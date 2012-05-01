TEXT-S&P rates Altera Corp snr unsecured notes

Overview
-- U.S. semiconductor manufacturer Altera is issuing $500 million
in senior unsecured notes maturing in 2017 to repay all outstandings under the
existing revolving credit facility.
-- We are assigning our 'A-' issue rating to the company's senior
unsecured notes.
-- We are also affirming our 'A-' corporate credit rating on the company.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will
sustain its good competitive position and a conservative financial policy and
over time, we expect Altera to maintain leverage below 1x.
Rating Action
On May 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-' issue
rating to Altera Corp.'s proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes. We also
affirmed our existing 'A-' corporate credit rating on the company. The outlook
is stable.
Rationale
The rating reflects our expectation that Altera will preserve its conservative
financial policies, which we believe will enable it to maintain leverage below
1x despite industry cyclicality and aggressive competition. The company's
"minimal" financial risk profile provides key support to the rating. Our
rating incorporates the expectation that the company will sustain its
"satisfactory" business profile over time. Specifically, we incorporate an
expectation that the company's recent soft operating trends will improve and
that its growth over the intermediate term will remain, at a minimum, in line
with broader semiconductor trends.
Altera develops programmable logic devices (PLDs), which have been
traditionally used in low- to mid-volume applications. Conversely, higher
volume markets are more economically served by adjacent technologies,
Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) and Application-Specific
Standard Products (ASSP). The PLD industry is a smaller $5 billion market
compared with the $50 billion-plus ASIC market. Still, Altera's addressable
market has been expanding at a faster rate than the semiconductor industry,
reflecting a trend to replace ASICs and ASSPs with PLDs, as the PLD solution
can provide better flexibility, lower development cost, and faster time to
market. We expect the PLD industry to grow at a higher rate than the overall
semiconductor industry over the intermediate term, reflecting increased PLD
content in newer generation applications and continued cannibalization of the
larger adjacent markets.
We view the company's business profile as satisfactory, reflecting a good
market position in a growing industry, with high barriers to entry protecting
its competitive position. Offsetting factors include a still moderate-sized
addressable market, industry cyclicality, and intense competition. The PLD
industry is highly concentrated, with nearly 90% market share held by the
industry's two largest players, Altera and Xilinx. Xilinx maintains an overall
market share lead, but Altera has gained a significant share in the latest
40/45nm manufacturing processes and as a result, has narrowed the overall
market share gap. We expect competition to remain intense between these two
leaders and anticipate that Xilinx will aggressively attempt to maintain its
market position through continued investments in the new 28nm technology.
Altera's revenues rose in mid-single digits in 2011, a significant drop-off
from the 64% growth in 2010 but still ahead of the overall 2011 semiconductor
industry growth of 4%. We expect industrywide inventory replenishment to
reverse the company's recent top-line weakness starting in the second quarter,
but anticipate that the overall revenues will decline in the low-double digits
on a full-year basis. We incorporate an expectation that the margins will
remain volatile over time and anticipate that adjusted EBITDA margin, which
peaked near 50% in mid-2010, will slip to the low-40% level in 2012. We note
the company's revenue and EBITDA generation has been susceptible to
cyclicality in downturns. We estimate that peak last-12-month revenue dropped
17% in September 2009 as compared with the prior year and EBITDA dropped by
30% in the same period.
Altera's minimal financial risk profile provides key rating support, given its
satisfactory business risk profile. The minimal financial risk profile
reflects the company's conservative financial policies and good cash flow
generation throughout the cycle. We do not consider acquisitions a significant
part of the growth strategy. The company has moderate shareholder-friendly
practices, with regular dividends and share repurchases, although we expect
that cash returns to shareholders will be limited to free cash flow. Current
debt to EBITDA is 0.6x, providing some cushion against weaker operating
performance or modest incremental debt capacity. We expect Altera to manage
its growth initiatives and shareholder returns such that sustained leverage
remains at or below 1x.
Liquidity
Standard & Poor's assesses Altera's current liquidity as "strong." Sources of
liquidity include cash and short-term investments of $3.5 billion (the
majority of which resides outside U.S.) and latest-12-month operating cash
flows near $750 million as of March 2012. We also expect full availability
under the $750 million revolving credit facility post the new $500 million
note issuance. Uses of cash include modest capital expenditures and dividends,
projected to be around $200 million. We view share repurchases as a
discretionary use of cash.
Other relevant aspects of our liquidity assessment are:
-- Sources of cash are expected to exceed cash uses by 1.5x in the next
12-24 months.
-- Net sources are likely to remain positive, even if EBITDA declined by
30% from current levels.
-- We believe that Altera's internal cash flows and domestic cash are
sufficient to fund operations, dividends, and discretionary share repurchases.
Outlook
Our stable outlook reflects Altera's conservative financial policy and our
expectation that the company will preserve its satisfactory business profile
despite industry cyclicality and intense competition. We could lower the
rating if competition or technology risk exceeds our expectation, leading to
rapid loss of share and decreased profitability, or if the company adopted a
more aggressive financial policy. Either scenario could lead to sustained
leverage beyond 1x. Industry cyclicality, intense competition, and the
company's niche market focus all limit a possible upgrade over the next two
years.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Altera Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating A-/Stable/--
New Rating
Altera Corp.
Senior Unsecured
$500 mil notes due 2017 A-