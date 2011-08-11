版本:
Text: Fitch downgrades TDA 29 FTA

 (The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
LONDON/MADRID, August 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded four tranches on
TDA 29, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos [UCIFTK.UL] (TDA 29), affirmed one
senior tranche
and revised the Outlook to Negative from Stable on the class B notes, as
follows:
TDA 29, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos:
Class A1 (ISIN ES0377931003): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
Class A2 (ISIN ES0377931011): downgraded to 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;
Class B (ISIN ES0377931029): downgraded to 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable;
Class C (ISIN ES0377931037): downgraded to 'CCCsf'; assigned a Recovery Rating
of 'RR-5'
Class D (ISIN ES0377931045): downgraded to 'CCsf'; assigned a Recovery Rating
of
'RR-6'
The downgrades are driven by the worsening performance of the underlying pool
and insufficient credit support available to the rated tranches. Since
September
2010, loans in arrears by more than 90 days have been on an upward trend,
reaching 1.2% of the current collateral balance (excluding defaults) from 0.9%.
As of the May 2011 interest payment date (IPD), cumulative gross defaults stood
at EUR9.6m, equal to 1.2% of the initial pool balance; with 53% occurring in
the
past nine months. On average, the issuer has reported only 27% of recoveries on
cumulative gross defaults. The high default rates combined with the low volume
of recoveries led to reserve fund draws on the last two IPDs. As of May 2011,
the reserve fund balance stood at 38% of its target amount. The reserve fund
draws have left the notes with limited levels of credit support available,
especially at the bottom of the structure. Although Fitch views provisioning
mechanisms as a positive structural feature as it reduces the cost of carry of
defaulted loans, the speed at which the reserve fund has been utilised and the
timing within which the agency expects to see recoveries to come through poses
a
concern.
Fitch also has concerns that the current pipeline of arrears may lead to
further
shortfalls of cash flow resulting in a possible reserve fund depletion on
future
IPDs. Consequently, the agency considers that the credit enhancement on
tranches
A2, B, C and D was insufficient to maintain their ratings, and has therefore
downgraded the notes.
The agency has affirmed the 'AAAsf' rating on the class A1 notes, as it
expects
these notes to be paid in full within the next four IPDs, thereby limiting the
default risk of this tranche. Although the transaction structure features a
class A pro rata trigger, Fitch believes that the 3% delinquency trigger will
not be breached on the upcoming payment dates.
Contact:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Sanja Paic
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1282
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Juan David Garcia
Senior Director
+34 91 702 4620

