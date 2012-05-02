版本:
2012年 5月 3日

TEXT-S&P: Santander Brasil, Mexico ratings unaffected by parent downgrade

May 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. (both
rated BBB/Stable/A-3) are not affected by the downgrade of their Spain-based
parent, Banco Santander S.A. (see "Negative Rating Actions On 16
Spanish Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade," published on April 30, 2012, on
RatingsDirect).	
	
The ratings on both subsidiaries continue to reflect their stand-alone credit 	
profiles and remain limited by their respective sovereign ratings. This is 	
result of their balance sheet exposures to the sovereign, both in the form of 	
loans and securities, and to the national industry and economic risks. Further 	
downgrades of the parent company would not likely have an immediate effect on 	
the issuer credit ratings on the subsidiaries, because we would factor 	
extraordinary government support due to their systemic importance to the 	
sovereigns' banking sectors (see "How Do The Recent Downgrades Of Spain's 	
Banco Santander And Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Affect Their Latin 	
American Subsidiaries?," published on May 2, 2012, on RatingsDirect).

