Neg/-- Senior Secured Local Currency CCC B-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 5 4