TEXT-S&P raises Dollar General corporate credit rating

Overview -- U.S. discount retailer Dollar General continues to achieve robust sales and cash flow growth -- We are raising the corporate credit rating to investment-grade 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. -- At the same time, we are removing all ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that positive operating momentum will drive healthy sales and cash flow growth in 2012, resulting in credit protection measures in line with an "intermediate" financial risk profile. Rating Action On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its rating on discount retailer Dollar General Corp., including the corporate credit rating to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications, where they were placed on March 22, 2012. The outlook is stable. We also assigned a 'BBB' issue rating to the company's new $880 million term loan C due 2017. At the same time, we raised the debt issue rating on Dollar General's term loan first-loss B-2 to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and the rating on the subordinated debt to 'BB' from 'BB-'. In addition, we affirmed our 'BBB' rating on the company's existing term loan first-out B-1 term loan. The upgrade reflects our expectations for continued healthy sales and EBITDA growth while debt levels remain relatively stable in 2012 and 2013, and that Dollar General will maintain credit protection measures in line with an "intermediate" financial risk profile. Rationale The ratings on Dollar General reflect our expectation that the company will maintain credit protection measures in line with its intermediate financial risk profile, supported by healthy sales growth while managing a rapid store growth strategy. We view Dollar General's business risk as "satisfactory" because of its strong market position as the largest dollar-store chain in the U.S., with 10,000 stores, good prospects for future growth, and improved merchandising and operating efficiencies. Standard & Poor's economists currently forecast GDP growing 2.1% in 2012 and 2.5% in 2013, unemployment remaining above 8.0% in 2012 and 7.9% in 2013, and consumer spending increasing 2.1% in 2012 and 2.5% in 2013. Given the company's extreme value proposition and our forecast for the U.S. economy, we believe Dollar General will continue to benefit from consumers trading down. In addition, improved merchandising from increasing its mix of consumables and private-label goods and better operating efficiency from higher store productivity have propelled operating margin growth, outperforming its main peer Family Dollar. We believe these initiatives will continue to support healthy sales and earnings growth. Still, Dollar General operates in the highly competitive discount retail sector and is pursuing an aggressive growth plan, in our opinion. While we expect the positive operating momentum to continue in 2012, this will likely be at a slower pace than in 2011. In our base case, we forecast: -- Revenue growing in the high-single-digit area, reflecting mid-single-digit same-store sales (compared with 6% same-store sales growth in 2011) and about 625 new store openings; -- Gross margin to remain relatively stable due to growth in private-label products and other merchandising initiatives and despite a shift to lower margin consumables; -- EBITDA margin to expand modestly due to the positive leverage of selling, general, and administrative expenses because of solid same-store sales growth, despite higher expenses to support store openings; and -- Free cash flow to remain healthy, at about $600 million in 2012, despite higher capital spending to support store growth. Still, risks to our base-case forecast include pressure on Dollar General's core customers' discretionary spending, given high unemployment and the weak economic recovery. We also see some risk of a reversal of the consumer trading down to value retail concepts if an economic recovery becomes more robust, which could limit sales. We view Dollar General's financial profile as intermediate. In our base case, we believe that debt leverage could decline to about 2.5x in 2012 compared with 2.7x in fiscal 2011 due to continued momentum in the business propelling EBITDA growth while debt levels remain relatively stable. We expect EBITDA to interest coverage to strengthen to about 6.0x for the same period, compared with 4.9x in 2011 due to a lower debt burden. In the future, we expect Dollar General to use the bulk of its free cash flow to fund share repurchase rather than debt reduction. Dollar General currently has a $500 million share repurchase program which has largely been completed. Liquidity We assess Dollar General's liquidity as "strong," indicating that cash sources should exceed needs over the next 12 to 18 months. Sources of liquidity include: -- Cash flow from operations; -- $808 million available under its $1.0 billion revolving credit facility as of Feb. 3, 2012; Dollar General recently expanded this revolver to $1.2 billion; and -- Dollar General had about $185 million of borrowings under the revolver and we expect the company to repay revolver borrowings by year-end, using cash flow from operations. We believe these sources would more than adequately cover uses of cash, which the company uses primarily for capital spending and working capital needs to fund store growth. Debt maturities are light; the company has about 1% debt amortization under the term loans. The company faces no debt maturities until 2014, when the revolving credit facility and term loans B-1 and B-2 mature. There are no maintenance financial covenants under the term loans. Terms under the revolving credit facility require Dollar General to meet a fixed-charge coverage ratio only if availability falls below a minimum level. Outlook The stable outlook on Dollar General reflects our view that positive operating momentum will drive healthy sales and cash flow growth in 2012, resulting in total debt to EBITDA in the mid 2x area. We expect revenue growth in the high-single-digit range and margins will expand modestly because of positive sales leverage while gross margin remains relatively stable. Despite strong sales growth, margin gains will be tempered by costs increases to support a rapid store expansion program. While we believe Dollar General's credit protection measures will improve further in 2012, this improvement will be limited compared with prior years given our expectations for debt levels to remain relatively flat. Despite, higher capital expenditures, we believe that the company will continue to generate solid levels of free operating cash flow in the $600 million range in 2012. Still, we expect share repurchases activity to consume most of the free cash flow. In our view, the company will manage its share repurchase activity consistently with the credit ratio targets it recently issued. Although unlikely in the near-to-intermediate term, we would consider lowering the rating if performance falls significantly below our expectations due to competitive pressure, poor execution, or an over-expansion of its stores. Under this scenario, sales would have declined in the low-single digits and gross margins would have fallen by over 50 basis points (bps). At that time, leverage would approach the mid-3x area. Moreover, debt-financed share repurchases that cause debt leverage to weaken to above 3x could have a negative effect on the rating. We would consider an upgrade if performance remains above expectations, with the company sustaining leverage below 2x and funds from operations to total debt in above 40% over the intermediate term. Under this scenario, revenues would be in the low-teen range and gross margin would expand by 150 bps. Related Criteria And Research -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded And Off CreditWatch To From Dollar General Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- BB+/Watch Pos/-- New Rating Dollar General Corp. Senior Secured $880 mil term loan C due 2017 BBB Upgraded And Off CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Withdrawn Dollar General Corp. Senior Secured BBB- BB+/Watch Pos Recovery Rating NR 4 Subordinated BB BB-/Watch Pos Recovery Rating NR 6