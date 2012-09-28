版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts Checkout Holding Corp to 'B'

Overview
     -- U.S. marketing services company Catalina Marketing Corp.'s operating 
trends have weakened due to a reduction in marketing spending by consumer 
packaged goods (CPG) companies, a rise in commodity prices affecting clients, 
and media and marketing services fragmentation.
     -- We are lowering our long-term rating on Checkout Holding Corp. to 'B' 
from 'B+', while lowering all related issue-level ratings on the company's 
debt.
     -- Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that operating 
performance could rebound slightly in 2013, but likely not sufficiently 
relative to long-term risks.
 
Rating Action
On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 
corporate credit rating on St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Checkout Holding Corp. 
to 'B' from 'B+'. At the same time, we lowered all related issue-level ratings 
on the company's debt.

Rationale
The downgrade reflects our view that despite the potential for an improvement 
in near-term operating trends at Catalina, credit metrics should remain weak 
for the 'B+' rating over the next 12 months. Since the company took a special 
dividend in 2010, debt leverage has increased roughly two turns as a result of 
weak revenue and cost trends and EBITDA declines. The 'B' rating reflects our 
view of the company's fairly aggressive financial policy and the competitive 
nature of the advertising and marketing services industry. We view Catalina's 
business risk profile as "fair" (based on our criteria) in light of these 
competitive factors, tempered by still high customer renewal rates and an 
entrenched position with retailers. We continue to assess the company's 
financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," reflecting Catalina's high 
capital investment requirements, high debt leverage, and an aggressive 
financial policy that has led to a special dividend in the past.

The consumer promotion marketplace is highly competitive with other 
advertising and marketing services via TV, radio, the Internet, and direct 
mail. We expect the company will continue to face pressure from media 
fragmentation via social media and digital alternatives as customers evaluate 
the effectiveness of promotional spending. Catalina's point of sale (POS) 
coupon technology and its large installed base of retailers and major consumer 
packaged goods customers provide it with a degree of differentiation from new 
direct competition. This has afforded the company a healthy EBITDA margin, 
although in recent quarters the company has experienced pressure on top lines 
and margins as the weak economy and high redemption rates caused consumer 
packaged goods companies to pull pack promotional spending.

Our 2012 base-case assumption for the second half of 2012 includes flat- to 
low-single-digit percent revenue and EBITDA trends. We assume a continuation 
of sequential growth that occurred in the second quarter, which signals the 
core business could be turning around. Catalina will also encounter easier 
comparisons in the second half of the year. This scenario incorporates our 
assumption that manufacturers could continue to spend cautiously on promotion 
but that commodity price pressure may be temporarily stabilized. In 2013, we 
expect flat to modestly positive revenue and EBITDA trends, but further 
economic weakening could cause us to scale back our expectations. We 
anticipate that the company's EBITDA margin will improve in the second half of 
2012 as revenue rebounds from current levels as a result of positive operating 
leverage and that full-year margins should be down roughly 200 basis points 
(bps).

In the quarter ended June 30, 2012, performance was in line with our 
expectations as Catalina's revenue grew 4% year over year, and its EBITDA 
declined 9%. The EBITDA margin contracted by roughly 300 bps in the first half 
of 2012 as a result of increased headcount associated with digital and mobile 
offerings. Last year, the company's operating performance suffered from a 
reduction in CPG coupon volumes, but this trend has reversed itself in the 
second quarter. The company's domestic marketing services segment (CMS), which 
contributes a significant majority of EBITDA, experienced 9% growth in revenue 
and relatively flat EBITDA in the second quarter. This came as a result of 
higher selling, general, and administration expenses stemming from a rise in 
headcount associated with digital and mobile offerings.

Catalina's ratio of total debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases) 
increased sharply to 7.1x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, from about 
5.5x for the same period of last year, as a result of deterioration in EBITDA 
and payment-in-kind (PIK) accrual on the discount notes. Lease-adjusted EBITDA 
coverage of total interest for the same period was 1.6x, from 2.3x in 2011. 

We believe that leverage could decrease to the high-6x area at year-end 2012, 
based on our expectation of modest EBITDA growth for the remainder of the 
year. We also expect that lease-adjusted interest coverage will remain in the 
mid-1x area in 2012. For 2013, we have assumed flat to modest revenue and 
EBITDA trends will result in leverage in the mid- to high-6x area and interest 
coverage in the mid- to high-1x area. 

EBITDA conversion to discretionary cash flow was moderate at 20% over the last 
12 months from 40% last year, largely resulting from economic conditions. We 
expect conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow will improve modestly 
to the mid-20% area in 2012 and 2013.

Liquidity
We believe that Catalina has "adequate" sources of liquidity (based on our 
criteria) to more than cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months, even in 
the event of moderate unforeseen EBITDA declines. Our assessment of Catalina's 
liquidity incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
     -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity (including cash and 
facility availability) over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed its uses by 
1.2x or more. 
     -- We believe that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% to 20% 
drop in EBITDA over the next 12 months.
     -- The amended credit agreement has no maintenance financial covenants.
     -- The company has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment, 
and has a satisfactory standing in the credit markets.
 
Catalina's liquidity sources as of June 30, 2012, included cash balances of 
$93.3 million and full availability on its $71 million revolving credit 
facility due Oct. 1, 2016, and $29 million on Oct. 1, 2013. We continue to 
expect that capital expenditures related to the company's growth strategy will 
likely absorb a major portion of its cash flow from operations. Over the next 
12 months, we expect discretionary cash flow of between $50 million and $60 
million.

We expect Catalina's debt repayment, including scheduled amortization, to be 
minimal over the intermediate term. The non-extended portion of the term loan 
matures in 2014. However, debt maturities will be significant in 2015, when 
the $330 million 10.5% senior notes and the PIK senior discount notes mature 
together, totaling roughly $750 million. The company faces refinancing risks 
in relation to these maturities.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Checkout 
Holding Corp., to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this 
report.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's operating 
performance could rebound slightly in 2013, but likely not sufficiently 
relative to long-term risks.

We could lower the rating over the intermediate term if it appears a long-term 
structural shift will cause EBITDA declines to persist. We could also lower 
the rating if discretionary cash flow swings negative if total interest 
coverage approaches the low-1x area. 

Although unlikely given recent operating trends and financial policy, we could 
raise the rating if we become convinced that operating trends have stabilized, 
resulting in a more stable earnings pattern, and if debt leverage were to fall 
below 6x on a permanent basis.  

Ratings List
 
Downgraded
                                        To                 From
Checkout Holding Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        B+/Negative/--
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC+               B-
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6

Catalina Marketing Corp.
 Senior Secured                         B+                 BB-
   Recovery Rating                      2                  2
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC+               B-
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6
 Subordinated                           CCC+               B-
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6


