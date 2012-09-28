版本:
TEXT-Fitch: London focused REIT's benefit from flight to safety

Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings says there is an increasing dislocation between
commercial real estate investment volumes in London and major eurozone cities.
Funding stress and more difficult rental markets widening property yields in
periphery Europe is not a recent development. However, during 2012 Europe's core
commercial real estate markets have seen a slowdown in investment activity when
compared to London, particularly with regards to overseas buyers. Fitch believes
foreign long-term focused real estate investors are pricing in uncertainty
around a potential eurozone break-up and the threat of redenomination risk.

London focused REIT's such as British Land Company Plc ('BBB+'/Stable),
Land Securities Capital Markets Plc ('AAsf'/Stable) and Hammerson Plc 
('BBB+'/Stable) have shown remarkable resilience through the downturn partly
supported by London's strong property investment market.

Direct real estate investors are largely focused on a long-term and hold 
strategy, being exposed to less liquid markets than bond investors. Consequently
when evaluating real estate investments as a foreign investor, greater 
confidence is required, as unwinding such investments is more complex than 
trading out of fixed income or equities. 

When estimating returns on such investments over a 10 or 20 year horizon, even 
assuming a minor probability of eurozone break-up has negative implications on 
cross-border real estate investor appetite. During H112 the UK continued to 
increase market share representing around 40% of all European commercial real 
estate transactions by value, compared to around 30% during 2011. London also 
benefits from around 65%-70% of total investment volume coming from foreign 
investors with the remaining European cities experiencing around 30%-35%. 

However, the lack of foreign investment in European real estate is unlikely to 
impact valuations as domestic buyers represent a proportionally high percentage 
of the market, and corresponding sovereign bond yields remain low in the core 
compared to yields on prime commercial real estate. Unlike other eurozone 
markets, Paris is an outlier enjoying increased investment activity, although 
this is largely skewed by recent large prime property deals involving Qatari 
investors.       

By comparison, London continues to be the most liquid commercial real estate 
market in Europe. Foreign money has somewhat supported market valuations with 
continued monetary policy easing increasing the appeal of property yields. 
Whilst not expected, an unwinding of this wall of foreign money entering the 
London market would put pressure on valuations, particularly as yields for UK 
commercial property are now approaching pre-crisis levels.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

