TEXT-S&P rates Colgate-Palmolive notes 'AA-'

May 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'AA-'
senior unsecured debt rating to New York City-based Colgate-Palmolive Co.'s
 newly issued $500 million 2.3% senior unsecured notes due 2022.  	
	
The new issuance will be drawn from the company's Series G medium-term note 	
program issued under its shelf registration. We expect net proceeds from the 	
debt issue to repay existing indebtedness (including commercial paper 	
borrowings) and for leverage to remain unchanged. We also expect credit 	
protection measures to remain relatively stable for the next year, including 	
leverage in the 1.5x area.	
	
The ratings on Colgate-Palmolive reflect our view that the company has an 	
"excellent" business profile based on its diversified portfolio of consumer 	
brands and an extensive international presence. We also consider the company's 	
financial risk profile to be "modest," based on the company's solid cash flow 	
generating ability and strong credit measures as a result of its conservative 	
financial policy. The company had approximately $4.9 billion of reported debt 	
outstanding as of March 31, 2012. For the complete rating analysis, please 	
refer to our research analysis on Colgate-Palmolive published Dec. 21, 2011, 	
on RatingsDirect. 	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Colgate-Palmolive Co.	
 Corporate credit rating      AA-/Stable/A-1+	
	
Rating Assigned	
 Senior unsecured	
  $500 mil. notes due 2022    AA-

