TEXT-S&P comments on Duke Energy Indiana

May 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the settlement
agreement reached by Duke Energy Indiana Inc. (A-/Stable/A-2) and intervenors in
the proceedings regarding the cost recovery for the Edwardsport coal
gasification power plant, while unfavorable, does not immediately affect its
ratings on Duke Energy Indiana or parent Duke Energy Corp. (A-/Stable/A-2). Duke
Energy Indiana has agreed to collect in rates about $2.6 billion of the plant's
expected $3.3 billion cost. We believe overall credit quality could weaken,
however, in the absence of actions to repair the effect of the impairment or
could deteriorate should parent Duke Energy pursue additional large capital
spending projects without enhanced risk management and oversight of the
associated risks.