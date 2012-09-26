版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 27日 星期四 02:04 BJT

TEXT-Fitch publishes report on Magnetite VI

Sept 26 - Fitch Ratings has published a new issue report on Magnetite VI,
Limited/Corp. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking
on the link above.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Magnetite VI, Limited/Corp. -- Appendi

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐