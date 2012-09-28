版本:
TEXT-S&P places Dave & Buster's 'B-' rating on watch positive

Overview
     -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc., the parent of Dave &
Buster's Inc., recently filed an amended registration statement with the SEC for
a proposed initial public offering (IPO) of its common stock for up to $124 
million. It plans to use $80 million of the proceeds to reduce debt.  
     -- We expect the planned debt reduction to result in improved credit 
protection measures. 
     -- We are placing our ratings on Dave & Buster's, including our 'B-' 
corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications.  
     -- A one-notch upgrade is possible if the transaction is completed as 
contemplated. 

Rating Action
On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on 
Dallas-based Dave & Buster's Inc., including the 'B-' corporate credit rating, 
on CreditWatch with positive implications. 

Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows Dave & Buster's parent's amended 
registration statement with the SEC to raise capital in an IPO of its common 
stock. According to the SEC filing, the target is to raise gross proceeds of 
approximately $124 million and reduce debt by $80 million.  

We believe debt reduction with IPO proceeds as planned by the company will 
result in improved credit protection measures and help to cushion the effects 
of commodity cost swings we are anticipating through 2013. Pro forma for the 
planned debt reduction, leverage declines to about 5.5x from 6.2x at July 29, 
2012. In addition, funds from operations to debt increases to about 14% from 
12%. These credit metrics are commensurate with the 'B' rating category, given 
our view of its business risk profile as "vulnerable" and its financial 
profile as "highly leveraged." 

CreditWatch
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch listing when the IPO is completed, with a 
possible outcome of a one-notch upgrade of the corporate credit rating, to 'B' 
from 'B-'. Additional support for an upgrade comes from our expectation that 
operating performance will be helped by profit contributions from new store 
openings offsetting our forecast for commodity costs rising 50-60 basis 
points. We will also review the company's business prospects and financial 
policies for the near term. 

Ratings List

Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
                                        To                 From
Dave & Buster's Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Watch Pos/--    B-/Stable/--
 Senior Secured                         B+/Watch Pos       B+
   Recovery Rating                      1                  1
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC+/Watch Pos     CCC+
  Recovery Rating                       5                  5

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

