TEXT-S&P affirms Rosetta Resources

May 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it affirmed its 'BB-' issue rating on Rosetta Resources Inc.'s (Rosetta) $200 million senior unsecured notes after the company increased its borrowing base on its senior secured revolving credit facility (not rated) to $625 million from $325 million. The recovery rating remains '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Rosetta to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. The ratings on Houston-based oil and gas exploration and production company Rosetta reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's "weak" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. Ratings incorporate the company's small proved reserve base relative to peers, its aggressive growth strategy, and its reliance on one location (Eagle Ford) for much of its future growth. Our ratings also reflect its exposure to robust crude oil prices and its healthy credit protection measures. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009. -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008. RATINGS LIST Rosetta Resources Inc. Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Senior unsecured debt rating BB- Recovery rating 2