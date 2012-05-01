TEXT-Fitch affirms Symetra Financial Corp ratings

版本:
May 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its ratings on Symetra Financial Corp.
 (SYA), including the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and all 	
outstanding debt issues, as well as the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) 	
rating of the company's lead life insurance subsidiary, Symetra Life Insurance 	
Company. A full list of ratings actions follows at the end of this press 	
release. The Rating Outlook is Stable.	
	
Symetra Financial Corp.'s (Symetra) ratings reflect the company's solid balance 	
sheet, consistent earnings, moderate financial leverage and lower risk products.	
Additional strengths include the company's well distributed sources of revenue 	
and earnings from its main operating segments, and good competitive position in 	
the group medical stop-loss market and fixed annuities sold through banks. 	
	
The ratings also consider Symetra's lack of significant scale and product 	
diversity relative to other higher rated life insurers. In addition, Fitch also 	
considers Symetra's reliance on its niche group medical stop-loss business which	
generates a major source of earnings, as a concentration risk. 	
	
Fitch has maintained the Stable Outlook based primarily on the company's good 	
earnings and fixed charge coverage, solid operating company capitalization, 	
moderate financial leverage and growth in the company's shareholder's equity 	
over the last few years. Fitch's near-term concerns include the negative impact 	
on earnings from the current interest rate environment. Flattened or narrowing 	
spreads between investment yield and the company's crediting rate will have a 	
negative impact on earnings in the short and intermediate term. Longer term, 	
should interest rates remain flat or decline, the effect on earnings will be 	
more severe. 	
	
Fitch favorably views Symetra's balance sheet strength and asset quality. The 	
company's estimated March 31, 2012, NAIC risk-adjusted capital (RBC) of 466% is 	
considered by Fitch to be strong and is higher than the median of most of its 	
similarly rated peers. Additionally the company's good asset quality is 	
reflected in its fixed income portfolio which has avoided concentrations in 	
troubled asset classes and has less than 6% of assets below investment grade as 	
of March 31, 2012. Symetra's products are less complex than many of its life and	
annuity peers.	
	
Fitch also recognizes that the company's size and scale ($28.5 billion in total 	
assets as of March 31, 2012) leave it more susceptible to challenges in the 	
competitive environment and financial markets than many larger more diversified 	
life companies. Also, while Fitch views the company's earnings diversity from 	
its Benefit, Retirement and Life segments favorably, the company's reliance on 	
its niche group stop loss business is considered a concentration risk given it 	
represents 25% and 29% of the company's 2011 revenues and earnings, 	
respectively. That concentration may decline in 2012 as the company looks for 	
growth opportunities in group life and expands it annuity distribution. 	
	
Fitch recognizes that the Benefit segment's profitability continues to be well 	
managed and that the segment's earnings have made significant contributions to 	
the company's profitability for a number of years. However, Fitch views the 	
business as niche due primarily to the potential for earnings volatility year to	
year. 	
	
Fitch also considers the uncertain marketplace behavior in 2014 given changes 	
from the implementation of health exchanges and the individual mandate 	
anticipated as part of the Health Reform bill (PPACA). Given the myriad of 	
issues that have yet to be resolved, the new law has the potential to expand the	
market for the company's group product but some down side scenarios exist that 	
shrink the marketplace or eliminate existing customers as well.       	
	
Key rating drivers that could lead to a revision in Symetra's Ratings Outlook to	
Positive or to a rating upgrade would be achieved over an extended period of 	
time, and include enhanced profitability to double digit levels, successful 	
execution of its product diversification strategy and maintenance of strong 	
capital levels in excess of 450% RBC. Material shifts in financial leverage, 	
fixed charge coverage and operating company leverage relative to recent levels 	
would be key items considered. Given Symetra's current size and scale relative 	
to higher rated peers, a ratings upgrade is not likely in the near term.	
	
Key rating drivers that could lead to a revision in Symetra's Rating Outlook to 	
Negative or to a ratings downgrade include any deteriorating operating or 	
holding company capitalization sustained below 375% Company Action Level (CAL) 	
Risk Based Capital (RBC), an increase in financial leverage above 25% or a 	
decline in GAAP based fixed charge coverage to below 8 times on a sustained 	
basis. Material realized or unrealized losses in the company's long-duration 	
bond portfolio derived from sudden changes market conditions, spiked interest 	
rate levels and credit spreads that lead to significant earnings pressure or 	
cash flow stresses would likely add negative rating pressure.	
	
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Rating Outlook: 	
	
Symetra Financial Corp. 	
--IDR at 'A-';	
--6.125% senior unsecured notes due April 1, 2016 at 'BBB+';	
--8.3% junior subordinated CENts due Oct. 15, 2067 at 'BBB-'.	
	
Symetra Life Insurance Company 	
--IFS at 'A+'.	
	
First Symetra National Life Insurance Company of New York	
--IFS at 'A+'.

