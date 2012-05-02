版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 3日 星期四 00:17 BJT

TEXT-Fitch affirms The Farmers Insurance Exchange

May 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating of The Farmers Insurance Exchange and its affiliated property & casualty
insurers. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is
provided at the end of this release.	
	
The ratings for The Farmers Exchanges reflect that Fitch views The Farmers 	
Exchanges' strategic importance as 'Very Important' to the Zurich Insurance 	
Group (ZIG) in accordance with Fitch's insurance group rating criteria, which is	
an important consideration toward providing The Farmers Exchanges' ratings with 	
uplift to the 'A+' rating of ZIG's other insurance subsidiaries. Based strictly 	
on The Farmers Exchanges' own financial profile, Fitch believes the stand-alone 	
IFS rating of the company is two notches below ZIG's group IFS rating of 'A+'.	
	
The Farmers Exchanges operate as inter-insurance exchanges which are owned by 	
their policyholders. ZIG owns Farmers Group, Inc. (FGI) which serves as the 	
attorney-in-fact for The Farmers Exchanges and collects a management fee for 	
non-claims related management services.	
	
The Farmers Exchanges' ratings reflect the support and financial flexibility 	
provided by the larger ZIG organization, which is manifested by the management 	
agreement between FGI and the policyholders of The Farmers Exchanges, as well as	
by the numerous, sizable investments made by ZIG subsidiaries in surplus notes 	
issued by The Farmers Exchanges, and by the existence of an all lines quota 	
share reinsurance agreement through which The Farmers Exchanges currently cedes 	
20% of the company's business to ZIG.	
	
The stand-alone rating of The Farmers Exchanges reflects the company's strong 	
competitive position as one of the largest personal lines insurers in the U.S., 	
a track record of stable operating results, and the company's high quality 	
investment portfolio that is dominated by highly rated fixed income securities.	
	
These positive factors are partially offset by relatively high statutory 	
operating leverage, geographic concentration, and Fitch's belief that The 	
Farmers Exchanges' underwriting results, which have averaged near break-even 	
results over the past five years, compare unfavorably to several of the 	
company's closest peers over the same time period.	
	
Essential factors for the company to maintain its current IFS ratings at the 	
'A+' level include Fitch's expectation that ZIG's operating performance, capital	
strength, financial flexibility and liquidity remain supportive of current group	
level ratings.	
	
Additionally, Fitch expects that ZIG will maintain its ownership in FGI and 	
remain committed to accessing the North American personal lines insurance market	
through The Farmers Exchanges. In evaluating this commitment, Fitch will place 	
particular emphasis on FGI's earnings contribution to ZIG, as well as other 	
factors including ZIG's willingness and ability to provide reinsurance and 	
capital support to The Farmers Exchanges if needed.	
	
Key rating triggers that could lead to a ratings downgrade include a downgrade 	
of ZIG's ratings or an indication of weakening in ZIG's willingness or ability 	
to provide capital support to The Farmers Exchanges. Moreover, if The Farmers 	
Exchanges' stand-alone credit profile were to worsen then Fitch could downgrade 	
the Farmers Exchanges' ratings.  Such deterioration could be evidenced by 	
declining underwriting results or overall profitability, or if net written 	
premium-to-surplus and net leverage, were to exceed 3.0 times (x) and 6.5x, 	
respectively, versus average levels of roughly 2.5x and 5.5x, respectively, 	
observed over the past several years.	
	
Key rating triggers that could lead to a ratings upgrade include an upgrade of 	
ZIG's ratings with an accompanying improvement in The Farmers Exchanges 	
stand-alone credit profile.  However, a ratings upgrade of ZIG would not 	
necessarily lead to an upgrade of Farmer's ratings unless Fitch observed 	
improvement in The Farmers Exchanges' standalone credit profile, including 	
improved operating performance, and reducing operating leverage nearer to a net 	
written premium-to-surplus and net leverage ratio below 2.0x and 4.0x, 	
respectively.	
	
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Rating Outlook:	
Farmers Insurance Exchange	
Truck Insurance Exchange Truck Underwriters Association	
Fire Insurance Exchange Fire Underwriters Association	
Mid-Century Insurance Company	
Farmers Insurance Company of Arizona	
Farmers Insurance Company of Idaho	
Farmers Insurance Company, Inc.	
Farmers Insurance Company of Oregon	
Farmers Insurance Company of Washington	
Farmers Insurance Hawaii, Inc.	
Illinois Farmers Insurance Company	
Texas Farmers Insurance Company	
Farmers Insurance of Columbus, Inc.	
Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Company 	
Mid-Century Insurance Company of Texas	
Civic Property and Casualty Company	
Exact Property and Casualty Company	
Neighborhood Spirit Property and Casualty Company	
Farmers New Century Insurance Company	
Farmers Reinsurance Company	
Foremost Insurance Company Grand Rapids, Michigan	
Foremost Signature Insurance Company	
American Federation Insurance Company	
Foremost Property and Casualty Insurance Company	
Foremost County Mutual Insurance Company	
Foremost Lloyds of Texas	
Bristol West Casualty Insurance Company	
Bristol West Insurance Company	
Bristol West Preferred Insurance Company	
Coast National Insurance Company	
Security National Insurance Company	
21st Century Assurance Company	
21st Century North American Insurance Company	
21st Century Superior Insurance Company 	
21st Century Pinnacle Insurance Company	
21st Century Pacific Insurance Company	
21st Century Auto Insurance Company of New Jersey	
21st Century Centennial Insurance Company	
American Pacific Insurance Company, Inc.	
21st Century Advantage Insurance Company	
21st Century Indemnity Insurance Company	
21st Century National Insurance Company, Inc.	
21st Century Preferred Insurance Company	
21st Century Premier Insurance Company	
21st Century Security Insurance Company	
21st Century Casualty Company	
21st Century Insurance Company	
21st Century Insurance Company of the Southwest	
    --Insurer Financial Strength at 'A+'.

