TEXT-S&P rates Sinclair Broadcast notes 'B'

Overview
     -- U.S. TV broadcaster Sinclair Television Group Inc. has proposed the 
issuance of $500 million of senior notes due 2022.
     -- We have assigned the notes our 'B' issue-level rating with a recovery 
rating of '6'. We also raised the senior secured second-lien notes issue-level 
rating to 'BB' from 'BB-'.
     -- We affirmed all other ratings, including the 'BB-' corporate credit 
rating on parent Sinclair Broadcast Group.
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Sinclair will 
be able to maintain debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA below our 
threshold of 5.5x for the rating over the intermediate term.
 
Rating Action
On Sept. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Sinclair 
Television Group Inc.'s proposed $500 million senior notes due 2022 its 'B' 
issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation 
of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment 
default.

In addition, we revised our recovery rating on the company's 9.25% senior 
secured second-lien notes due 2017 to '2' (70% to 90% recovery expectation) 
from '4' (30% to 50% recovery expectation). At the same time, we raised our 
issue-level rating on this debt to 'BB'--one notch higher than our 'BB-' 
corporate credit rating on the company--from 'BB-'. This recovery rating 
revision results from the increased valuation for Sinclair, pro forma for the 
Newport station acquisition.

Finally, we affirmed all other ratings on parent Sinclair Broadcast Group 
Inc., including our 'BB-' corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable.

Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' rating on Hunt Valley, Md.-based TV 
broadcaster Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. reflects our expectation that, pro 
forma for the Four Points, Freedom TV, and Newport TV station acquisitions, 
Sinclair will be able to keep debt to average-trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA 
below 5.5x, absent a reversal of economic growth, further large debt-financed 
acquisitions, or significant shareholder-favoring measures. 

Our rating on Sinclair also reflects our assessment of its business risk 
profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive," according to 
our criteria. We view Sinclair's business risk profile as fair because of its 
strong EBITDA margin and its position as the top revenue earner among the 
pure-play TV station groups that we rate. Factors in our assessment of the 
financial risk profile as aggressive include its still-elevated debt-to-EBITDA 
ratio and a history of debt-financed acquisitions and investment in non-TV 
assets. Sinclair's debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA of 5.6x as of 
June 30, 2012, and funds from operations to debt of 10%, are expected to be in 
line with our financial-risk indicative ratios of 4x to 5x and 12% to 20%, 
respectively, for an aggressive financial risk profile.

Sinclair is one of the largest non-network-owned TV broadcasters in the U.S., 
with 84 stations reaching about 27% of the country's households, pro forma for 
the Newport transaction. The recent acquisitions of the Four Points and 
Freedom TV stations conferred greater balance to its network affiliation mix 
by adding more CBS and ABC affiliates. The company's size adds some 
efficiencies regarding marketing, programming, overhead, and capital 
expenditures, but its stations generally have lower audience rankings in their 
markets, resulting in lower ad rates. As a TV broadcaster, its advertising 
revenue is highly sensitive to economic downturns and election cycles, and is 
subject to long-term secular trends in audience fragmentation and the 
increasing popularity of Internet-based entertainment. Separately, Sinclair 
holds investments in a number of underperforming real estate and other non-TV 
assets, which we view as on the fringe of strategic necessity.

Under our base-case scenario for 2012, we expect revenue and EBITDA to grow 
more than 30% and about 40%, respectively, reflecting incremental revenue and 
EBITDA from the acquired Four Points and Freedom stations, higher political ad 
revenue in a presidential election year, and further growth in retransmission 
fees. The revenue growth will more than offset higher expenses for acquired 
stations' operations, reverse retransmission fees to networks, and employee 
compensation, and we expect that the EBITDA margin will improve to over 38%. 
For 2013, we expect percentage revenue growth in the teens and 
high-single-digit EBITDA growth, reflecting the 2012 acquisitions and the 
Newport stations acquisition, which we expect to close toward the end of 2012.

In the quarter ended June 30, 2012, Sinclair's EBITDA rose 34% year over year 
on a 34% revenue increase, primarily on the acquisitions of stations from Four 
Points and Freedom and higher political revenues. Excluding political- and 
acquisition-related inorganic revenues, same-station core revenues grew by 
4.6%. At the same time, TV operating expenses increased 44%, primarily because 
of the acquisitions, higher reverse retransmission fees, and employee 
compensation expense. Excluding $24.2 million related to the acquisitions, 
same-station expenses were up by 9.3%. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, 
Sinclair's EBITDA margin was 36.2%, down from 38.7% for the same period of 
2011, which is still relatively good compared with peers' margins and strong 
compared with most industrial companies. Nevertheless, we see risks related to 
the performance, realizable value, and liquidity of Sinclair's real estate and 
other non-TV investments.

Adjusted Debt to EBITDA, which includes Standard & Poor's adjustments for 
operating leases, increased to 5.6x as of June 30, 2012, from 4.4x at year-end 
2011, as Sinclair funded both the Four Points acquisition with a $180 million 
incremental term loan B and the Freedom acquisition with an additional $350 
million in term loan commitments. Pro forma for these transactions, we 
estimate that Sinclair's leverage was 5x, still below our 'BB-' threshold of 
5.5x for the company on both a trailing-12-month and average 
trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA basis. We expect leverage on an average 
trailing-eight-quarter basis to exceed 6x by the end of 2012 as this includes 
future financing to fund the Newport stations acquisition but does not include 
the cash flow from those stations.

Conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow (which includes dividends) 
was 28% in the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, in line with 27% for the same 
period one year ago. We expect discretionary cash flow to deteriorate slightly 
in 2013 because of integration expenses, lower EBITDA, and increased dividends.

Liquidity
Sinclair has "adequate" sources of liquidity to cover its needs over the next 
12 to 18 months, even in the event of moderate unforeseen EBITDA declines and 
factoring in the variability of revenue and EBITDA between election and 
nonelection years experienced by TV broadcasters. Our assessment of Sinclair's 
liquidity incorporates the following factors, expectations, and assumptions:
     -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed 
uses by over 1.5x. Debt maturities over this time are manageable, and can be 
covered with discretionary cash flow.
     -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines well 
in excess of 20%.
     -- Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 20% drop in 
EBITDA, in our view. 
     -- Because of the company's good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary 
cash flow, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks.
     -- Sinclair has good relationships with its banks and a satisfactory 
standing in the credit markets. 
 
Liquidity sources include cash balances of $31 million as of June 30, 2012, 
our expectation of more than $175 million of funds from operations in 2012, 
and full access to an undrawn $97.5 million revolving credit facility maturing 
in March 2016. Uses of liquidity include modest working capital and capital 
spending needs, minimal debt amortization, and our assumption of dividend 
distributions of around half of free cash flows. We expect the company to 
generate about $100 million of discretionary cash flow in 2012. We expect this 
to grow to about $140 million in 2013.

As of March 31, 2012, Sinclair had a 43% EBITDA cushion against its total 
leverage covenant--its tightest covenant--which we regard as adequate. We 
expect covenant headroom to remain satisfactory over the intermediate term as 
covenants tighten slightly, even with lower EBITDA in nonelection years and 
the incremental leverage from the recent acquisitions.

Sinclair's debt maturities are manageable. There are no significant maturities 
in the near term. Requirements for the remainder of 2012 total about $30 
million of mandatory term loan amortization, purchase-option payments to local 
marketing agreement partner Cunningham Broadcasting Corp., and capital leases. 
These are well within the scope of Sinclair's discretionary cash flow.

Recovery analysis
For the latest recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 
Sinclair, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the 
release of this report.

Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that barring a significant 
decline in core revenue growth and profitability, Sinclair will be able to 
maintain debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA below our threshold of 
5.5x for the 'BB-' rating over the intermediate term.

We could lower the rating if Sinclair adopts a more aggressive financial 
policy that increases leverage through large debt-financed acquisitions, 
shareholder-favoring measures, or investment losses. More specifically, we 
could lower the rating if Sinclair's debt to average trailing-eight-quarter 
EBITDA rises above 5.5x on what we conclude is likely to be a sustained basis.

An upgrade, which we view as unlikely over the intermediate term, would entail 
a less aggressive financial policy and consistently lower levels of leverage.
 
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                 BB-/Stable/--      
 Senior Unsecured                        B
   Recovery Rating                       6                  
 Subordinated                            B
   Recovery Rating                       6                  

Sinclair Television Group Inc.
 Senior Secured                          BB+  
   Recovery Rating                       1              
 Senior Unsecured                        B              
   Recovery Rating                       6              

New Rating

Sinclair Television Group Inc.
 $500M sr unsecd nts due 2022            B                  
   Recovery Rating                       6                  

Upgraded/Recovery Rating Revised
                                         To                 From
Sinclair Television Group Inc.
 Senior Secured                          BB                 BB-
   Recovery Rating                       2                  4


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

