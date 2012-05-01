TEXT-S&P rates Harland Clarke extended term loan 'B+'

Overview -- U.S. check printer Harland Clarke Holdings is amending its credit agreement and extending $1 billion of its term loan to 2017 from 2014. -- We are assigning the extended term loan our 'B+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '3'. -- At the same time, we are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company. -- The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that the company's leverage will not meaningfully increase and its sources of liquidity, including discretionary cash flow generation, will more than sufficiently cover the higher mandatory amortization and interest payments. Rating Action On May 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned San Antonio, Texas-based Harland Clarke Holdings Corp.'s (HCHC) proposed $1 billion term loan due 2017 its issue-level rating of 'B+' (the same as our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company). The recovery rating on this debt is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. In addition, we affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Harland Clarke. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale The 'B+' rating on HCHC reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that leverage will not meaningfully increase but remain high, that check printing will remain in long-term decline, and that the financial policy of the company's parent, private-equity investor M&F Worldwide Corp. (MFW), will remain aggressive. The financial policy of the company and its parent and the company's high leverage are the principal reasons we consider HCHC's financial risk profile "aggressive" (based on our criteria). The company's exposure to a secular shift from printed check usage to alternative forms of payment underpins our assessment of the business risk profile as "weak" (based on our criteria). We believe these dynamics will result in the company's organic revenue declining at a low-single-digit percent pace. HCHC is one of the two largest U.S. check printers and derives a significant portion of its revenue from checks and related products. However, the number of checks consumers and businesses write has declined steadily due to a shift to other forms of payment such as debit cards, direct deposit, and online bill payment. According to the Federal Reserve Payments Study, the number of checks written fell on average 6.1% per year from 2006 to 2009. Minimally offsetting this risk is the company's increased diversification into profitable businesses that are not facing secular pressures, following acquisitions in recent years. The company's financial software business, Harland Financial Solutions (HFS), has a good operating income margin and we believe revenue in this segment will grow at a low-single-digit percentage rate, but contributes less than 20% of total revenue. The Scantron segment, which provides data collection services and other educational services, also has a good operating income margin, but is mature and vulnerable to strains on state and local budgets. Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenue to be flat or increase at a low-single-digit percent rate and EBITDA to be relatively flat 2012, reflecting ongoing volume decline in check orders and declines at Scantron, partially offset by modest growth in HFS, and acquisition activity. We expect the EBITDA margin to either remain flat to modestly decrease. In the fourth quarter of 2011, revenue declined 1% year over year, while EBITDA (which is not the same as management's "adjusted EBITDA" or covenant EBITDA) declined 3%. The EBITDA decline was mainly due to declines in the Scantron segment. At Dec. 31, 2011, pro forma for the transaction, lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest declined to about 3.0x from 3.8x a year ago. For the same period, adjusted debt to EBITDA was 5.3x, a decline from 5.0x at the end of Dec. 31, 2010, and above the 4x to 5x debt-to-EBITDA ratio range that our indicative financial risk thresholds characterize as an aggressive financial risk profile. Nevertheless, we still view the financial risk profile as aggressive because the company's relatively high EBITDA margin (at 26.4% for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011) and modest capital expenditure requirements permit good cash flow generation. HCHC's conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow declined significantly to 28% in the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, from 44% a year ago, because of an increase in capital expenditure and dividends. Although the company's discretionary cash flow gives it the ability to voluntarily reduce debt, the rating incorporates our expectation that parent MFW will maintain an aggressive financial policy. We expect that the company and its parent are likely to use discretionary cash flow primarily to fund acquisitions and dividends. We also expect that adjusted leverage will not increase further and will remain in the low-5x area over the near term. Over the past few years, HCHC has used discretionary cash flow as well as debt to fund tuck-in acquisitions, which we think could recur. The proposed amendment to the credit agreement limits debt-financed acquisitions if pro forma first-lien leverage is greater than 3.5x and pro forma total leverage is greater than 5.25x. We have not contemplated a debt-financed acquisition in our base-case leverage. Liquidity HCHC has "adequate" sources of liquidity to more than cover its needs over the next 12 months, in our view. Relevant elements of HCHC's liquidity profile over this period are as follows: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 months will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more. -- We also expect the company's net sources would be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- We expect the company would maintain covenant compliance with a 10% decrease in EBITDA. -- Given the company's generation of moderate discretionary cash flow, we believe that the company would be able to absorb high-impact, low-probability events. At Dec. 31, 2011, pro forma for the transaction, the company had $83 million of cash on hand and $92 million available under its $100 million revolver, after accounting for letters of credit. We expect capital expenditures of between $55 million to $65 million in our 2012 base-case scenario. We expect a dividend of $35 million in 2012. We expect discretionary cash flow of $120 million to $150 million in 2012. Over the next several quarters, we expect the company to use discretionary cash flow primarily for acquisitions. Pro forma for the transaction, the balance of the term loan--or $719 million--is due in 2014. The $204 million senior floating-rate notes and the $271 million fixed-rate notes are both due in 2015. Pro forma annual amortization on its credit facilities will be about $80 million per year for the two years, up from about $18 million per year, and we expect the company will be able to meet amortization with discretionary cash flow. The company has only one financial covenant, a maximum leverage covenant. The covenant only applies to the revolving credit facility and has no further step-downs. We consider the company's cushion of compliance under this covenant adequate given that it only applies to the revolving credit facility. The facility is currently undrawn and we expect the company to generate moderate discretionary cash flow. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Harland Clarke, to be published on RatingsDirect following this report. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that HCHC's overall revenue and profitability, while declining, will not fall precipitously. We also expect that leverage will not increase and that the company will refinance its debt maturing over the intermediate term. We could lower the rating if the company does not make progress refinancing maturities due in 2014 by the end of this year or the 2015 maturities by the end of the first quarter of 2013. We could also lower the rating if leverage rises further or if unfavorable secular trends affecting check usage or underperformance in the Scantron segment lead to revenue declining at a mid-single-digit percent pace and the company's EBITDA margin contracting 50 basis points or more. We could lower the rating if liquidity declines or if we become convinced that cash flow will fall as a result of the adoption of a more aggressive financial policy or higher interest costs, especially if this reduces the company's ability to meet its mandatory amortization payments. Although a more remote possibility, we could raise the rating if we become convinced that MFW's financial policy is becoming less aggressive over the long term, such that the company could maintain leverage under 4x. In addition, if the revenue mix shifts away from check-related products and we conclude that the company can produce sustainable organic revenue and EBITDA growth, we could raise the rating. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Harland Clarke Holdings Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- New Ratings Harland Clarke Holdings Corp. Senior Secured US$1 bil term bank ln due 2017 B+ Recovery Rating 3 Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Harland Clarke Holdings Corp. Senior Secured B+ Recovery Rating 3 Senior Unsecured B- Recovery Rating 6