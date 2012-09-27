版本:
TEXT-S&P on new tariffs' effects on global auto production

Sept 27 - Economic slowdowns and currency fluctuations in Latin America have
prompted new tariffs in and between Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, as well as
rules on local content requirements. Both are affecting the autos and auto
components sector. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services thinks the higher tariffs
and import quotas will influence, if not reduce, trade among the countries,
which in turn could affect auto manufacturers with local production or exports
in the region, said a report published today on RatingsDirect titled,
"Production Locales For Global Auto Manufacturers Could Change Under New Tariffs
And Rules In Brazil, Mexico, And Argentina." 

"We think many global manufacturers have chosen to manufacture in several 
Latin American countries partly because of free-trade agreements; permanent 
additional costs or restrictions could make these companies' manufacturing 
footprints less efficient," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Reginaldo 
Takara. On the other hand, many automakers we rate have production in certain 
countries (for example Brazil) that has benefited from tax incentives. Changes 
in tax incentives--retroactively or prospectively--will be another factor for 
automakers to consider when assessing the economic efficiency of their 
manufacturing footprint. 

The changes in the rules on local content and tariffs in and between Brazil, 
Mexico, and Argentina haven't yet had a major impact on automakers' credit 
quality, in our view. In fact, we think that industry sales levels and 
individual company market share in each country are generally a more important 
credit factor. Keeping an eye on the extent of excess capacity that could 
arise in Brazil and making adjustments to production will be important to the 
credit quality of global automakers operating there.  
 

