TEXT-S&P: Santander Brasil, Mexico ratings unaffected by parent downgrade

May 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. (both
rated BBB/Stable/A-3) are not affected by the downgrade of their Spain-based
parent, Banco Santander S.A. (see "Negative Rating Actions On 16
Spanish Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade," published on April 30, 2012, on
RatingsDirect).
The ratings on both subsidiaries continue to reflect their stand-alone credit
profiles and remain limited by their respective sovereign ratings. This is
result of their balance sheet exposures to the sovereign, both in the form of
loans and securities, and to the national industry and economic risks. Further
downgrades of the parent company would not likely have an immediate effect on
the issuer credit ratings on the subsidiaries, because we would factor
extraordinary government support due to their systemic importance to the
sovereigns' banking sectors (see "How Do The Recent Downgrades Of Spain's
Banco Santander And Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Affect Their Latin
American Subsidiaries?," published on May 2, 2012, on RatingsDirect).