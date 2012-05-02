TEXT-Fitch revises Zurich Insurance Co outlook to positive

May 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Zurich Insurance Company's (ZIC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+' and Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook was revised to Positive from Stable. ZIC is the main operating company of the Zurich Insurance Group (ZIG). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. The Positive Outlook is based on ZIG's solid and stable capital position, strong earnings generation and moderate investment risk. Fitch recognises the substantial improvements in capital adequacy achieved by ZIG since capital dipped during the financial crisis and notes the decrease in the volatility of the group's capital ratios. Operating profit declined but overall earnings generation has remained strong despite the high incidence of losses in 2011 relating to natural catastrophes and challenging capital markets. Fitch views the group's resilience in the challenging operating environment positively. The agency notes that earnings were supported by reserve releases over the past few years and expects further releases in 2012 although they are expected to be smaller than in prior years. Offsetting factors are the company's relatively high amount of goodwill and intangibles that negatively impact the quality of capital. Fitch considers the headwinds the company continues to face due to the difficult macroeconomic environment as the main risk that could negatively affect ZIG and the insurance industry as a whole if conditions deteriorate. Exposure to equities, hedge funds and private equity is low, amounting to 4% of total group investments at end-2011. ZIG's investment portfolio includes a relatively sizeable CMBS/RMBS portfolio, with a moderate amount of securities rated below 'BBB'. The mortgage loan portfolio within the group's non-core operations has shown deterioration in recent years. Fitch considers the exposure to peripheral eurozone bonds within ZIG's investment portfolio as manageable. Financial leverage as calculated by Fitch at 27% is relatively high compared with some higher-rated peers but is commensurate with ZIC's current rating level. Fixed charge coverage and financial flexibility is considered strong by Fitch. The key triggers of a rating upgrade include the continued strong resilience of ZIG's capital position in the challenging economic environment, improved fixed charged coverage commensurate with the 'AA' rating category, loss reserves to continue to produce positive prior year development and business operating profit to recover to historically strong levels. If these triggers are achieved it is likely that ZIG's rating would be upgraded over the next 12-18 months. The key triggers of a rating downgrade include a sustained drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital position, an increase in the ratio of adjusted debt to total capital to above 30% and any large acquisition that weakened capitalisation, increased financial leverage or was outside the company's historical risk appetite or area of expertise. The rating actions are as follows: ZIC IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Positive Outlook Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Positive Outlook Senior debt affirmed at 'A' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+' Zurich American Insurance Company IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Positive Outlook American Zurich Insurance Company IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Positive Outlook American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Company IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Positive Outlook Steadfast Insurance Company IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Positive Outlook Zurich American Insurance Company of Illinois IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Positive Outlook Northern Insurance Company of New York IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Positive Outlook Assurance Company of America IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Positive Outlook Fidelity and Deposit Company of Maryland IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Positive Outlook Colonial American Casualty and Surety Company IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Positive Outlook Empire Fire and Marine Insurance Company IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Positive Outlook Zurich Finance (USA), Inc. Senior debt affirmed at 'A' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+' Zurich Finance (Luxembourg) S.A. senior debt affirmed at 'A' Zurich Finance (UK) plc subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+' ZFS Finance (USA) Trust II subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+' ZFS Finance (USA) Trust IV subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+' ZFS Finance (USA) Trust V subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+' Cloverie plc subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+' Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings of the following entities were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors: Zurich Insurance Company Ltd Cloverie plc (Zurich Insurance Company) Zurich Finance (UK) plc Zurich American Insurance Co. of Illinois Zurich American Insurance Company American Zurich Insurance Co. American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Company Steadfast Insurance Co. Northern Insurance Co. of New York Assurance Co. of America Fidelity and Deposit Co. of Maryland Colonial American Casualty and Surety Co. Empire Fire and Marine Insurance Co. The ratings of the following entities were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings: Zurich Finance (Luxembourg) S.A. Zurich Finance (USA) Inc ZFS Finance (USA) Trust II, IV and V The issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide additional information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 22 September 2011 available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology