TEXT-S&P revises Humana and units' outlook to positive

Overview
-- U.S. health insurer Humana Inc.'s credit strength is improving
versus its historical profile.
-- We affirmed our counterparty credit rating on Humana. Inc. and our
financial strength ratings on its subsidiaries.
-- We raised our financial strength ratings on certain operating
subsidiaries and revised the outlooks on all Humana entities to positive from
stable (except for Kanawha Inc. which remains stable).
Rating Action
On May 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB'
long-term counterparty credit rating on Humana Inc., its 'A-' financial
strength ratings on Humana Inc.'s core operating subsidiaries (see ratings
list), and its 'BBB+' financial strength rating on wholly-owned subsidiary
Kanawha Insurance Co. In addition, we raised our long-term financial strength
ratings on certain of Humana's health insurance operating subsidiaries to 'A-'
from 'BBB+' based on our designation of core status under our group rating
methodology (see ratings list). We revised our outlooks on all Humana entities
to positive from stable (except for Kanawha Inc. which remains stable).
Rationale
Our positive outlook reflects our view that Humana's credit profile is
improving based on its growing business scale, led by its robust growth
momentum in its core Medicare business. The company's continued earnings
stability in spite of ongoing Medicare Advantage (MA) reimbursement risks and
its maintenance of very strong capitalization at the regulated entities also
support the positive outlook. In addition, the company's key credit measures
remain very strong versus peers' and are indicative of a higher rating.
Humana's business profile is getting stronger, as the company grew its MA and
Medicare Part D (PDP) membership substantially in 2011 and is on pace for
another strong year in 2012. Humana, with No. 2 and No. 3 market shares in the
MA and PDP markets, respectively, has been one of the most successful growth
stories in the private Medicare space during the past several years, as its
growth has outpaced that of the industry and peers. In addition, we believe
that its growth prospects remain robust based on favorable demographics (the
aging of the baby boomers into the Medicare population), our expectations for
increasing MA penetration (currently at about 25%), industry consolidation
(which will favor larger players such as Humana), and new opportunities, such
as the dual-eligible population (the 9 million members nationwide that are
eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid). In addition, we believe the company
will continue to grow its unregulated, noninsurance business lines, such as
its Concentra business, which operates occupational health and primary care
centers nationwide. The company's ability to sustain its recent strong
business growth will be a key consideration if we decide to raise the ratings
in the next 12-24 months.
Stable earnings, from an operating margin perspective, will be another key
factor in any upgrade consideration. The company has been relatively
successful in translating its robust business growth during the past several
years into solid earnings growth and operating margin stability. Despite
relatively weak MA reimbursement for private MA plans, Humana's pretax
operating income (EBIT) has grown in each of the past two years, while
operating margins have expanded. The company's earnings have benefited from
generally lower-than-expected medical cost increases, consistent with industry
experience, and its continued cost advantage versus fee-for-service Medicare
(highlighted by the company's "15% Solution" strategy). In addition, the
company has benefitted from quality bonuses for its MA plans under the Centers
for Medicare & Medicaid Service (CMS) Quality Bonus Demonstration program that
have significantly offset lower government funding of the MA program through
lower benchmarks and lower rebates. Although we expect the company's EBIT to
fall slightly to $2 billion in 2012, the projected pretax ROR (EBIT) of
5.0%-5.5% is consistent with our long-term expectations for the company.
Very strong statutory capitalization and conservative credit ratios will also
be key factors in any upgrade consideration. Our capital model estimates that
Humana held a 'AAA' capital redundancy at its regulated insurance subsidiaries
for year-end 2011. The company's key credit ratios are very strong versus
peers' and for the current rating category. We forecast an adjusted
debt-to-capital ratio of less than 20% for year-end 2012 (our long-term
expectation is 25%-30% for the company), adjusted EBITDA coverage of 15x for
2012, and an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 1x for 2012.
Our long-standing credit concern with Humana is its significant government
concentration. More than three-quarters (76%) of Humana's 2011 revenues were
from government-related business, namely Medicare, Medicaid, and TRICARE.
However, in considering our positive outlook, we believe that Humana's recent
favorable operating trends will be sustainable given that its 2012 MA premiums
have already been set and that the announced 2013 MA rates for the industry
appear to be better than previously expected. In addition, the gradual
phase-in of lower benchmarks and rebates, as well as the continuation of the
CMS Quality Demonstration program (through 2014) will continue to allow Humana
time to adjust its product portfolio gradually to support its overriding
growth objectives and earnings discipline. Conversely, risks that remain
during the next several years include health insurance industry assessments
starting in 2014, the implementation of an 85% MA-specific medical loss ratio
minimum in 2014, and generally increased oversight and regulation of the
private Medicare market.
For the long term, we continue to believe that the U.S. government will target
the overall Medicare program (including MA and Medicare Part D) in its
considerations for long-term budget reduction. Changes already being
considered, for example, include making Medicare a premium support "voucher"
program, setting up Medicare exchanges, increasing Medicare beneficiaries'
cost-sharing, and raising the Medicare eligibility age. However, in our view,
given the popularity of the MA and PDP programs and growing political
intransigence, we believe that major structural changes, if they occur, will
be carefully considered and that Humana, along with other large private
players, should have sufficient competitive advantage and cost efficiencies to
compete effectively in the Medicare space.
Outlook
We plan to consider a one-notch upgrade in the next 12-24 months. We would
likely raise the ratings if Humana meets our operating targets for 2012, and
if 2013 guidance points to continued favorable business growth and earnings
stability. In addition, we would expect Humana to maintain very strong
statutory capitalization and keep its key credit ratios at current levels, or
at least in line with the upper end of 'A' rating targets.
For 2012, we project total medical membership growth of about 4% to reach 8.9
million members, with MA membership growth of about 17% (330,000-340,000
members), stand-alone PDP growth of 20%-24% (500,000-600,000 members), and
commercial growth of 1% (20,000 members). We expect total revenues of at least
$39 billion, adjusted EBIT of close to $2 billion, a ROR of 5%-5.5%, and a
consolidated medical loss ratio of 83.5%-84.5%. Our credit ratio expectations
include an adjusted debt-to-capital ratio of 20% (25%-30% long-term), a
debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 1x, and EBITDA interest coverage of 15x. Our
target range for the 'A' rating category includes a debt-to-capital ratio of
25%-35% and EBITDA interest coverage of 5x-8x.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Kanawha Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB+/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency BBB+/Stable/--
Humana Inc.
Senior Unsecured BBB
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Humana Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB/Positive/-- BBB/Stable/--
Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana Inc.
Humana Medical Plan Inc.
Humana Insurance Co.
Humana Health Plan of Texas Inc.
Humana Health Plan Inc.
Humana Health Insurance Co. of Florida Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Positive/-- A-/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A-/Positive/-- A-/Stable/--
Upgraded; Outlook Action
To From
Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia Inc.
Humana Wisconsin Health Organization Insurance Co.
Humana Insurance of Puerto Rico Inc.
Humana Insurance Co. of KY
Humana Health Plans of Puerto Rico Inc.
Humana Health Plan of Ohio Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Positive/-- BBB+/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A-/Positive/-- BBB+/Stable/--