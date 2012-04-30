版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 1日 星期二 04:01 BJT

TEXT-S&P cuts Hologic rating to 'BB'

Overview	
     -- Bedford, Mass.-based Hologic Inc. plans to acquire Gen-Probe Inc. for 	
about $3.7 billion in cash.	
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit and senior convertible debt 	
ratings to 'BB' from 'BB+' and placing the ratings on CreditWatch with 	
negative implications.	
     -- The negative CreditWatch reflects the potential for the ratings to 	
fall another one to two notches when the transaction is consummated.  	
	
Rating Action	
On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Hologic Inc. to 'BB' from 'BB+' 	
and placed the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications. The ratings 	
are unsolicited. 	
	
The downgrade reflects our expectation that pro forma debt leverage will 	
increase to about 6.7x as a result of the transaction and that ratings will, 	
at best, be 'BB'. The CreditWatch with negative implications reflects the 	
potential for ratings to fall another one to two notches.  	
	
Rationale	
Hologic's 'BB' rating reflects its "fair" business risk profile and pro forma 	
for the Gen-Probe acquisition, a "highly aggressive" financial risk profile; 	
we expect the company to fund the majority of the $3.7 billion acquisition 	
with debt. 	
	
The current fair business risk profile reflects ongoing technology risk, 	
competitive threats, limited geographic diversity (75% of sales are in the 	
U.S.), and some exposure to reimbursement, despite the company's 	
well-established positions in women's health markets and moderate product 	
diversity. Hologic manufactures and supplies diagnostic, surgical, and medical 	
imaging equipment and products for women's health care. We believe that the 	
Gen-Probe acquisition has the potential to strengthen the company's business 	
risk profile to "satisfactory," given expanded product diversity, the combined 	
entity's complementary sales force and product lines (which could provide 	
operational synergies), increased opportunities for international distribution 	
of Gen-Probe's products, and a higher proportion of revenues derived from 	
consumable products to total revenues.  	
	
CreditWatch	
Resolution of the CreditWatch, and subsequent ratings downgrades will be 	
contingent upon determining:	
     -- If the additional Gen-Probe assets bolster Hologic's scale and product 	
diversity sufficiently to raise its business risk profile to satisfactory from 	
fair; and	
     -- To what degree we believe Hologic can de-leverage its balance sheet 	
within the next 12-18 months, to be commensurate with an "aggressive" or 	
"significant" financial risk profile; we do not expect the company's financial 	
risk profile return to "intermediate" within this timeframe. 	
	
Hologic has a successful track record of de-leveraging subsequent to sizable 	
transactions. Given solid free operating cash flow, and mid-single-digit 	
revenue growth prospects, we believe that potential exists for Hologic to 	
de-leverage rapidly post transaction. We will update our CreditWatch listing 	
after completing a more thorough assessment of the transaction.  	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Hologic Inc. (Unsolicited Ratings)	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Watch Neg/--    BB+/Stable/--	
 Subordinated                           BB/Watch Neg       BB+	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  3

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐