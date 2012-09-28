TEXT-S&P affirms French rail owner RFF at 'AA+/A-1+'

Sept 28 - Overview -- We equalize the ratings on Reseau Ferre de France (RFF), the owner of the French rail infrastructure network that acts as France's rail sector debt-defeasance entity, with those on France. -- We consider RFF to be a government-related entity and believe there is an "almost certain" likelihood the French government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to RFF in the event of financial distress. -- We are affirming our 'AA+/A-1+' long- and short-term ratings on RFF. -- The negative outlook mirrors that on France and reflects our expectation that RFF will retain its integral link with and critical role to the French state. Rating Action On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA+' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings on France's Reseau Ferre de France (RFF). The outlook is negative. Rationale We equalize our ratings on RFF, the owner of France's rail infrastructure network that acts as the country's rail-sector debt-defeasance entity, with the long-term rating on the Republic of France (unsolicited ratings, AA+/Negative/A-1+). This reflects our view that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the French state would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary financial support to RFF in the event of financial distress. We consider RFF to be a government-related entity (GRE). Under our GRE criteria, we base our rating approach on our view of RFF's: -- "Critical" role for the French government, given RFF's strategic mission of owning, managing, and developing the national monopoly rail infrastructure network and acting as a debt-defeasance structure for France's rail sector. We view this mandate as being of crucial social, economic, and political importance for the French economy and government; and -- "Integral" link with the French sovereign because of the government's close state supervision and control of RFF and RFF's access to emergency state funding. The state does not explicitly guarantee RFF's debt. However, owing to RFF's status as a state public agency ("Etablissement Public a Caractere Industriel et Commercial; EPIC), the French government is, by law, ultimately responsible for RFF's liabilities and would have to take over all of the company's assets and liabilities if it was dissolved. RFF was established under the rail sector reform legislation of 1997, when it became the sole owner of France's national rail infrastructure network. Until 1996, the state was the ultimate owner of France's rail infrastructure and delegated responsibility for the network to Societe Nationale des Chemins de Fer Francais (SNCF; AA/Negative/A-1+). Along with the rail infrastructure, RFF also assumed responsibility for EUR20.5 billion of SNCF's debt in 1997. We assess RFF's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'b+'. The SACP reflects our view of RFF's business risk profile as "satisfactory," characterized by increasing commercial revenues, 97% of which come from passenger trains, and tempered by dependence on state subsidies. The main constraint on RFF's SACP is its highly leveraged financial risk profile. S&P base-case operating scenario Under our base-case scenario, we expect RFF's revenues to grow by about 2.0% in the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2012, compared with the previous year's, and by almost 3.0% the following year. We forecast infrastructure fees of almost EUR5 billion in 2012, underpinned by the reclassification of the Corail subsidy as an access charge paid by the French state, while the operating subsidy declines. We base our revenue growth forecast for 2013 on announced increases in track access charges--a 7.4% increase for the Train a Grande Vitesse (TGV; high-speed rail link), and a4.3% one for other passenger traffic--and modest passenger growth. Under our base-case scenario, we forecast EBITDA margins remaining at about 38.0% in 2012-2013. Our forecasts incorporate our view that the economic environment will continue to weaken in the second half of 2012, and will remain soft in 2013. France, as one of the core countries of the European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone), is increasingly affected by the soft trade environment, the deleveraging that is taking place, and the weak money supply growth (See "Economic Research: The Eurozone's New Recession--Confirmed," published Sep. 25, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Our GDP growth forecasts for 2012 and 2013, which we view as a key driver for revenues, are for 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively, for France and -0.8% and 0.0% for the eurozone. S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario Under our base-case scenario we forecast a slight weakening of RFF's credit ratios, with funds from operations (FFO) to debt dropping below 3.0% and debt to EBITDA rising above 14.0x. This is driven by a gradual increase in Standard & Poor's adjusted debt levels for RFF to EUR31.4 billion in 2012 and EUR32.8 billion 2013, and our projection of FFO of approximately EUR900 million in 2012 and 2013. We anticipate that RFF will continue to post negative free operating cash flows (FOCF) during coming years, owing to the large capital expenditure (capex) programs running until 2017. We forecast capex of about EUR2.3 billion in 2012 and EUR2.4 billion in 2013. Liquidity The short-term rating on RFF is 'A-1+'. We view RFF's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We estimate that sources of liquidity for the 12 months to June 30, 2013, will cover uses by about 1.3x. As of June 30, 2012, we estimate liquidity sources over the coming year to be about EUR8.3 billion. These include: -- Almost EUR6 billion of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, including negotiable debt securities; -- EUR1,250 million of availability under the revolving credit facility (RCF); -- Approximately EUR100 million from pending asset sales; and -- Our forecast of about EUR900 million of unadjusted FFO to June 30, 2013; We estimate RFF's liquidity needs over the same period to be about EUR6.5 billion, comprising: -- Debt maturities of about EUR4.1 billion, including about EUR1.8 billion of commercial paper (CP), which we believe will be largely refinanced; and -- Capex, net of capital subsidies, of about EUR2.4 billion. We consider that, in case of need, RFF would have access to emergency funding from the French treasury ("Agence France Tresor"), which could notably use its debt amortization fund ("Caisse de la Dette Publique") to buy RFF's bonds or CP issues. We consider that this allows for prompt and ample state support to RFF in the event of financial distress. In addition, we believe that tight state monitoring would allow the government to receive timely information should RFF experience financial difficulties, enabling preemptive actions and adequate, timely support if required. Outlook The negative outlook mirrors that on France and reflects our expectation that RFF will retain its "critical" role to and "integral" link with the French state. We therefore expect the ratings on RFF to move in line with those on France. We might consider a negative rating action if our view of an "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary sovereign support for RFF in the event of financial distress were to decline. This would lead us to give more weight to RFF's SACP in the overall rating and might result in a downgrade by at least one ratings category under our GRE criteria. We have not factored into our base-case scenario any change in the structure of the group, given the uncertainty about structure, terms, and timing. We understand that the government is considering whether to reintegrate RFF into SNCF--the incumbent national rail operator--or transfer some of SNCF's activities to RFF. 