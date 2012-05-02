TEXT-S&P rates Wellpoint 10-year, 30-year debt 'A-'

May 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'A-' senior unsecured debt rating to WellPoint Inc.'s (NYSE:WLP)
planned debt issuance, which is expected to consist of a mix of 10-year and
30-year notes.
The rating on the new issuance reflects WellPoint's very strong competitive
position, strong earnings and cash flow profile, and very strong liquidity and
financial flexibility. Offsetting factors include WellPoint's exposure to
moderately elevated industry risk, significant share-repurchase activity, and
modest tangible net equity.
We expect WellPoint to use the offering proceeds mainly to refinance debt
scheduled to mature in 2012. We believe this effective restructuring of
WellPoint's balance-sheet obligations will modestly enhance near-term
liquidity and financial flexibility. Ultimately, we expect WellPoint to manage
its GAAP debt-to-capital position at 30%-35% in the near to intermediate term.
We expect EBITDA interest coverage to be near 10x by year-end 2012, which is
conservative for the rating category.
WellPoint's liquidity position is currently very strong, with approximately
$1.8 billion of cash and investments at the holding company as of March 31,
2012. We expect consolidated ordinary dividend capacity (without prior
insurance commissioner authorization) for 2012 to exceed $2 billion, which
would support very strong debt-service capacity.
RATINGS LIST
WellPoint Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Positive/A-2
New Ratings
WellPoint Inc.
Senior Unsecured Debt
Notes Due 2022 A-
Notes Due 2042 A-
