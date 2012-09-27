TEXT-S&P rates Sinclair Broadcast notes 'B'

Overview -- U.S. TV broadcaster Sinclair Television Group Inc. has proposed the issuance of $500 million of senior notes due 2022. -- We have assigned the notes our 'B' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '6'. We also raised the senior secured second-lien notes issue-level rating to 'BB' from 'BB-'. -- We affirmed all other ratings, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating on parent Sinclair Broadcast Group. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Sinclair will be able to maintain debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA below our threshold of 5.5x for the rating over the intermediate term. Rating Action On Sept. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Sinclair Television Group Inc.'s proposed $500 million senior notes due 2022 its 'B' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. In addition, we revised our recovery rating on the company's 9.25% senior secured second-lien notes due 2017 to '2' (70% to 90% recovery expectation) from '4' (30% to 50% recovery expectation). At the same time, we raised our issue-level rating on this debt to 'BB'--one notch higher than our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company--from 'BB-'. This recovery rating revision results from the increased valuation for Sinclair, pro forma for the Newport station acquisition. Finally, we affirmed all other ratings on parent Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., including our 'BB-' corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable. Rationale Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' rating on Hunt Valley, Md.-based TV broadcaster Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. reflects our expectation that, pro forma for the Four Points, Freedom TV, and Newport TV station acquisitions, Sinclair will be able to keep debt to average-trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA below 5.5x, absent a reversal of economic growth, further large debt-financed acquisitions, or significant shareholder-favoring measures. Our rating on Sinclair also reflects our assessment of its business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive," according to our criteria. We view Sinclair's business risk profile as fair because of its strong EBITDA margin and its position as the top revenue earner among the pure-play TV station groups that we rate. Factors in our assessment of the financial risk profile as aggressive include its still-elevated debt-to-EBITDA ratio and a history of debt-financed acquisitions and investment in non-TV assets. Sinclair's debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA of 5.6x as of June 30, 2012, and funds from operations to debt of 10%, are expected to be in line with our financial-risk indicative ratios of 4x to 5x and 12% to 20%, respectively, for an aggressive financial risk profile. Sinclair is one of the largest non-network-owned TV broadcasters in the U.S., with 84 stations reaching about 27% of the country's households, pro forma for the Newport transaction. The recent acquisitions of the Four Points and Freedom TV stations conferred greater balance to its network affiliation mix by adding more CBS and ABC affiliates. The company's size adds some efficiencies regarding marketing, programming, overhead, and capital expenditures, but its stations generally have lower audience rankings in their markets, resulting in lower ad rates. As a TV broadcaster, its advertising revenue is highly sensitive to economic downturns and election cycles, and is subject to long-term secular trends in audience fragmentation and the increasing popularity of Internet-based entertainment. Separately, Sinclair holds investments in a number of underperforming real estate and other non-TV assets, which we view as on the fringe of strategic necessity. Under our base-case scenario for 2012, we expect revenue and EBITDA to grow more than 30% and about 40%, respectively, reflecting incremental revenue and EBITDA from the acquired Four Points and Freedom stations, higher political ad revenue in a presidential election year, and further growth in retransmission fees. The revenue growth will more than offset higher expenses for acquired stations' operations, reverse retransmission fees to networks, and employee compensation, and we expect that the EBITDA margin will improve to over 38%. For 2013, we expect percentage revenue growth in the teens and high-single-digit EBITDA growth, reflecting the 2012 acquisitions and the Newport stations acquisition, which we expect to close toward the end of 2012. In the quarter ended June 30, 2012, Sinclair's EBITDA rose 34% year over year on a 34% revenue increase, primarily on the acquisitions of stations from Four Points and Freedom and higher political revenues. Excluding political- and acquisition-related inorganic revenues, same-station core revenues grew by 4.6%. At the same time, TV operating expenses increased 44%, primarily because of the acquisitions, higher reverse retransmission fees, and employee compensation expense. Excluding $24.2 million related to the acquisitions, same-station expenses were up by 9.3%. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, Sinclair's EBITDA margin was 36.2%, down from 38.7% for the same period of 2011, which is still relatively good compared with peers' margins and strong compared with most industrial companies. Nevertheless, we see risks related to the performance, realizable value, and liquidity of Sinclair's real estate and other non-TV investments. Adjusted Debt to EBITDA, which includes Standard & Poor's adjustments for operating leases, increased to 5.6x as of June 30, 2012, from 4.4x at year-end 2011, as Sinclair funded both the Four Points acquisition with a $180 million incremental term loan B and the Freedom acquisition with an additional $350 million in term loan commitments. Pro forma for these transactions, we estimate that Sinclair's leverage was 5x, still below our 'BB-' threshold of 5.5x for the company on both a trailing-12-month and average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA basis. We expect leverage on an average trailing-eight-quarter basis to exceed 6x by the end of 2012 as this includes future financing to fund the Newport stations acquisition but does not include the cash flow from those stations. Conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow (which includes dividends) was 28% in the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, in line with 27% for the same period one year ago. We expect discretionary cash flow to deteriorate slightly in 2013 because of integration expenses, lower EBITDA, and increased dividends. Liquidity Sinclair has "adequate" sources of liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months, even in the event of moderate unforeseen EBITDA declines and factoring in the variability of revenue and EBITDA between election and nonelection years experienced by TV broadcasters. Our assessment of Sinclair's liquidity incorporates the following factors, expectations, and assumptions: -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed uses by over 1.5x. Debt maturities over this time are manageable, and can be covered with discretionary cash flow. -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines well in excess of 20%. -- Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 20% drop in EBITDA, in our view. -- Because of the company's good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks. -- Sinclair has good relationships with its banks and a satisfactory standing in the credit markets. Liquidity sources include cash balances of $31 million as of June 30, 2012, our expectation of more than $175 million of funds from operations in 2012, and full access to an undrawn $97.5 million revolving credit facility maturing in March 2016. Uses of liquidity include modest working capital and capital spending needs, minimal debt amortization, and our assumption of dividend distributions of around half of free cash flows. We expect the company to generate about $100 million of discretionary cash flow in 2012. We expect this to grow to about $140 million in 2013. As of March 31, 2012, Sinclair had a 43% EBITDA cushion against its total leverage covenant--its tightest covenant--which we regard as adequate. We expect covenant headroom to remain satisfactory over the intermediate term as covenants tighten slightly, even with lower EBITDA in nonelection years and the incremental leverage from the recent acquisitions. Sinclair's debt maturities are manageable. There are no significant maturities in the near term. Requirements for the remainder of 2012 total about $30 million of mandatory term loan amortization, purchase-option payments to local marketing agreement partner Cunningham Broadcasting Corp., and capital leases. These are well within the scope of Sinclair's discretionary cash flow. Recovery analysis For the latest recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Sinclair, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that barring a significant decline in core revenue growth and profitability, Sinclair will be able to maintain debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA below our threshold of 5.5x for the 'BB-' rating over the intermediate term. We could lower the rating if Sinclair adopts a more aggressive financial policy that increases leverage through large debt-financed acquisitions, shareholder-favoring measures, or investment losses. More specifically, we could lower the rating if Sinclair's debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA rises above 5.5x on what we conclude is likely to be a sustained basis. An upgrade, which we view as unlikely over the intermediate term, would entail a less aggressive financial policy and consistently lower levels of leverage. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured B Recovery Rating 6 Subordinated B Recovery Rating 6 Sinclair Television Group Inc. Senior Secured BB+ Recovery Rating 1 Senior Unsecured B Recovery Rating 6 New Rating Sinclair Television Group Inc. $500M sr unsecd nts due 2022 B Recovery Rating 6 Upgraded/Recovery Rating Revised To From Sinclair Television Group Inc. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.