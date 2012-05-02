TEXT-S&P assigns HCA term loan 'BB' rating

May 2 - Overview -- U.S. hospital operator HCA is extending the maturity of $74.6 million of its A-1 and $651.2 million of its B-1 term loans into a new A-3 term loan that will mature in 2016. -- This action, which lessens HCA's near-term maturities, does not affect leverage or our view of its financial risk profile. -- We are assigning a 'BB' issue-level rating to the new term loan with a recovery rating of '1', while the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company is unchanged. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that the company's growth strategy and historically aggressive financial policy will keep the company highly leveraged, but within our parameters for the current 'B+' rating. Rating Action On May 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its issue-level rating of 'BB' (two notches above the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company) to Nashville-based HCA Inc.'s $726 million senior secured A-3 term loan due 2016. We also assigned this debt a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. All issue-level and recovery ratings on the company's existing debt issues remain unchanged, as does the 'B+' corporate credit rating. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on HCA reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of its business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," according to our criteria. The ratings also reflect our expectation mid-single-digit organic growth rate driven by blended rate increases under 3% and small increases in patient volume, and no further significant acquisition activity beyond the recent acquisition of the remaining interest in HCA-HealthONE LLC in Denver. This estimate is on a comparable basis, considering the adjustment for the change in accounting for bad debt. With the exception of HCA-HealthONE LLC, the company has not been very acquisitive. However, we do believe the potential for more aggressive acquisition activity exists, but is not included in our base case. We expect a significant improvement in the EBITDA margin in 2012; however, this is mostly due to the adoption of an accounting change regarding the provision for bad debt and on the recognition of government incentive payments for investments in electronic health record (EHR) technology. On a comparable basis, we expect reimbursement pressure and relatively weak patient volume that includes still large increases in bad debt admissions as factors limiting EBITDA margin expansion. We view HCA's financial risk profile as highly leveraged, reflected in our expectation that the current debt to EBITDA level of about 5x will remain relatively unchanged. This includes our belief that HCA's financial policy will remain aggressive as it has been for a long time. The company has a history of being quite shareholder friendly. In fact, in early 2012, HCA used cash flow to pay a large dividend that amounted to about $1 billion instead of repaying debt. At this time, we are not certain that HCA is committed to improving its financial profile to a level where we would consider revising our assessment to "aggressive" from highly leveraged. We also believe the difficult reimbursement environment continues to pressure profitability. We view HCA's business risk as fair because of its large, relatively diversified portfolio of hospitals that helps the company manage uncertain reimbursement and spreads local market risk over many markets. HCA's hospitals are commonly located in midsized to larger markets and often have a strong market presence. HCA's size and market presence provides scale that helps contract negotiations with private insurance companies. However, this is tempered by the risks to pricing as third-party payors seek to limit the rising cost of care for their beneficiaries. It is also tempered somewhat by some state concentration risk as about half of its revenues derive from only two (Florida and Texas) of the 20 states where it operates. Nevertheless, HCA's profile, including the large number of local markets its serves, places it as our highest ranked company relative to its rated peer for-profit hospital companies. Our business risk assessment also considers our view of the still-increasing level of uncompensated care provided, the ongoing shift of certain procedures to an outpatient setting, and still-weak overall economic conditions that have contributed to an adverse shift in payor mix. Liquidity HCA's liquidity is "strong," with sources of cash that will exceed uses of cash over the next 12-24 months. Relevant aspects of HCA's liquidity are: -- Sources of liquidity will exceed uses by about 2x. -- Sources of liquidity include about $3 billion of unadjusted operating cash flow before capital expenses and acquisition spending. -- We expect uses of cash to include some investment in working capital, capital expenditures of about $1.4 billion. -- We view the potential for additional dividends and share repurchases as a risk to liquidity. HCA paid $4.3 billion in share repurchases in 2010, $1.5 billion in share repurchases in 2011, and special dividend in early 2012 of about $1 billion. -- Covenant cushions are significant. -- We believe the company has the likely ability to absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. -- In our assessment, the company has well-established and sold relationships with banks. Recovery analysis Our issue-level rating on the both the senior secured debt and second lien debt is 'BB' (two notches higher than our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company), with a recovery rating of '1', indicating the expectation for very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Our issue-level rating on the senior unsecured debt is 'B-', two notches lower than our corporate credit rating on the company. The recovery rating on this debt is '6', indicating the expectation for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on HCA, published Oct. 13, 2011, on RatingsDirect.) Outlook Our rating outlook on HCA is stable. HCA's recent earnings weakness has been influenced by pricing pressure, adverse payor mix shift, and still-increasing total uncompensated care. We expect these industry difficulties to continue to pressure EBITDA margins. We also expect the company to maintain its historically aggressive, shareholder-friendly policies. If HCA can sustain margins, keep bad debt expense relatively controlled, and, most importantly, commit to an improvement in its financial risk profile to aggressive from highly leveraged, we could raise the rating. However, because we believe any near-term improvement will be temporary, we do not believe an upgrade is possible for the next year, to give the company an opportunity to demonstrate such commitment. Conversely, if HCA cannot overcome industry pressure on earnings and cash flow, or if shareholder distributions become excessive to the point that lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA climbs well above 6x, we could consider a lower rating. We believe that, without debt-financed shareholder activity, HCA's EBITDA margin would have to fall about 350 basis points from recent levels for leverage to increase this much. This would occur before any concern about covenant compliance because of the large covenant cushion. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List HCA Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- New Rating HCA UK Capital Ltd. HCA Inc. Senior Secured US$725.7 mil term A-3 bank ln due 2016 BB Recovery Rating 1