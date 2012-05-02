版本:
TEXT-S&P rates DCP Midstream LLC

May 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB'
issue-level rating to DCP Midstream LLC's (BBB/Stable/A-2) $1 billion senior
unsecured delayed-draw term loan facility due 2014. The company intends to use
the proceeds from the term loan to fund a portion of its organic growth plans,
particularly the Southern Hills and Sand Hills natural gas liquids pipeline
projects. As of Dec. 31, 2011, DCP Midstream had total debt of $4.2 billion.	
	
Denver-based DCP is one of the largest natural gas gatherers, processors, and 	
marketers, and the largest natural gas liquids producer in the U.S. DCP, a 	
joint venture owned equally between Spectra Energy Corp. and Phillips 66, is 	
rated 'BBB' and the outlook is stable.	
	
(For the corporate credit rating rationale, please see our summary analysis on 	
DCP published on March 14, 2012, on RatingsDirect).	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, 	
April 18, 2012	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
DCP Midstream LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                                    BBB/Stable/A-2	
	
Ratings Assigned	
	
DCP Midstream LLC	
 $1 Bil. Senior Unsec. Delayed Draw Term Ln Fac Due 2014    BBB

