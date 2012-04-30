TEXT-S&P rates On Assignment loan a prelim 'BB-'

April 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its existing preliminary ratings for Calabasas, Calif.-based On Assignment Inc. are unaffected by the addition of a $100 million term loan A, an increase in the size of its revolving credit to $75 million ($25 million funded) from $50 million, and a reduction in the amount of its term loan B to $365 million from $490 million. We are assigning our preliminary 'BB-' rating to the company's $100 million term loan A due 2017 with a preliminary recovery rating of '3'. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. We expect On Assignment to use the net proceeds and newly issued common stock to pay for its $600 million acquisition of Apex Systems Inc., and to refinance its existing debt. Including our operating lease adjustment and potential earn-outs, pro forma for the acquisition and financing transactions, debt to EBITDA was roughly 4x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. We now expect pro forma lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest expense to be around 5.5x versus 5.0x in 2012, because of the lower average cost of debt. The corporate credit rating for On Assignment is preliminary 'BB-' and the rating outlook is stable. The preliminary 'BB-' rating reflects our expectation that On Assignment will be able to reduce leverage, generate positive discretionary cash flow, and maintain an adequate cushion of covenant compliance over the intermediate term. Following the acquisition, which essentially doubles the size of the company, On Assignment primarily will be an IT staffing firm, but will also operate in life sciences staffing, physician staffing, travel nursing, and allied health care. We expect lease-adjusted pro forma leverage to decline to the mid-to-high-3x area by the second half of 2012. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research report on On Assignment, published April 11, 2012.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST On Assignment Inc. Corporate credit rating BB-(prelim)/Stable/-- $75M revolv credit fac BB-(prelim) Recovery Rating 3(prelim) $365M term loan B BB-(prelim) Recovery Rating 3(prelim) New Rating On Assignment Inc. $100M term loan A due 2017 BB-(prelim) Recovery Rating 3(prelim) Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.