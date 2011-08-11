Text:S&P upgrades Broadcom to A-, sr unse nts to A

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) -- Irvine, Calif.-based communications semiconductor supplier Broadcom BRCM.O continues to maintain strong growth and profitability trends.

-- We are raising both our corporate credit rating on Broadcom and our rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'A-'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Broadcom will maintain both its favorable market position in the growing communications semiconductor segment and its minimal financial risk profile as a buffer against industry cyclicality. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 11, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its corporate credit rating on Irvine, Calif.-based Broadcom Corp. to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. We also raised our issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'A-'. The outlook is stable. "We expect Broadcom to maintain a minimal financial risk profile--characterized by a conservative financial policy and a strong liquidity position--as a buffer to industry volatility," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Joseph Spence. In addition, we expect the company's strong competitive position in the communications semiconductor industry to result in continued revenue and profitability growth, primarily reflecting the strong secular trends in the wireless and broadband subsectors. "We also recognize that Broadcom has significant customer and product concentrations, as well as margins below certain ratings peers," added Mr. Spence. As a result, we view its business risk profile as satisfactory. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.

Secondary Contact: Lucy Patricola, New York (1) 212-438-3006;

