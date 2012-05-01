TEXT-S&P revises MetLife outlook to stable

Overview -- We believe MetLife's financial risk profile has improved since 2010. -- We are affirming our ratings on MetLife and revising the outlook to stable from negative. -- We also upgraded Alico as it is now core to the organization. -- The capital position remains a relative weakness to the rating, offset by MetLife's very strong competitive position, financial flexibility, and earnings power. Rating Action On May 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-' long-term counterparty credit rating on MetLife Inc. (MET) and its 'AA-' long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on MET's core operating subsidiaries. At the same time, we upgraded American Life Insurance Co. (DE) (Alico) to 'AA-' from 'A+'. The outlook on all ratings is stable. Rationale The outlook revisions are based on our view that MET's consolidated capital position and financial flexibility have improved in the past two years since financing the Alico acquisition. This is reflected in an approximate 10% improvement in capital adequacy based on our model, the expected repatriation of excess capital from Japan, quality and stability of statutory capital, and management's increased focused on financial discipline and risk management. Debt leverage was 23.8% and EBITDA fixed-charge coverage was 7.6x at year-end (full-year) 2011, compared with 26.4% and 4.8x, respectively, for 2010. Debt double leverage is now near zero. MetLife has a favorable mix of mortality, morbidity, and longevity risk. It has effectively managed credit and market risks through the financial crisis. Management of interest rate and equity market risks will be critical to MET's future financial strength. The ratings on MET and its insurance subsidiaries reflect MET's very strong competitive position, diversified sources and quality of earnings, high-quality and diversified investment portfolio, and strong enterprise risk management (ERM). MET's core businesses--which include its top-tier market positions in group insurance, individual life insurance, individual annuities, and corporate retirement solutions, as well as its strong international operations--are key strengths to the ratings. In addition, MET's strong credit risk-management capabilities could mitigate some of the expected investment losses that we use in our capital analysis. Offsetting these considerable strengths is our view that MET's consolidated capital is strong, but remains a weakness relative to the 'AA-' rating. In addition, we expect MET to face challenges associated with maintaining and improving its operating performance given the low interest rate environment and competitive pressures in certain segments. We expect these businesses collectively to generate very strong earnings. The returns from the international businesses likely will be especially strong. Although MetLife typically prefers to hold excess capital at the holding company, we consider its cash position of more than 18 months of fixed charges as providing MET additional financial flexibility, though unallocated to operating-company capital requirements. The company's first-quarter 2012 operating performance was very strong, but somewhat above levels we'd expect for the full year. We now view Alico as core to MET. During the past 18 months since acquiring Alico, MetLife has made excellent progress in integrating Alico's numerous markets, distribution channels, and product sets. MET has transformed its organizational structure to reflect its size and scope in international markets. We believe remaining challenges are within MET's control, including legal entity restructuring, exiting its transition service agreements with the seller, and realizing the $100 million annual (after-tax) cost synergies by the end of 2013. Outlook The outlook is stable. We expect premium growth to be modest in the U.S. and more than 10% internationally. We expect MET to limit retail variable annuity sales to $19 billion or less based on its publicly stated targets. Improved investment performance and disciplined pricing will enhance profits in the U.S. Profits internationally will benefit from expense savings as the integration activity winds down. Overall we expect EBITDA in the $9 billion to $10 billion range and EBITDA fixed-charge coverage of 6.5x to 7x. We expect debt leverage of approximately 24% in 2012 including the January 2012 DAC accounting charge. We also assume approximately $2 billion in common share repurchases. Financial leverage will remain about 35%. We are unlikely to raise the ratings further because of macroeconomic conditions that affect MET and the life insurance sector overall and our belief that MET is unlikely to maintain capital adequacy supportive of higher ratings. However, if MET retained and held capital against adverse events at a 'AA' confidence level for two-to-three years, an improved view of capitalization would be a favorable rating factor. Conversely, we could lower the ratings if we observe erosion of MET's competitive position; if competitive, underwriting, or investment pressures pull down MET's operating performance; or if asset deterioration, inadequate reserves, or lack of retained earnings prevent MET from maintaining its current level and quality of capitalization. 