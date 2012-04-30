版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 1日 星期二 05:10 BJT

TEXT-Fitch affirms Great-West Lifeco ratings

April 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Great-West Lifeco (TSE:
GWO) including the holding company's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 	
'A+' and all outstanding senior debt and hybrid issues, as well as the Insurer 	
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of all operating subsidiaries at 'AA'. The 	
Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions is provided at the 	
end of this release.	
	
The ratings rationale is based upon the company's consistently strong and stable	
core insurance earnings; strong competitive position in the Canadian market; 	
conservative investment profile; and overall actuarial liability profile that is	
not heavily exposed to the equity markets. Offsetting these positives are the 	
company's relatively high use of financial leverage and the ongoing 	
underperformance of Putnam Investments (Putnam), which has strained overall 	
earnings levels and has caused fixed-charge coverage to remain at depressed 	
levels for some time.	
	
Fitch views positively GWO's solid core insurance earnings performance as it 	
drives and supports the company's financial flexibility and consolidated 	
risk-based capital position. Fitch believes this performance is reflective of 	
the company's conservative risk appetite which has resulted in lower-risk 	
product design, strict pricing discipline, and management of key earnings 	
drivers such as expenses and persistency. Full year 2011 operating earnings were	
up 4% to CAD1.9 billion. Operating return on equity was 16.6%, above the 	
company's long-term target of 15%.	
	
Fitch believes GWO's investment performance is a reflection of its conservative 	
investment policies and underwriting standards as well as its asset/liability, 	
liquidity and investment skills. By policy, the company does not invest in 	
below-investment-grade (BIG) credits, and therefore reported exposure in this 	
category consists of 'fallen angels,' including privately placed issues with 	
strong covenant protection. BIGs totaled CAD1.4 billion at year-end 2011, or 	
1.6% of bond investments. At CAD2.5 billion in total investment provisions, 	
Fitch believes that GWO is well-provisioned for future credit loss and that 	
future impairments in excess of actuarial reserve provisions are likely to 	
remain within manageable levels and ratings expectations. 	
	
Fitch believes GWO's actuarial liabilities are relatively insensitive to equity 	
markets, due to the avoidance of riskier enhancements to individual segregated 	
funds. The company's primary exposure to equity markets is through Putnam.	
	
At year-end 2011, GWO's financial leverage was 23% and GAAP earnings-based 	
interest and preferred dividend coverage was approximately 7 times (x). 	
	
Key rating drivers for GWO's ratings that could lead to a downgrade include:	
	
--A sustained drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital position with no plans	
or ability to rectify. This would include the U.S. risk-based capital ratio 	
falling below 400% and MCCSR ratios falling below 200%.	
	
--Increase in financial leverage to over 25% or an increase in total leverage to	
over 35%.	
	
--Sizable goodwill impairment on Canada Life or London Life acquisitions.	
	
--Acquisitions outside GWO's historical risk preferences or expertise, or any 	
other material changes in risk appetite for the company.	
	
--Reduction in Power Financial Corporation's ownership stake in GWO.	
	
Fitch considers an upgrade of GWO's ratings in the near to intermediate term 	
unlikely.	
	
Fitch has assigned the following rating:	
	
Great-West Lifeco, Inc.	
	
--Series P, 5.4% non-cumulative first preferred shares rated 'BBB+'.	
	
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: 	
	
Great-West Lifeco, Inc. 	
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'; 	
--6.14% senior debentures due March 21, 2018 at 'A';	
--4.65% senior debentures due Aug. 13, 2020 at 'A';	
--6.74% senior debentures due Nov. 24, 2031 at 'A'; 	
--6.67% senior debentures due March 21, 2033 at 'A';	
--5.998% senior debentures due Nov. 16, 2039 at 'A';	
--Series F, 5.9% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+';	
--Series G, 5.2% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+';	
--Series H, 4.85% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+';	
--Series I, 4.5% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+';	
--Series J, 6% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+';	
--Series L, 5.65% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+';	
--Series M, 5.80% non-cumulative first preferred shares at 'BBB+';	
--Series N, 3.65% non-cumulative first preferred shares 'BBB+'.	
	
GWL&A Financial Corp. 	
--Long-term IDR at 'A+'. 	
	
Canada Life Financial Corporation	
--Long-term IDR at 'A+'. 	
	
Great-West Life Assurance Company	
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'AA';	
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'. 	
	
Canada Life Assurance Company	
--IFS at 'AA';	
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-';	
--6.4% subordinated debentures due Dec. 11, 2028 at 'A+'. 	
	
Great-West Life and Annuity Insurance Company	
--IFS at 'AA';	
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';	
--Commercial paper at 'F1+'. 	
	
London Life Insurance Company;	
First Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company	
--IFS at 'AA'. 	
	
Great-West Lifeco Finance (Delaware) LP	
--5.691% subordinated debentures due 2067 at 'BBB+'; 	
--7.127% subordinated debentures due 2068 at 'BBB+'. 	
	
Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Capital, LP 	
--6.625% deferrable debentures due Nov. 15, 2034 at 'BBB+'. 	
	
Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Capital, LP II	
--7.153% subordinated debentures due 2046 at 'BBB+'. 	
	
Great-West Life Capital Trust	
--Series A, 5.995% senior debentures due Dec. 31, 2052 at 'A'. 	
	
Canada Life Capital Trust 	
--Series A, 6.679% senior debentures due June 30, 2052 at 'A';	
--Series B, 7.529% senior debentures due June 30, 2052 at 'A'.

