TEXT-S&P rates Wellpoint 10-year, 30-year debt 'A-'

May 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'A-' senior unsecured debt rating to WellPoint Inc.'s  (NYSE:WLP)
planned debt issuance, which is expected to consist of a mix of 10-year and
30-year notes.	
	
The rating on the new issuance reflects WellPoint's very strong competitive 	
position, strong earnings and cash flow profile, and very strong liquidity and 	
financial flexibility. Offsetting factors include WellPoint's exposure to 	
moderately elevated industry risk, significant share-repurchase activity, and 	
modest tangible net equity.	
	
We expect WellPoint to use the offering proceeds mainly to refinance debt 	
scheduled to mature in 2012. We believe this effective restructuring of 	
WellPoint's balance-sheet obligations will modestly enhance near-term 	
liquidity and financial flexibility. Ultimately, we expect WellPoint to manage 	
its GAAP debt-to-capital position at 30%-35% in the near to intermediate term. 	
We expect EBITDA interest coverage to be near 10x by year-end 2012, which is 	
conservative for the rating category.	
	
WellPoint's liquidity position is currently very strong, with approximately 	
$1.8 billion of cash and investments at the holding company as of March 31, 	
2012. We expect consolidated ordinary dividend capacity (without prior 	
insurance commissioner authorization) for 2012 to exceed $2 billion, which 	
would support very strong debt-service capacity.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 	
Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009	
	
RATINGS LIST 	
WellPoint Inc.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating          A-/Positive/A-2	
	
New Ratings	
WellPoint Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured Debt	
  Notes Due 2022                     A-	
  Notes Due 2042                     A-	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

