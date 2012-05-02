版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts Sovereign Bank Lease Pass-Through Trust

OVERVIEW	
 	
     -- We lowered our rating on the class A-2 certificate from Sovereign Bank 	
Lease Pass-Through Trust's series 2000-1 to 'BBB+' from 'A'. The outlook is 	
negative.	
     -- The downgrade reflects the downgrade of the issuer credit rating on 	
Sovereign Bank on April 30, 2012.	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) May 2, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today lowered its rating to 'BBB+' from 'A' on class A-2 from Sovereign Bank 	
Lease Pass-Through Trust's series 2000-1. The outlook is negative. 	
	
The downgrade follows the April 30, 2012, lowering of the issuer credit rating 	
on Sovereign Bank. For further details, see "Santander Holdings U.S.A. Inc. 	
And Subsidiary Ratings Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2'; Outlook Negative," published 	
April 30, 2012.  	
	
The rating on the pass-through trust certificates is dependent on the lower of 	
the credit rating on Sovereign Bank and the financial strength rating on Chubb 	
Custom Insurance Co. (Chubb; 'AA/Stable'). Sovereign Bank is a credit tenant 	
under numerous leases with rent obligations under each lease that secure the 	
payment of interest on the class A-2 certificates until its June, 30, 2020, 	
final distribution date. At maturity, either the related borrowers or proceeds 	
of the residual value insurance policy issued by Chubb will pay the entire 	
principal balance of the class A-2 certificates.

