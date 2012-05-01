版本:
TEXT-S&P revises MetLife outlook to stable

Overview	
     -- We believe MetLife's financial risk profile has improved since 2010.	
     -- We are affirming our ratings on MetLife and revising the outlook
to stable from negative.	
     -- We also upgraded Alico as it is now core to the organization.	
     -- The capital position remains a relative weakness to the rating, offset 	
by MetLife's very strong competitive position, financial flexibility, and 	
earnings power.	
Rating Action	
On May 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-' long-term 	
counterparty credit rating on MetLife Inc. (MET) and its 'AA-' long-term 	
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on MET's core operating 	
subsidiaries. At the same time, we upgraded American Life Insurance Co. (DE) 	
(Alico) to 'AA-' from 'A+'. The outlook on all ratings is stable.	
Rationale	
The outlook revisions are based on our view that MET's consolidated capital 	
position and financial flexibility have improved in the past two years since 	
financing the Alico acquisition. This is reflected in an approximate 10% 	
improvement in capital adequacy based on our model, the expected repatriation 	
of excess capital from Japan, quality and stability of statutory capital, and 	
management's increased focused on financial discipline and risk management. 	
Debt leverage was 23.8% and EBITDA fixed-charge coverage was 7.6x at year-end 	
(full-year) 2011, compared with 26.4% and 4.8x, respectively, for 2010. Debt 	
double leverage is now near zero. MetLife has a favorable mix of mortality, 	
morbidity, and longevity risk. It has effectively managed credit and market 	
risks through the financial crisis. Management of interest rate and equity 	
market risks will be critical to MET's future financial strength.	
	
The ratings on MET and its insurance subsidiaries reflect MET's very strong 	
competitive position, diversified sources and quality of earnings, 	
high-quality and diversified investment portfolio, and strong enterprise risk 	
management (ERM). MET's core businesses--which include its top-tier market 	
positions in group insurance, individual life insurance, individual annuities, 	
and corporate retirement solutions, as well as its strong international 	
operations--are key strengths to the ratings.	
	
In addition, MET's strong credit risk-management capabilities could mitigate 	
some of the expected investment losses that we use in our capital analysis. 	
Offsetting these considerable strengths is our view that MET's consolidated 	
capital is strong, but remains a weakness relative to the 'AA-' rating. In 	
addition, we expect MET to face challenges associated with maintaining and 	
improving its operating performance given the low interest rate environment 	
and competitive pressures in certain segments.	
	
We expect these businesses collectively to generate very strong earnings. The 	
returns from the international businesses likely will be especially strong. 	
Although MetLife typically prefers to hold excess capital at the holding 	
company, we consider its cash position of more than 18 months of fixed charges 	
as providing MET additional financial flexibility, though unallocated to 	
operating-company capital requirements. The company's first-quarter 2012 	
operating performance was very strong, but somewhat above levels we'd expect 	
for the full year.	
	
We now view Alico as core to MET. During the past 18 months since acquiring 	
Alico, MetLife has made excellent progress in integrating Alico's numerous 	
markets, distribution channels, and product sets. MET has transformed its 	
organizational structure to reflect its size and scope in international 	
markets. We believe remaining challenges are within MET's control, including 	
legal entity restructuring, exiting its transition service agreements with the 	
seller, and realizing the $100 million annual (after-tax) cost synergies by 	
the end of 2013.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. We expect premium growth to be modest in the U.S. and 	
more than 10% internationally. We expect MET to limit retail variable annuity 	
sales to $19 billion or less based on its publicly stated targets. Improved 	
investment performance and disciplined pricing will enhance profits in the 	
U.S. Profits internationally will benefit from expense savings as the 	
integration activity winds down. Overall we expect EBITDA in the $9 billion to 	
$10 billion range and EBITDA fixed-charge coverage of 6.5x to 7x. We expect 	
debt leverage of approximately 24% in 2012 including the January 2012 DAC 	
accounting charge. We also assume approximately $2 billion in common share 	
repurchases. Financial leverage will remain about 35%.	
	
We are unlikely to raise the ratings further because of macroeconomic 	
conditions that affect MET and the life insurance sector overall and our 	
belief that MET is unlikely to maintain capital adequacy supportive of higher 	
ratings. However, if MET retained and held capital against adverse events at a 	
'AA' confidence level for two-to-three years, an improved view of 	
capitalization would be a favorable rating factor. Conversely, we could lower 	
the ratings if we observe erosion of MET's competitive position; if 	
competitive, underwriting, or investment pressures pull down MET's operating 	
performance; or if asset deterioration, inadequate reserves, or lack of 	
retained earnings prevent MET from maintaining its current level and quality 	
of capitalization.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital 	
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010	
     -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009	
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
MetLife Inc.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        A-/Stable/A-2      A-/Negative/A-2	
	
First MetLife Investors Insurance Co.	
New England Life Insurance Co.	
MetLife Investors USA Insurance Co.	
MetLife Investors Insurance Co.	
General American Life Insurance Co.	
MetLife Insurance Co. of Connecticut	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        AA-/Stable/--      AA-/Negative/--	
	
First MetLife Investors Insurance Co.	
New England Life Insurance Co.	
MetLife Investors USA Insurance Co.	
MetLife Investors Insurance Co.	
General American Life Insurance Co.	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        AA-/Stable/--      AA-/Negative/--	
	
MetLife Assurance Ltd.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/--       A+/Negative/--	
	
MetLife Assurance Ltd.	
MetLife Europe Ltd.	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        A+/Stable/--       A+/Negative/--	
	
MetLife Insurance Co. of Connecticut	
Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        AA-/Stable/A-1+    AA-/Negative/A-1+	
	
Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        AA-/Stable/A-1+    AA-/Negative/A-1+	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Metlife Funding Inc.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        --/--/A-1+         	
	
MetLife Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       A-                 	
 Senior Unsecured                       AA+                	
 Junior Subordinated                    BBB                	
 Preferred Stock                        BBB-               	
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                	
	
General American Life Insurance Co.	
 Subordinated                           A                  	
	
Met Life Institutional Funding I LLC	
 Senior Secured                         AA-                	
	
MetLife Capital Trust IV	
 Preferred Stock                        BBB                	
	
MetLife Capital Trust X	
 Preferred Stock                        BBB                	
	
MetLife Institutional Funding II	
 Senior Secured                         AA-                	
	
MetLife Reinsurance Co. of Charleston	
 Senior Secured                         AA-                	
	
MetLife Short Term Funding LLC	
 Commercial Paper                       A-1+               	
	
MetLife of Connecticut Global Funding I	
 Senior Secured                         AA-                	
	
MetLife of Connecticut Institutional Funding Ltd.	
 Senior Secured                         AA-                	
	
Metlife Funding Inc.	
 Commercial Paper                       A-1+               	
	
Metropolitan Life Global Funding I	
 Senior Secured                         AA-                	
	
Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.	
 Subordinated                           A                  	
	
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
AHICO First American-Hungarian Insurance Co.	
First American Czech Insurance Co. AS (Amcico Pojistovna A.S.)	
American Life Insurance Co. (DE)	
 Financial Strength Rating	
  Local Currency                        AA-/Stable/--      A+/Positive/--	
	
American Life Insurance Co. (DE)	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        AA-/Stable/--      A+/Positive/--

