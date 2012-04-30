TEXT-S&P affirms Banca Mifel S.A. ratings

Overview -- We are affirming our 'BB-/B' global scale and 'mxBBB+/mxA-2' national scale ratings on Banca Mifel. -- We are also affirming our 'B-' ratings on the $100 million perpetual, noncumulative, nonpreferred subordinated notes -- We expect the bank to maintain its moderate business position, capital and earnings, risk position, and funding profile. Rating Action On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its issuer ratings on Mexico-based universal bank Banca Mifel S.A. (BM), including its global-scale ratings at 'BB-/B' and Mexican national-scale ratings at 'mxBBB+/mxA-2'. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bb-'. The outlook is stable. We also affirmed our 'B-' ratings on BM's $100 million perpetual, noncumulative, nonpreferred subordinated notes. Rationale Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on BM and its senior debt reflects our assessment of its moderate business position, capital & earnings, and risk position. We also base the ratings on our assessment of its below average funding and adequate liquidity, relative to its Mexican peers. We believe that the risk-adjusted capital framework (RACF) adequately reflects the bank's credit, market, and operational risks. Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating (ICR). Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Mexico is 'bbb'. In our view, the main risk for the banks operating in Mexico is economic risk. This is due to the population's low income level (from a global perspective) and the decrease in payment capacity amid a low level of domestic savings. In addition, banks face challenges associated with lending within a legal framework that is still establishing a track record of creditor rights. However, underwriting standards have improved. Additionally, we do not view any asset bubbles in the Mexican economy. Industry risk is not as high, because of conservative regulation, but supervision still needs to improve. Healthy competitive dynamics drive the lending system. Funding is based on stable deposits, and the domestic debt markets are rapidly expanding. We classify the Mexican government as supportive to its banking system because of past experience and our belief that it has the capacity to help banks withstand problems. Our assessment of BM's business position as moderate reflects our view of its geographic concentration in the Mexican banking system. Although we view BM's customer franchise as stable, the bank still has a small market share and branch franchise, which is mainly concentrated in Mexico City and the surrounding area. In our opinion, this is likely to remain unchanged during 2012 because the company will not open many new branches. BM's strategy will focus on guaranteed small and mid-size enterprises (SME), agricultural loans, and mortgage lending, thereby enhancing its fresh capital injection. Even though we believe that this strategy will help to improve its profitability, we expect better results by year-end 2012. Our assessment of its moderate capital and earnings reflects our expectation that the average risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification adjustments will be about 6.3%. Our forecast considers the recent capital injection of Mexican pesos (MXN)509 million, portfolio growth of 35% during 2012 and 25% during 2013, a strong improvement in its profitability because of better funding and less expenses with the launching of the bank's new core banking system, and a more diversified and profitable loan portfolio linked to stable asset quality. Despite a sizable capital injection that helped to improve its RAC ratio, we nonetheless believe that the bank still lacks the ability to regenerate its capital base, given our expectation for asset growth and limited core earnings to adjusted assets of 0.74% during the next two years. Nevertheless, we expect more positive results, especially with regard to profitability, during the medium term. This should help the company to strengthen its capital, especially as its need to create reserves reduces its core earnings Our view of the bank's RAC ratio supports our assessment of its moderate risk position. We anticipate that its loan portfolio growth during the next few years will be greater than the rest of the industry, and that most of the growth will be visible in its already known segments. We believe that its credit expansion will mainly be guaranteed by Mexican development banks, thereby mitigating the risk therewith associated. Furthermore, with such a credit growth towards SME lending, agriculture, and mortgage loans, its portfolio will be more pulverized, and will accordingly enhance its risk diversification. However, the concentration is still high due to large loans with exposure to states and municipalities. Its historical loss experience has improved, and we expect its non-accrual and repossessed rate (NPA) to be 3.50% during 2012 and 3.10% during 2013. The company is still making efforts to improve its loan loss reserves to gross non-performing assets (NPA) from the 67% experienced as of March 2012. We expect this level to be 81% by the end of 2012 and 100% during 2013. The limited level of loan loss reserves to NPA is partially mitigated by state owned banks guarantees, such as NAFIN and FEGA. Its small branch network constrains our assessment of its funding, which we consider below average compared to the rest of the Mexican banking industry. It derives its funding mainly from deposits, which represented 71% of its total funding base as of March 2012. Its customer loans contributed up to 60% of its customer deposits as of the end of first quarter 2012. It has successfully implemented its deposit-taking strategy since 2010. Its stable customer deposit base is likely to remain its main funding source. We consider its liquidity adequate because BM had cash and available deposits with central banks of MXN1.551 billion, and an investment portfolio of MXN21.512 billion as of March 2012, mainly with Mexico sovereign bonds. There are some liquidity gaps because it funds its long term loans with short term deposits, but its loan portfolio, except for mortgage loans, consists of either short or medium term. Outlook Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will maintain its moderate business position, capital and earnings, risk position, and funding profile. We expect its credit losses to remain minimal, but we believe that its nonperforming assets will remain high compared with the industry average, with a portfolio growth of 35% through 2012. We also believe that BM's core earnings to average assets will remain minimal at about 0.7% for 2012 and 2013. Although the bank has successfully raised a significant level of capital, and we view this positively, we expect further growth in its lending to offset the capital increase. We consider its strategy well-defined. We could raise the ratings on BM if it built a track record of implementing better strategies and if our confidence in its ability to diversify its lending portfolio while maintaining adequate asset quality--given the intense competition on the segment they are targeting--improved. We could also raise its global scale ratings if its RAC ratio improves to more than 7%, although we do not think that this type of improvement is in line with BM's current growth plans. The bank would also have to improve its earnings buffer and core earnings in order for us to consider upgrading the global scale ratings. We could lower the ratings if its RAC ratio falls to less than 5%, resulting in a weak RAC ratio. The ratings could also be pressured if core earnings to adjusted assets become negative or if the credit quality of its loan portfolio deteriorates significantly. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BB-/Stable/B SACP bb- Anchor bbb Business Position Moderate (-1) Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Below average and adequate (-1) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0