TEXT-S&P raises Toro Co rating to 'BBB'

Overview
-- U.S. outdoor grounds-care equipment manufacturer Toro has
sustained improved operating performance and credit measures over the past year.
-- We are raising our ratings on Toro, including the corporate credit
rating, to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
-- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that
operating performance will continue to strengthen and the company will sustain
its improved margins and credit measures.
Rating Action
On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Bloomington, Minn.-based The Toro
Co. to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The outlook is stable. About $251 million of total
debt was outstanding at Feb. 3, 2012.
Rationale
The upgrade primarily reflects Toro's consistent improvement in operating
performance and credit measures over the past two years, as well as our
expectation that the company will sustain these improvements. For the 12
months ended Feb. 3, 2012, we estimate average ratio of total debt to EBITDA
was 1.2x compared with 1.4x for the same period in fiscal 2011. In addition,
EBITDA-to-interest coverage increased to 12.2x for the 12 months ended Feb. 3,
2012, up from 10.7x in 2011. The improvement in credit metrics is primarily a
result of higher EBITDA, as the company's sales have grown over the past year
and have surpassed prerecessionary levels. For the 12 months ended Feb. 3,
2012, Toro posted growth of 10.5% following a 15% gain for the same period one
year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margins increased to 13.2% for the 12 months ended
Feb. 3, 2012 (up from 12.2% for the same period last year), and are closer to
the company's historical range of 13% to 15%. Sales growth occurred across
both Toro's professional and residential segments but was particularly strong
for the company's higher-margin professional segment, which we believe will
continue.
We believe Toro's credit metrics could continue to improve modestly with
additional EBITDA growth over the next year and remain strong for the revised
rating. Our forecast assumptions include:
-- We believe Toro's sales are likely to increase about 7% in fiscal
2012, reflecting growth in both the professional and residential businesses
and modest acquisition contributions.
-- We expect adjusted EBITDA margins before acquisitions will increase
modestly, as higher volumes, cost saving initiatives, and a more favorable
product mix outweigh input cost inflation.
-- We see capital expenditures of about $45 million, and up to $100
million in share repurchases.
Based on our forecast, we estimate that by the end of fiscal 2012 (ended
October), adjusted leverage will be about 1.1x and the ratio of funds from
operations (FFO) to total debt will be above 60%. We believe credit measures
will be sustained at the stronger end of the indicative ratio ranges for a
"modest" financial risk profile, which includes leverage of 1.5x to 2x and FFO
to total debt of 45% to 60%.
The ratings on Toro reflect our opinion that the company has a "satisfactory"
business risk profile and a "modest" financial risk profile. Key credit
factors considered in our business risk assessment include Toro's solid market
positions in the professional turf-equipment and service market, its good
market positions in consumer lawn and garden power equipment products, and its
international diversity. We also consider Toro's vulnerability to economic
cycles, the high degree of seasonality in its business, and highly competitive
end-user markets. We believe its financial risk profile is modest, based on
its solid credit metrics, strong liquidity, and conservative financial profile.
Toro is a manufacturer of outdoor grounds-care equipment and irrigation
products for residential and professional landscaping as well as the
commercial market. The professional segment accounted for 66% of fiscal 2011
sales, and includes golf-course maintenance, irrigation equipment, and
landscape-contractor power-mowing products. The residential segment, which
includes mowers, riding products, and snow throwers, accounted 34% of fiscal
2011 sales. Though it is historically the more stable of the two operating
segments, the professional segment experienced a greater decline in sales
during the recession than the residential segment, which operates within a
highly competitive market and is subject to weather conditions.
The company has strong market positions, particularly in the golf and
landscape contractor markets, and has well-known brands, including the retail
brands Toro and Lawn-Boy. Toro competes against other participants such as
Deere & Co., Briggs & Stratton Corp., and Honda Motor Co. International sales
add diversity and accounted for about 32% of total sales in fiscal 2011.
Toro benefits from a diversified revenue and customer base. The company offers
many products under its two main product categories and its largest customer
is 13% of its sales base. Toro's business is highly seasonal, with about 60%
of sales and 85% of profitability occurring in the second and third quarters
of its fiscal year. However, it has managed the seasonality well, and during
nonrecessionary times has generated consistently good operating results.
Liquidity
We believe Toro will have "strong" liquidity to meet is needs over the next 12
to 24 months. This is based on the following information and assumptions:
-- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, funds from operations,
and revolving credit availability) will exceed uses by more than 1.5x over the
next 12 months.
-- We expect net sources to be positive, even with a 30% drop in EBITDA.
-- In our view, compliance with financial maintenance covenants likely
would survive a 30% drop in EBITDA.
-- As of Feb. 3, 2012, the company's cash sources included cash and
equivalents of about $72 million, and $127 million of availability under its
credit facilities, which include a $150 million revolving credit facility and
non-U.S. short-term lines of $15 million.
-- We expect the company to generate more than $180 million in funds from
operations during fiscal 2012.
-- Toro was in compliance with all of its financial covenants as of Feb.
3, 2012, and had ample cushion.
-- The company has no near-term debt maturities.
-- Capital expenditures for fiscal 2012 of roughly $45 million are likely
to be supported with operating cash flow. In addition, we expect the company
to continue to support share repurchase activity of about $100 million in 2012
with its cash sources.
-- We believe the company has well-established and solid relationships
with its banks, and generally prudent financial risk management.
Outlook
Our ratings outlook on Toro is stable. We believe operating performance will
continue to strengthen, and expect the company to sustain its improved margins
and credit measures. We expect the company will maintain average adjusted
leverage near 1.5x and FFO to total debt of between 55%-60%. Although an
upgrade is unlikely over the near term, this would require Toro to further
diversify its business mix, leading to an improved business risk assessment,
while maintaining existing strong credit measures. We could consider a lower
rating if financial policy becomes more aggressive or operating performance
deteriorates and credit measures weaken, such that leverage exceeds 2x. Such a
scenario could include a decline in revenue of about 20% combined with 250
basis points of EBITDA margin compression, perhaps due to a significant
slowdown in demand due an economic downturn and increased input cost inflation.
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
The Toro Co.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB-/Positive/--
Senior Unsecured BBB BBB-