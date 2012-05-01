TEXT-S&P affirms Rosetta Resources

May 1 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it affirmed its 'BB-'
issue rating on Rosetta Resources Inc.'s (Rosetta) $200 million senior
unsecured notes after the company increased its borrowing base on its senior
secured revolving credit facility (not rated) to $625 million from $325 million.
The recovery rating remains '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%
to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
Rosetta to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.
The ratings on Houston-based oil and gas exploration and production company
Rosetta reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's "weak" business
risk and "aggressive" financial risk. Ratings incorporate the company's small
proved reserve base relative to peers, its aggressive growth strategy, and its
reliance on one location (Eagle Ford) for much of its future growth. Our
ratings also reflect its exposure to robust crude oil prices and its healthy
credit protection measures.
RATINGS LIST
Rosetta Resources Inc.
Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Senior unsecured debt rating BB-
Recovery rating 2