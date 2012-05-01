TEXT-S&P raises Anheuser Busch InBev N.V./S.A.

May 1 - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Belgium-based international brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev N.V./S.A.
(ABI) has reduced its leverage over the past few years. In addition, ABI has
stated its commitment to further deleveraging.
-- We are therefore raising our long- and short-term corporate credit
ratings on ABI to 'A/A-1' from 'A-/A-2'.
-- The outlook remains stable, reflecting our view of ABI's strong cash
flow generation and potential to reduce debt further over the next 12-18
months.
Rating Action
On May 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised the long- and
short-term corporate credit ratings on Belgium-based international brewer
Anheuser Busch InBev N.V./S.A. (ABI; the group) to 'A/A-1' from 'A-/A-2'. The
outlook remains stable.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our view that ABI has both the willingness and the
capacity to continue on its path of deleveraging. We estimate that the group
will generate at least $6 billion of discretionary cash each year over the
next few years. In this calculation we incorporate mid-single-digit growth in
revenues over this timeframe. We base this estimated growth on our view that
the group's leading market positions in certain of its regions of operation,
including Brazil, the U.S., and Argentina--some of the biggest beer profit
pools in the world--will continue to support its pricing power.
Further supporting this view is our anticipation that rising incomes in
developing regions such as Latin America will drive volume demand. We believe
that a preference for premium products and cost controls will enable ABI to
modestly expand its margins over the next few years. At the end of 2011, the
group reported a Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA margin of 41.5%, 100 basis
points higher than the previous year. In view of our base-case assumptions, we
calculate that ABI will reduce its leverage to a Standard & Poor's-adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.0x over the next 12-18 months. This equates to a
gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio of between 2.0x and 2.5x.
The upgrade also takes into account ABI's stated commitment to reach a 2.0x
net debt to EBITDA leverage target. We view the group's track record of
commitment to and fulfillment of its stated targets, such as its 2.5x leverage
target for 2011, as a key supportive factor for the rating action.
Our view of ABI's "excellent" business risk profile reflects the group's
industry-leading EBITDA margin of a Standard & Poor's-adjusted 41.5%; the
group's closest competitors report adjusted EBITDA margins in the low-20s to
mid-30. It also reflects the group's broad geographic diversity, with about
43% of reported EBITDA derived from North America, 46% from Latin America, 9%
from Europe, and 2% from Asia in 2011.
Liquidity
The 'A-1' short-term rating reflects our opinion that over the short term, ABI
should have ample internal liquidity, good cash flow characteristics, and
significant access to the capital markets. We view ABI's liquidity as
"adequate" under our criteria. This descriptor indicates a sources-to-uses
ratio of at least 1.2x.
We forecast that liquidity sources for the next 12 months will include:
-- About $5.3 billion of cash and cash equivalents as of the end of
December 2011;
-- FFO of about $12 billion; and
-- About $8.2 billion available under the group's committed credit
facilities.
In our view, liquidity uses for the next 12 months include:
-- Short-term debt of about $5.6 billion at the end of December 2011;
-- Capital expenditures of about $3.2 billion; and
-- Dividends of about $2.6 billion.
ABI's liquidity at year-ended 2011, excluding cash flow generation, is enough
to cover current debt redemptions through 2014. The group's debt maturities
are well spread, with about 45% of the group's total debt balance maturing in
more than five years. In addition, ABI benefits from a degree of currency
diversification, with about one-third of the group's debt denominated in
non-U.S. dollar currencies. We note also that the group's core debt facilities
do not carry any financial covenants.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our opinion of ABI's strong discretionary cash
flow generation, which enables the group to pay down debt after small- to
midsize acquisitions. In particular, under our base-case scenario, we
anticipate that adjusted debt to EBITDA will move close to 2.0x in the next
12-18 months. We anticipate that adjusted FFO to debt will remain above 30%
over the medium term, fueled by profitable growth in the group's regional
markets. We consider an FFO-to-debt ratio of close to 30%, and an adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA ratio of close to 2.0x--equating to a gross debt-to-EBITDA
ratio of between 2.0x-2.5x--to be commensurate with the current rating.
Taking into account that ABI is the largest player in an unconsolidated
industry, negative rating action could arise if discretionary spending results
in the group not achieving metrics commensurate with the current rating in the
next 12-18 months. In view of ABI's stated commitment to the 2.0x net debt to
EBITDA leverage target, we view a change in financial policy resulting in such
a scenario to be unlikely.
Further upward rating action would likely be contingent on the group
deleveraging to below 2.0x net debt to EBITDA and expressing commitment to
maintaining this. In light of this, we view the possibility of a further
upgrade to be unlikely at this stage.
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Anheuser-Busch InBev N.V./S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1 A-/Stable/A-2
Anheuser-Busch InBev N.V./S.A.
Senior Unsecured A A-
Anheuser-Busch Cos. Inc.
Senior Unsecured A A-
Anheuser-Busch InBev Worldwide Inc.
Senior Unsecured A A-
Commercial Paper A-1 A-2
Brandbrew S.A.
Senior Unsecured A A-
NB. This list does not include all ratings affected.