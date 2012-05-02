版本:
BRIEF - Moody's raises Clearwater Seafoods ratings to B2

May 2 Moody's raises Clearwater Seafoods corporate family and probability of default ratings to B2 from B3 and assigns SGL-2 liquidity rating, outlook stable

