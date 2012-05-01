TEXT-S&P rates Harland Clarke extended term loan 'B+'

Overview
-- U.S. check printer Harland Clarke Holdings is amending its credit
agreement and extending $1 billion of its term loan to 2017 from 2014.
-- We are assigning the extended term loan our 'B+' issue-level rating
with a recovery rating of '3'.
-- At the same time, we are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on
the company.
-- The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that the company's
leverage will not meaningfully increase and its sources of liquidity,
including discretionary cash flow generation, will more than sufficiently
cover the higher mandatory amortization and interest payments.
Rating Action
On May 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned San Antonio,
Texas-based Harland Clarke Holdings Corp.'s (HCHC) proposed $1 billion term
loan due 2017 its issue-level rating of 'B+' (the same as our 'B+' corporate
credit rating on the company). The recovery rating on this debt is '3',
indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for lenders in the
event of a payment default.
In addition, we affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Harland Clarke.
The rating outlook is stable.
Rationale
The 'B+' rating on HCHC reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that leverage
will not meaningfully increase but remain high, that check printing will
remain in long-term decline, and that the financial policy of the company's
parent, private-equity investor M&F Worldwide Corp. (MFW), will remain
aggressive. The financial policy of the company and its parent and the
company's high leverage are the principal reasons we consider HCHC's financial
risk profile "aggressive" (based on our criteria). The company's exposure to a
secular shift from printed check usage to alternative forms of payment
underpins our assessment of the business risk profile as "weak" (based on our
criteria). We believe these dynamics will result in the company's organic
revenue declining at a low-single-digit percent pace.
HCHC is one of the two largest U.S. check printers and derives a significant
portion of its revenue from checks and related products. However, the number
of checks consumers and businesses write has declined steadily due to a shift
to other forms of payment such as debit cards, direct deposit, and online bill
payment. According to the Federal Reserve Payments Study, the number of checks
written fell on average 6.1% per year from 2006 to 2009. Minimally offsetting
this risk is the company's increased diversification into profitable
businesses that are not facing secular pressures, following acquisitions in
recent years. The company's financial software business, Harland Financial
Solutions (HFS), has a good operating income margin and we believe revenue in
this segment will grow at a low-single-digit percentage rate, but contributes
less than 20% of total revenue. The Scantron segment, which provides data
collection services and other educational services, also has a good operating
income margin, but is mature and vulnerable to strains on state and local
budgets.
Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenue to be flat or increase at a
low-single-digit percent rate and EBITDA to be relatively flat 2012,
reflecting ongoing volume decline in check orders and declines at Scantron,
partially offset by modest growth in HFS, and acquisition activity. We expect
the EBITDA margin to either remain flat to modestly decrease.
In the fourth quarter of 2011, revenue declined 1% year over year, while
EBITDA (which is not the same as management's "adjusted EBITDA" or covenant
EBITDA) declined 3%. The EBITDA decline was mainly due to declines in the
Scantron segment.
At Dec. 31, 2011, pro forma for the transaction, lease-adjusted EBITDA
coverage of interest declined to about 3.0x from 3.8x a year ago. For the same
period, adjusted debt to EBITDA was 5.3x, a decline from 5.0x at the end of
Dec. 31, 2010, and above the 4x to 5x debt-to-EBITDA ratio range that our
indicative financial risk thresholds characterize as an aggressive financial
risk profile. Nevertheless, we still view the financial risk profile as
aggressive because the company's relatively high EBITDA margin (at 26.4% for
the year ended Dec. 31, 2011) and modest capital expenditure requirements
permit good cash flow generation.
HCHC's conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow declined significantly
to 28% in the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, from 44% a year ago, because of an
increase in capital expenditure and dividends. Although the company's
discretionary cash flow gives it the ability to voluntarily reduce debt, the
rating incorporates our expectation that parent MFW will maintain an
aggressive financial policy. We expect that the company and its parent are
likely to use discretionary cash flow primarily to fund acquisitions and
dividends. We also expect that adjusted leverage will not increase further and
will remain in the low-5x area over the near term. Over the past few years,
HCHC has used discretionary cash flow as well as debt to fund tuck-in
acquisitions, which we think could recur. The proposed amendment to the credit
agreement limits debt-financed acquisitions if pro forma first-lien leverage
is greater than 3.5x and pro forma total leverage is greater than 5.25x. We
have not contemplated a debt-financed acquisition in our base-case leverage.
Liquidity
HCHC has "adequate" sources of liquidity to more than cover its needs over the
next 12 months, in our view. Relevant elements of HCHC's liquidity profile
over this period are as follows:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 months
will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more.
-- We also expect the company's net sources would be positive, even with
a 15% drop in EBITDA.
-- We expect the company would maintain covenant compliance with a 10%
decrease in EBITDA.
-- Given the company's generation of moderate discretionary cash flow, we
believe that the company would be able to absorb high-impact, low-probability
events.
At Dec. 31, 2011, pro forma for the transaction, the company had $83 million
of cash on hand and $92 million available under its $100 million revolver,
after accounting for letters of credit. We expect capital expenditures of
between $55 million to $65 million in our 2012 base-case scenario. We expect a
dividend of $35 million in 2012. We expect discretionary cash flow of $120
million to $150 million in 2012. Over the next several quarters, we expect the
company to use discretionary cash flow primarily for acquisitions. Pro forma
for the transaction, the balance of the term loan--or $719 million--is due in
2014. The $204 million senior floating-rate notes and the $271 million
fixed-rate notes are both due in 2015. Pro forma annual amortization on its
credit facilities will be about $80 million per year for the two years, up
from about $18 million per year, and we expect the company will be able to
meet amortization with discretionary cash flow.
The company has only one financial covenant, a maximum leverage covenant. The
covenant only applies to the revolving credit facility and has no further
step-downs. We consider the company's cushion of compliance under this
covenant adequate given that it only applies to the revolving credit facility.
The facility is currently undrawn and we expect the company to generate
moderate discretionary cash flow.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
Harland Clarke, to be published on RatingsDirect following this report.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that HCHC's overall revenue and
profitability, while declining, will not fall precipitously. We also expect
that leverage will not increase and that the company will refinance its debt
maturing over the intermediate term. We could lower the rating if the company
does not make progress refinancing maturities due in 2014 by the end of this
year or the 2015 maturities by the end of the first quarter of 2013. We could
also lower the rating if leverage rises further or if unfavorable secular
trends affecting check usage or underperformance in the Scantron segment lead
to revenue declining at a mid-single-digit percent pace and the company's
EBITDA margin contracting 50 basis points or more. We could lower the rating
if liquidity declines or if we become convinced that cash flow will fall as a
result of the adoption of a more aggressive financial policy or higher
interest costs, especially if this reduces the company's ability to meet its
mandatory amortization payments.
Although a more remote possibility, we could raise the rating if we become
convinced that MFW's financial policy is becoming less aggressive over the
long term, such that the company could maintain leverage under 4x. In
addition, if the revenue mix shifts away from check-related products and we
conclude that the company can produce sustainable organic revenue and EBITDA
growth, we could raise the rating.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Harland Clarke Holdings Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
New Ratings
Harland Clarke Holdings Corp.
Senior Secured
US$1 bil term bank ln due 2017 B+
Recovery Rating 3
