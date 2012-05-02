版本:
TEXT-S&P affirms Navistar Financial Dealer Note Master Owner Trust

OVERVIEW	
	
     -- We affirmed our ratings on the class A, B, and C notes from Navistar 	
Financial Dealer Note Master Owner Trust's series 2009-1.	
     -- Series 2009-1 is a securitization comprising a revolving pool of 	
dealer notes, which were originated through dealers' purchase and financing of 	
new and used truck, bus, tractor, and trailer inventory.	
     -- Our affirmations reflect our view of the transaction's continued 	
strong performance, the concentration limits placed on the collateral to 	
maintain diversity, the corporate credit rating on Navistar International 	
Corp., and the available credit support, among other factors.	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) May 2, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today affirmed its ratings on the class A, B, and C notes from Navistar 	
Financial Dealer Note Master Owner Trust's series 2009-1 (see list).	
	
Today's affirmations reflect our views regarding the trust's continued strong 	
performance and future collateral performance, as well as the existing credit 	
enhancement and structure of each transaction. The affirmations also reflect 	
the current rating on the manufacturer, Navistar International Corp. 	
(BB-/Stable/NR) and the various concentration limits in the pool to help 	
maintain diversity. Furthermore, our analysis incorporates secondary credit 	
factors, such as credit stability, payment priorities under various scenarios, 	
and sector and issuer-specific analysis. 	
	
Our view is that the credit support for each class is sufficient to withstand 	
the related stress scenarios for dealer defaults, loss severity, dealer 	
concentrations, and payment rates at each rating category. 	
	
As of the April distribution date, the trust reported no losses. Payment rates 	
remained very strong, averaging more than 43% since series 2009-1 was issued. 	
The early amortization payment rate trigger is at 16%.	
	
Credit support is 29.76% for the class A notes, 24.25% for the class B notes, 	
and 18.00% for the class C notes, all as a percentage of the collateral 	
balance. Overcollateralization, a spread account, and subordination for the 	
class A and class B notes provide credit support. The transaction's expected 	
maturity date is in October 2012, although the legal final maturity is October 	
2015.	
	
We will continue to monitor the performance of the trust to assess whether the 	
credit enhancement available remains sufficient, along with other factors, in 	
our view, to support the ratings.	
	
Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
 	
RATINGS AFFIRMED	
	
Navistar Financial Dealer Note Master Owner Trust	
Series 2009-1	
 	
Class                   Rating	
A                       AAA (sf)	
B                       AA (sf)	
C                       A (sf)

