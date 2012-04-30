TEXT-S&P cuts Hologic rating to 'BB'

Overview -- Bedford, Mass.-based Hologic Inc. plans to acquire Gen-Probe Inc. for about $3.7 billion in cash. -- We are lowering our corporate credit and senior convertible debt ratings to 'BB' from 'BB+' and placing the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The negative CreditWatch reflects the potential for the ratings to fall another one to two notches when the transaction is consummated. Rating Action On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Hologic Inc. to 'BB' from 'BB+' and placed the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications. The ratings are unsolicited. The downgrade reflects our expectation that pro forma debt leverage will increase to about 6.7x as a result of the transaction and that ratings will, at best, be 'BB'. The CreditWatch with negative implications reflects the potential for ratings to fall another one to two notches. Rationale Hologic's 'BB' rating reflects its "fair" business risk profile and pro forma for the Gen-Probe acquisition, a "highly aggressive" financial risk profile; we expect the company to fund the majority of the $3.7 billion acquisition with debt. The current fair business risk profile reflects ongoing technology risk, competitive threats, limited geographic diversity (75% of sales are in the U.S.), and some exposure to reimbursement, despite the company's well-established positions in women's health markets and moderate product diversity. Hologic manufactures and supplies diagnostic, surgical, and medical imaging equipment and products for women's health care. We believe that the Gen-Probe acquisition has the potential to strengthen the company's business risk profile to "satisfactory," given expanded product diversity, the combined entity's complementary sales force and product lines (which could provide operational synergies), increased opportunities for international distribution of Gen-Probe's products, and a higher proportion of revenues derived from consumable products to total revenues. CreditWatch Resolution of the CreditWatch, and subsequent ratings downgrades will be contingent upon determining: -- If the additional Gen-Probe assets bolster Hologic's scale and product diversity sufficiently to raise its business risk profile to satisfactory from fair; and -- To what degree we believe Hologic can de-leverage its balance sheet within the next 12-18 months, to be commensurate with an "aggressive" or "significant" financial risk profile; we do not expect the company's financial risk profile return to "intermediate" within this timeframe. Hologic has a successful track record of de-leveraging subsequent to sizable transactions. Given solid free operating cash flow, and mid-single-digit revenue growth prospects, we believe that potential exists for Hologic to de-leverage rapidly post transaction. We will update our CreditWatch listing after completing a more thorough assessment of the transaction. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded To From Hologic Inc. (Unsolicited Ratings) Corporate Credit Rating BB/Watch Neg/-- BB+/Stable/-- Subordinated BB/Watch Neg BB+ Recovery Rating 3 3