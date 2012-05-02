TEXT-S&P assigns HCA term loan 'BB' rating

May 2 - Overview
-- U.S. hospital operator HCA is extending the maturity of $74.6 million
of its A-1 and $651.2 million of its B-1 term loans into a new A-3 term loan
that will mature in 2016.
-- This action, which lessens HCA's near-term maturities, does not affect
leverage or our view of its financial risk profile.
-- We are assigning a 'BB' issue-level rating to the new term loan with a
recovery rating of '1', while the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company
is unchanged.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that the company's growth
strategy and historically aggressive financial policy will keep the company
highly leveraged, but within our parameters for the current 'B+' rating.
Rating Action
On May 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its issue-level
rating of 'BB' (two notches above the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the
company) to Nashville-based HCA Inc.'s $726 million senior secured A-3 term
loan due 2016. We also assigned this debt a recovery rating of '1', indicating
our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment
default.
All issue-level and recovery ratings on the company's existing debt issues
remain unchanged, as does the 'B+' corporate credit rating. The rating outlook
is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on HCA reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of its business risk
profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged,"
according to our criteria. The ratings also reflect our expectation
mid-single-digit organic growth rate driven by blended rate increases under 3%
and small increases in patient volume, and no further significant acquisition
activity beyond the recent acquisition of the remaining interest in
HCA-HealthONE LLC in Denver. This estimate is on a comparable basis,
considering the adjustment for the change in accounting for bad debt. With the
exception of HCA-HealthONE LLC, the company has not been very acquisitive.
However, we do believe the potential for more aggressive acquisition activity
exists, but is not included in our base case.
We expect a significant improvement in the EBITDA margin in 2012; however,
this is mostly due to the adoption of an accounting change regarding the
provision for bad debt and on the recognition of government incentive payments
for investments in electronic health record (EHR) technology. On a comparable
basis, we expect reimbursement pressure and relatively weak patient volume
that includes still large increases in bad debt admissions as factors limiting
EBITDA margin expansion.
We view HCA's financial risk profile as highly leveraged, reflected in our
expectation that the current debt to EBITDA level of about 5x will remain
relatively unchanged. This includes our belief that HCA's financial policy
will remain aggressive as it has been for a long time. The company has a
history of being quite shareholder friendly. In fact, in early 2012, HCA used
cash flow to pay a large dividend that amounted to about $1 billion instead of
repaying debt. At this time, we are not certain that HCA is committed to
improving its financial profile to a level where we would consider revising
our assessment to "aggressive" from highly leveraged. We also believe the
difficult reimbursement environment continues to pressure profitability.
We view HCA's business risk as fair because of its large, relatively
diversified portfolio of hospitals that helps the company manage uncertain
reimbursement and spreads local market risk over many markets. HCA's hospitals
are commonly located in midsized to larger markets and often have a strong
market presence. HCA's size and market presence provides scale that helps
contract negotiations with private insurance companies. However, this is
tempered by the risks to pricing as third-party payors seek to limit the
rising cost of care for their beneficiaries. It is also tempered somewhat by
some state concentration risk as about half of its revenues derive from only
two (Florida and Texas) of the 20 states where it operates. Nevertheless,
HCA's profile, including the large number of local markets its serves, places
it as our highest ranked company relative to its rated peer for-profit
hospital companies. Our business risk assessment also considers our view of
the still-increasing level of uncompensated care provided, the ongoing shift
of certain procedures to an outpatient setting, and still-weak overall
economic conditions that have contributed to an adverse shift in payor mix.
Liquidity
HCA's liquidity is "strong," with sources of cash that will exceed uses of
cash over the next 12-24 months. Relevant aspects of HCA's liquidity are:
-- Sources of liquidity will exceed uses by about 2x.
-- Sources of liquidity include about $3 billion of unadjusted operating
cash flow before capital expenses and acquisition spending.
-- We expect uses of cash to include some investment in working capital,
capital expenditures of about $1.4 billion.
-- We view the potential for additional dividends and share repurchases
as a risk to liquidity. HCA paid $4.3 billion in share repurchases in 2010,
$1.5 billion in share repurchases in 2011, and special dividend in early 2012
of about $1 billion.
-- Covenant cushions are significant.
-- We believe the company has the likely ability to absorb, without
refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events.
-- In our assessment, the company has well-established and sold
relationships with banks.
Recovery analysis
Our issue-level rating on the both the senior secured debt and second lien
debt is 'BB' (two notches higher than our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the
company), with a recovery rating of '1', indicating the expectation for very
high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
Our issue-level rating on the senior unsecured debt is 'B-', two notches lower
than our corporate credit rating on the company. The recovery rating on this
debt is '6', indicating the expectation for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in
the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the
recovery report on HCA, published Oct. 13, 2011, on RatingsDirect.)
Outlook
Our rating outlook on HCA is stable. HCA's recent earnings weakness has been
influenced by pricing pressure, adverse payor mix shift, and still-increasing
total uncompensated care. We expect these industry difficulties to continue to
pressure EBITDA margins. We also expect the company to maintain its
historically aggressive, shareholder-friendly policies.
If HCA can sustain margins, keep bad debt expense relatively controlled, and,
most importantly, commit to an improvement in its financial risk profile to
aggressive from highly leveraged, we could raise the rating.
However, because we believe any near-term improvement will be temporary, we do
not believe an upgrade is possible for the next year, to give the company an
opportunity to demonstrate such commitment. Conversely, if HCA cannot overcome
industry pressure on earnings and cash flow, or if shareholder distributions
become excessive to the point that lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA climbs well
above 6x, we could consider a lower rating. We believe that, without
debt-financed shareholder activity, HCA's EBITDA margin would have to fall
about 350 basis points from recent levels for leverage to increase this much.
This would occur before any concern about covenant compliance because of the
large covenant cushion.
