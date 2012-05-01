TEXT-Fitch rates Aetna's planned senior notes 'A-'

May 1 - Fitch Ratings has assigned 'A-' ratings to Aetna' Inc.'s (Aetna) planned issue of $750 million of new senior unsecured notes. The issue is expected to include $250 million of notes with five-year maturities and $500 million of notes with 30-year maturities. The 'A-' ratings are equivalent to Fitch's ratings on Aetna's currently outstanding senior unsecured notes. Fitch's expectation is that Aetna will use proceeds from the issue to fund commercial paper maturities and for general corporate purposes. Additionally, Fitch's expectation is that the amount of new notes issued will leave Aetna's current financial leverage and interest coverage metrics materially unchanged when considered on a pro-forma basis. Fitch calculates Aetna's ratios of debt-to-annualized Q1 2012 EBITDA at approximately 1.2x, including the new issue on a pro-forma basis, and assuming the maturation of $150 million of commercial paper outstanding at March 31, 2012. Excluding the impact of the new issue, Aetna's ratio of debt-to Q1 2012 annualized EBITDA was 1.1 times (x). Fitch views these ratios as consistent with guidelines expected at Aetna's current ratings levels. Fitch estimates Aetna's March 31, 2012 debt-to-capital ratio including the issue on a pro-forma basis at 31 - 33%; excluding the issue the ratio was 29%. These ratios are higher than Fitch's guidelines for Aetna's current rating levels but are generally consistent with the agency's expectations for the company. Going forward, Fitch's expectation is that Aetna will manage its debt-to-capital ratio such that it migrates downward towards 30%. Fitch estimates Aetna's Q1 2012 operating EBITDA-based interest coverage ratio, including the issue on a pro-forma basis at approximately 13x. The agency considers this ratio consistent with guidelines at Aetna's ratings levels and materially unchanged from the 15.3x Q1 2012 ratio Fitch calculates on a reported basis. The affirmation of Aetna's existing debt ratings and insurer financial strength (IFS) ratings reflects the company's strong competitive position, significant scale, consistently solid profitability and overall strong risk-based capital (RBC) ratios. The agency views Aetna's credit challenges as generating profitable membership growth commensurate with that of similarly positioned peers, and maintaining the company's earnings trends and capitalization in light of intense competitive conditions in the health and managed care sector. Key rating triggers for Aetna's ratings that could lead to an upgrade include: --Run-rate EBITDDA/Revenues margins that exceed 10%; --Run-rate EBITDA-based interest coverage ratios exceeding 14 times (x); --Sustainable run-rate debt-to-EBITDA ratios of less than 1.2x; --A sustained commitment to maintain a debt-to-capital ratio of less than 25%. Key rating triggers for Aetna's ratings that could lead to a downgrade include: --Anticipated or actual declines in run-rate pre-tax operating margins to less than 5%; --EBITDA-based interest coverage ratios of less than 8x or maximum allowable dividend interest expense coverage below 5x; --Organization-wide run-rate adjusted NAIC RBC ratios below 275% (adjusted RBC ratios exclude the effect of securitization-derived capital from total adjusted capital); --Sustainable run-rate debt-to-EBITDA ratios that exceed 1.8x; --Sustained debt-to-capital ratios exceeding 30% by a meaningful margin; --Implementation of more aggressive capital management strategies. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Aetna Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'A'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --$1.5 billion commercial paper program at 'F1'; --$750 million of 6% senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2016 at 'A-'; --$500 million of 6.5% senior unsecured notes due Sept. 15, 2018 at 'A-'; --$750 million of 3.95% senior unsecured notes due Jan. 9, 2020 at 'A-'; --$500 million of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2021 at 'A-'; --$800 million of 6.625% senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2036 at 'A-'; --$700 million of 6.75% senior unsecured notes due Dec. 15, 2037 at 'A-'. Fitch has affirmed the following IFS ratings at 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook: Aetna Life Insurance Company Aetna Health Inc. (a Pennsylvania Corporation) Aetna Health Inc. (a Florida Corporation) Aetna Health Inc. (a New Jersey Corporation) Aetna Health Inc. (a Texas Corporation) Aetna Health Inc. (a New York Corporation) Aetna Health of California Inc.