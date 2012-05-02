TEXT-S&P rates FMC Technologies

May 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'A-2' short-term commercial paper (CP) rating to Houston, Texas-based FMC
Technologies Inc.'s $1.0 billion 4(2) CP program.
The 'BBB' rating and stable outlook on FMC Technologies Inc. (FTI), which
provides engineered equipment to the energy industry, reflect the company's
solid competitive position, geographically diverse sales base, and strong
credit measures for the current ratings. The ratings also take into account
the high degree of pricing competition in FTI's core markets, its dependence
on the capital-spending patterns of customers in this cyclical industry, and
the company's somewhat smaller scale of operations and narrower product
offerings compared with some of its peers. (For the complete corporate credit
rating rationale, see the research update on FMC Technologies published on
Dec. 11, 2011).
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
RATINGS LIST
FMC Technologies Inc.
Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/A-2
New Rating
$1.0 bil 4(2) commercial paper program A-2