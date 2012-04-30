TEXT-S&P cuts Language Line Holdings to 'B'

Overview
-- U.S. translation service provider Language Line's
fourth-quarter operating performance was below our expectations; the company
increased its dividend pay-out and its covenants step down.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B' from
'B+'.
-- We lowering our issue-level ratings on the company's first-lien debt
to 'B' from 'B+' and on its second-lien facilities to 'CCC+' from 'B-'.
-- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the
company will continue to generate moderate discretionary cash flow.
Rating Action
On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Language Line Holdings LLC to 'B' from 'B+.'
We also lowered our ratings on Language Line's first-lien credit facilities to
'B' from 'B+.' The recovery rating remains at '3', indicating our expectation
of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment
default.
In addition, we lowered our ratings on the company's second-lien credit
facilities to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The recovery rating remains at '6', indicating
our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of
a payment default.
Rationale
We lowered Language Line's corporate credit rating because of the company's
underperformance and very aggressive financial policy, which we believe
increases financial risk in light of covenant step-downs later this year. We
believe that the company's headroom against financial covenants could narrow
this year below 15%.
The corporate credit rating reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that
Language Line's financial policy will remain very aggressive and leverage will
remain high, which underpins our assessment of the financial risk profile as
"highly leveraged." The rating also reflects the company's vulnerability to
clients moving their translation services in-house, and continued pricing
pressure in the over-the-phone interpretation (OPI) market. The company is
also vulnerable to economic cyclicality. We believe the company's revenue will
continue to decline at a low-single-digit percent rate over the near term.
These factors contribute to our view of Language Line's business profile as
"weak."
Clients typically use Language Line as a supplement to in-house, multilingual
capabilities. Although Language Line is the leading outsourced OPI provider,
the company's clients could move more of their translation services in-house.
Spanish-language OPI accounts for around 70% of Language Line's total billed
minutes. As the volume of Spanish-English translation demand grows and Spanish
language ability becomes more prevalent, it can become more economical for a
client to reduce outsourcing. The company's customer base is reasonably
diversified, with its largest customer accounting for less than 5% of its
sales. However, four industries--insurance, financial services, health care,
and government--accounted for more than 70% of revenue. Consolidation or
weakness in these industries could affect Language Line's operating
performance.
In 2012, we expect revenue will decline at a low-single-digit percentage rate,
while EBITDA could decline at a mid-single-digit rate. We expect the company
should be able to maintain a good EBITDA margin (excluding equity-based
compensation) of more than 40%, partially because of variable components in
its cost structure.
For the fourth quarter, revenue declined 5% year over year because of a
decrease in OPI minutes and a decline in average rate per minute (ARPM). Over
the same period, EBITDA (which is not the same as covenant EBITDA and excludes
equity-based compensation expense) declined 15%. The company's EBITDA margin,
excluding equity compensation expense/credit, was 44.8% for the year ended
Dec. 31, 2011. In our view, Language Line has a highly leveraged financial
profile. The ratio of total debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases) was
5.7x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011. This is in line with the indicative
financial risk threshold ratio of debt-to-EBITDA greater than 5.0x that we
associate with a highly leveraged financial profile in our criteria. EBITDA
coverage of interest was 2.1x for the year. In 2012, we believe leverage will
remain in the mid-5x area and coverage will remain in the low-2x area.
Conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow was 11.9% for 2011, down
from 60.9% in 2010 due to higher interest expense and higher dividend
payments. In 2012, we expect conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow
of roughly 20%, as a portion of dividend payments in 2011 were related to tax
obligations of its sponsors as a result of the late 2010 refinancing
transactions, which will not repeat in 2012.
Liquidity
We believe Language Line has "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs over the
next 12 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the
following expectations, assumptions, and factors:
-- Sources of liquidity over the next 12 months will exceed its uses by
more than 1.2x.
-- Net sources would remain positive despite a 15% EBITDA decline.
-- The company will maintain covenant compliance, even in the event of a
15% decrease in EBITDA.
-- Because of the company's revolver availability and cash flow
generation, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks.
Liquidity sources include cash balances, which were $18.3 million at Dec. 31,
2011, and access to a $50 million undrawn revolving credit facility due 2015.
We expect the company will generate moderately positive discretionary cash
flow in 2012. Working capital and capital expenditures have not been a
significant use of cash. Language Line's term loan amortizes at a rate of
roughly $5.3 million annually, which it can cover with discretionary cash
flow.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had more than a 15% cushion of compliance
with its financial covenants; however, its covenants tighten twice in 2012.
The leverage covenant is not computed by netting cash against debt. Although
Language Line generates moderately positive discretionary cash flow, we are
uncertain it will pay down debt to maintain an appropriate cushion of
compliance with its financial covenants, given its historically aggressive
financial policy.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
Language Line, to be published on RatingsDirect following this report.
Outlook
The rating outlook is stable. Although we expect Language Line's operating
performance to remain weak and its financial policy to remain aggressive, we
believe the company will maintain adequate liquidity over the near term.
We could review the rating for a downgrade if we become convinced that the
company's margin of compliance with financial covenants could drop below 10%,
with the potential for further narrowing. Such a scenario would also include
declines in discretionary cash flow to a level where increased fees associated
with a potential amendment to its credit agreement could meaningfully reduce
liquidity. In addition to dividend payments, factors that could contribute to
such a scenario include declines or slower growth in OPI minutes and/or
faster-than-expected deterioration of ARPM. Other such factors include client
negotiating pressure, customers moving translation services in-house or to
competitors, and customer consolidation.
Although less likely, we could raise the rating if the company resumes revenue
and EBITDA growth (without any benefit from equity compensation credits),
reduces leverage, maintains an adequate cushion of compliances with covenants,
and convincingly establishes a less aggressive financial policy.
