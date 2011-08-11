版本:
2011年 8月 12日

Text:S&P upgrades Broadcom to A-, sr unse nts to A-

 (The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
-- Irvine, Calif.-based communications semiconductor supplier Broadcom BRCM.O
continues to maintain strong growth and profitability trends.
  -- We are raising both our corporate credit rating on Broadcom and our
rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'A-'.
  -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Broadcom will
maintain both its favorable market position in the growing communications
semiconductor segment and its minimal financial risk profile as a buffer
against industry cyclicality.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 11, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today that it raised its corporate credit rating on Irvine, Calif.-based
Broadcom Corp. to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. We also raised our issue rating on the
company's senior unsecured notes to 'A-'. The outlook is stable.
"We expect Broadcom to maintain a minimal financial risk
profile--characterized by a conservative financial policy and a strong
liquidity position--as a buffer to industry volatility," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Joseph Spence. In addition, we expect the company's
strong competitive position in the communications semiconductor industry to
result in continued revenue and profitability growth, primarily reflecting the
strong secular trends in the wireless and broadband subsectors.
"We also recognize that Broadcom has significant customer and product
concentrations, as well as margins below certain ratings peers," added Mr.
Spence. As a result, we view its business risk profile as satisfactory.
Primary Credit Analyst: Joseph Spence, New York (1) 212-438-6225;
                     joseph_spence@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Lucy Patricola, New York (1) 212-438-3006;
                lucy_patricola@standardandpoors.com
  (New York Ratings team)
