版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 1日 星期二 21:52 BJT

TEXT-S&P raises Anheuser Busch InBev N.V./S.A.

May 1 -    (The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
Overview	
     -- Belgium-based international brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev N.V./S.A. 	
(ABI) has reduced its leverage over the past few years. In addition, ABI has 	
stated its commitment to further deleveraging.	
     -- We are therefore raising our long- and short-term corporate credit 	
ratings on ABI to 'A/A-1' from 'A-/A-2'.	
     -- The outlook remains stable, reflecting our view of ABI's strong cash 	
flow generation and potential to reduce debt further over the next 12-18 	
months. 	
	
Rating Action	
On May 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised the long- and 	
short-term corporate credit ratings on Belgium-based international brewer 	
Anheuser Busch InBev N.V./S.A. (ABI; the group) to 'A/A-1' from 'A-/A-2'. The 	
outlook remains stable. 	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade reflects our view that ABI has both the willingness and the 	
capacity to continue on its path of deleveraging. We estimate that the group 	
will generate at least $6 billion of discretionary cash each year over the 	
next few years. In this calculation we incorporate mid-single-digit growth in 	
revenues over this timeframe. We base this estimated growth on our view that 	
the group's leading market positions in certain of its regions of operation, 	
including Brazil, the U.S., and Argentina--some of the biggest beer profit 	
pools in the world--will continue to support its pricing power.	
	
Further supporting this view is our anticipation that rising incomes in 	
developing regions such as Latin America will drive volume demand. We believe 	
that a preference for premium products and cost controls will enable ABI to 	
modestly expand its margins over the next few years. At the end of 2011, the 	
group reported a Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA margin of 41.5%, 100 basis 	
points higher than the previous year. In view of our base-case assumptions, we 	
calculate that ABI will reduce its leverage to a Standard & Poor's-adjusted 	
debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.0x over the next 12-18 months. This equates to a 	
gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio of between 2.0x and 2.5x.	
	
The upgrade also takes into account ABI's stated commitment to reach a 2.0x 	
net debt to EBITDA leverage target. We view the group's track record of 	
commitment to and fulfillment of its stated targets, such as its 2.5x leverage 	
target for 2011, as a key supportive factor for the rating action.	
	
Our view of ABI's "excellent" business risk profile reflects the group's 	
industry-leading EBITDA margin of a Standard & Poor's-adjusted 41.5%; the 	
group's closest competitors report adjusted EBITDA margins in the low-20s to 	
mid-30. It also reflects the group's broad geographic diversity, with about 	
43% of reported EBITDA derived from North America, 46% from Latin America, 9% 	
from Europe, and 2% from Asia in 2011.	
	
Liquidity	
The 'A-1' short-term rating reflects our opinion that over the short term, ABI 	
should have ample internal liquidity, good cash flow characteristics, and 	
significant access to the capital markets. We view ABI's liquidity as 	
"adequate" under our criteria. This descriptor indicates a sources-to-uses 	
ratio of at least 1.2x. 	
	
We forecast that liquidity sources for the next 12 months will include:	
     -- About $5.3 billion of cash and cash equivalents as of the end of 	
December 2011;	
     -- FFO of about $12 billion; and	
     -- About $8.2 billion available under the group's committed credit 	
facilities.	
	
In our view, liquidity uses for the next 12 months include: 	
     -- Short-term debt of about $5.6 billion at the end of December 2011;	
     -- Capital expenditures of about $3.2 billion; and	
     -- Dividends of about $2.6 billion.	
	
ABI's liquidity at year-ended 2011, excluding cash flow generation, is enough 	
to cover current debt redemptions through 2014. The group's debt maturities 	
are well spread, with about 45% of the group's total debt balance maturing in 	
more than five years. In addition, ABI benefits from a degree of currency 	
diversification, with about one-third of the group's debt denominated in 	
non-U.S. dollar currencies. We note also that the group's core debt facilities 	
do not carry any financial covenants. 	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our opinion of ABI's strong discretionary cash 	
flow generation, which enables the group to pay down debt after small- to 	
midsize acquisitions. In particular, under our base-case scenario, we 	
anticipate that adjusted debt to EBITDA will move close to 2.0x in the next 	
12-18 months. We anticipate that adjusted FFO to debt will remain above 30% 	
over the medium term, fueled by profitable growth in the group's regional 	
markets. We consider an FFO-to-debt ratio of close to 30%, and an adjusted 	
debt-to-EBITDA ratio of close to 2.0x--equating to a gross debt-to-EBITDA 	
ratio of between 2.0x-2.5x--to be commensurate with the current rating.	
	
Taking into account that ABI is the largest player in an unconsolidated 	
industry, negative rating action could arise if discretionary spending results 	
in the group not achieving metrics commensurate with the current rating in the 	
next 12-18 months. In view of ABI's stated commitment to the 2.0x net debt to 	
EBITDA leverage target, we view a change in financial policy resulting in such 	
a scenario to be unlikely. 	
	
Further upward rating action would likely be contingent on the group 	
deleveraging to below 2.0x net debt to EBITDA and expressing commitment to 	
maintaining this. In light of this, we view the possibility of a further 	
upgrade to be unlikely at this stage.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal, unless otherwise stated.	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 	
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Anheuser-Busch InBev N.V./S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                A/Stable/A-1       A-/Stable/A-2	
	
Anheuser-Busch InBev N.V./S.A.	
 Senior Unsecured                       A                  A-	
	
Anheuser-Busch Cos. Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       A                  A-	
	
Anheuser-Busch InBev Worldwide Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       A                  A-	
 Commercial Paper                       A-1                A-2	
	
Brandbrew S.A.	
 Senior Unsecured                       A                  A-	
	
NB. This list does not include all ratings affected.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐