版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 2日 星期三 05:31 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Harland Clarke extended term loan 'B+'

Overview	
     -- U.S. check printer Harland Clarke Holdings is amending its credit 	
agreement and extending $1 billion of its term loan to 2017 from 2014.	
     -- We are assigning the extended term loan our 'B+' issue-level rating 	
with a recovery rating of '3'. 	
     -- At the same time, we are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on 	
the company.	
     -- The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that the company's 	
leverage will not meaningfully increase and its sources of liquidity, 	
including discretionary cash flow generation, will more than sufficiently 	
cover the higher mandatory amortization and interest payments.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned San Antonio, 	
Texas-based Harland Clarke Holdings Corp.'s (HCHC) proposed $1 billion term 	
loan due 2017 its issue-level rating of 'B+' (the same as our 'B+' corporate 	
credit rating on the company). The recovery rating on this debt is '3', 	
indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for lenders in the 	
event of a payment default.	
	
In addition, we affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Harland Clarke. 	
The rating outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The 'B+' rating on HCHC reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that leverage 	
will not meaningfully increase but remain high, that check printing will 	
remain in long-term decline, and that the financial policy of the company's 	
parent, private-equity investor M&F Worldwide Corp. (MFW), will remain 	
aggressive. The financial policy of the company and its parent and the 	
company's high leverage are the principal reasons we consider HCHC's financial 	
risk profile "aggressive" (based on our criteria). The company's exposure to a 	
secular shift from printed check usage to alternative forms of payment 	
underpins our assessment of the business risk profile as "weak" (based on our 	
criteria). We believe these dynamics will result in the company's organic 	
revenue declining at a low-single-digit percent pace.	
	
HCHC is one of the two largest U.S. check printers and derives a significant 	
portion of its revenue from checks and related products. However, the number 	
of checks consumers and businesses write has declined steadily due to a shift 	
to other forms of payment such as debit cards, direct deposit, and online bill 	
payment. According to the Federal Reserve Payments Study, the number of checks 	
written fell on average 6.1% per year from 2006 to 2009. Minimally offsetting 	
this risk is the company's increased diversification into profitable 	
businesses that are not facing secular pressures, following acquisitions in 	
recent years. The company's financial software business, Harland Financial 	
Solutions (HFS), has a good operating income margin and we believe revenue in 	
this segment will grow at a low-single-digit percentage rate, but contributes 	
less than 20% of total revenue. The Scantron segment, which provides data 	
collection services and other educational services, also has a good operating 	
income margin, but is mature and vulnerable to strains on state and local 	
budgets. 	
	
Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenue to be flat or increase at a 	
low-single-digit percent rate and EBITDA to be relatively flat 2012, 	
reflecting ongoing volume decline in check orders and declines at Scantron, 	
partially offset by modest growth in HFS, and acquisition activity. We expect 	
the EBITDA margin to either remain flat to modestly decrease.	
	
In the fourth quarter of 2011, revenue declined 1% year over year, while 	
EBITDA (which is not the same as management's "adjusted EBITDA" or covenant 	
EBITDA) declined 3%. The EBITDA decline was mainly due to declines in the 	
Scantron segment.  	
	
At Dec. 31, 2011, pro forma for the transaction, lease-adjusted EBITDA 	
coverage of interest declined to about 3.0x from 3.8x a year ago. For the same 	
period, adjusted debt to EBITDA was 5.3x, a decline from 5.0x at the end of 	
Dec. 31, 2010, and above the 4x to 5x debt-to-EBITDA ratio range that our 	
indicative financial risk thresholds characterize as an aggressive financial 	
risk profile. Nevertheless, we still view the financial risk profile as 	
aggressive because the company's relatively high EBITDA margin (at 26.4% for 	
the year ended Dec. 31, 2011) and modest capital expenditure requirements 	
permit good cash flow generation. 	
	
HCHC's conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow declined significantly 	
to 28% in the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, from 44% a year ago, because of an 	
increase in capital expenditure and dividends. Although the company's 	
discretionary cash flow gives it the ability to voluntarily reduce debt, the 	
rating incorporates our expectation that parent MFW will maintain an 	
aggressive financial policy. We expect that the company and its parent are 	
likely to use discretionary cash flow primarily to fund acquisitions and 	
dividends. We also expect that adjusted leverage will not increase further and 	
will remain in the low-5x area over the near term. Over the past few years, 	
HCHC has used discretionary cash flow as well as debt to fund tuck-in 	
acquisitions, which we think could recur. The proposed amendment to the credit 	
agreement limits debt-financed acquisitions if pro forma first-lien leverage 	
is greater than 3.5x and pro forma total leverage is greater than 5.25x. We 	
have not contemplated a debt-financed acquisition in our base-case leverage.	
	
Liquidity	
HCHC has "adequate" sources of liquidity to more than cover its needs over the 	
next 12 months, in our view. Relevant elements of HCHC's liquidity profile 	
over this period are as follows:	
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 months 	
will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more.	
     -- We also expect the company's net sources would be positive, even with 	
a 15% drop in EBITDA.	
     -- We expect the company would maintain covenant compliance with a 10% 	
decrease in EBITDA.	
     -- Given the company's generation of moderate discretionary cash flow, we 	
believe that the company would be able to absorb high-impact, low-probability 	
events.	
	
At Dec. 31, 2011, pro forma for the transaction, the company had $83 million 	
of cash on hand and $92 million available under its $100 million revolver, 	
after accounting for letters of credit. We expect capital expenditures of 	
between $55 million to $65 million in our 2012 base-case scenario. We expect a 	
dividend of $35 million in 2012. We expect discretionary cash flow of $120 	
million to $150 million in 2012. Over the next several quarters, we expect the 	
company to use discretionary cash flow primarily for acquisitions. Pro forma 	
for the transaction, the balance of the term loan--or $719 million--is due in 	
2014. The $204 million senior floating-rate notes and the $271 million 	
fixed-rate notes are both due in 2015. Pro forma annual amortization on its 	
credit facilities will be about $80 million per year for the two years, up 	
from about $18 million per year, and we expect the company will be able to 	
meet amortization with discretionary cash flow. 	
	
The company has only one financial covenant, a maximum leverage covenant. The 	
covenant only applies to the revolving credit facility and has no further 	
step-downs. We consider the company's cushion of compliance under this 	
covenant adequate given that it only applies to the revolving credit facility. 	
The facility is currently undrawn and we expect the company to generate 	
moderate discretionary cash flow.  	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
Harland Clarke, to be published on RatingsDirect following this report.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that HCHC's overall revenue and 	
profitability, while declining, will not fall precipitously. We also expect 	
that leverage will not increase and that the company will refinance its debt 	
maturing over the intermediate term. We could lower the rating if the company 	
does not make progress refinancing maturities due in 2014 by the end of this 	
year or the 2015 maturities by the end of the first quarter of 2013. We could 	
also lower the rating if leverage rises further or if unfavorable secular 	
trends affecting check usage or underperformance in the Scantron segment lead 	
to revenue declining at a mid-single-digit percent pace and the company's 	
EBITDA margin contracting 50 basis points or more. We could lower the rating 	
if liquidity declines or if we become convinced that cash flow will fall as a 	
result of the adoption of a more aggressive financial policy or higher 	
interest costs, especially if this reduces the company's ability to meet its 	
mandatory amortization payments. 	
	
Although a more remote possibility, we could raise the rating if we become 	
convinced that MFW's financial policy is becoming less aggressive over the 	
long term, such that the company could maintain leverage under 4x. In 	
addition, if the revenue mix shifts away from check-related products and we 	
conclude that the company can produce sustainable organic revenue and EBITDA 	
growth, we could raise the rating.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors, July 2, 2010	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Harland Clarke Holdings Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       	
	
New Ratings	
	
Harland Clarke Holdings Corp.	
 Senior Secured                                          	
  US$1 bil term bank ln due 2017        B+                 	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
	
Harland Clarke Holdings Corp.	
 Senior Secured                         B+                 	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
 Senior Unsecured                       B-                 	
   Recovery Rating                      6

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐