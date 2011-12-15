Text-Fitch cuts VR, IDR ratings on GUBs

NEW YORK, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today taken rating actions on nine global trading and universal banks (GTUBs). The actions complete its assessment of the GTUBs, carried out in conjunction with a broad review of the ratings for the largest banking institutions in the world. Fitch has downgraded eight issuers' Viability Ratings (VRs) and affirmed one, removing them from Rating Watch Negative where they were placed on Oct. 13, 2011.--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'; --Viability Rating downgraded to 'a-' from 'a+'. UBS AG --Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'; --Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'. On Oct. 13, 2011 UBS AG's IDR was downgraded to 'A' from 'A+' due to a downgrade of its Support Rating Floor and its Viability Rating remained on Rating Watch Negative. Bank of America's VR was placed on Rating Watch Negative on Oct. 13, 2011. The report 'Global Trading and Universal Bank Review: Resilience Increased but Challenges Remain' and the individual company rating action commentaries referenced above are available on 'www.fitchratings.com' and provide more specific details regarding each individual bank affected by today's actions. Contact: Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0560 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 James Longsdon Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076