TEXT-S&P affirms Navistar Financial Dealer Note Master Owner Trust

OVERVIEW
-- We affirmed our ratings on the class A, B, and C notes from Navistar
Financial Dealer Note Master Owner Trust's series 2009-1.
-- Series 2009-1 is a securitization comprising a revolving pool of
dealer notes, which were originated through dealers' purchase and financing of
new and used truck, bus, tractor, and trailer inventory.
-- Our affirmations reflect our view of the transaction's continued
strong performance, the concentration limits placed on the collateral to
maintain diversity, the corporate credit rating on Navistar International
Corp., and the available credit support, among other factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) May 2, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today affirmed its ratings on the class A, B, and C notes from Navistar
Financial Dealer Note Master Owner Trust's series 2009-1 (see list).
Today's affirmations reflect our views regarding the trust's continued strong
performance and future collateral performance, as well as the existing credit
enhancement and structure of each transaction. The affirmations also reflect
the current rating on the manufacturer, Navistar International Corp.
(BB-/Stable/NR) and the various concentration limits in the pool to help
maintain diversity. Furthermore, our analysis incorporates secondary credit
factors, such as credit stability, payment priorities under various scenarios,
and sector and issuer-specific analysis.
Our view is that the credit support for each class is sufficient to withstand
the related stress scenarios for dealer defaults, loss severity, dealer
concentrations, and payment rates at each rating category.
As of the April distribution date, the trust reported no losses. Payment rates
remained very strong, averaging more than 43% since series 2009-1 was issued.
The early amortization payment rate trigger is at 16%.
Credit support is 29.76% for the class A notes, 24.25% for the class B notes,
and 18.00% for the class C notes, all as a percentage of the collateral
balance. Overcollateralization, a spread account, and subordination for the
class A and class B notes provide credit support. The transaction's expected
maturity date is in October 2012, although the legal final maturity is October
2015.
We will continue to monitor the performance of the trust to assess whether the
credit enhancement available remains sufficient, along with other factors, in
our view, to support the ratings.
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Navistar Financial Dealer Note Master Owner Trust
Series 2009-1
Class Rating
A AAA (sf)
B AA (sf)
C A (sf)