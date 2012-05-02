TEXT-S&P cuts Verso Paper Holdings LLC to 'CC'

Overview
-- U.S. coated paper manufacturer Verso Paper announced an offer to
exchange a portion of its senior subordinated notes due 2016 for new secured
notes due 2019, which we view as a distressed exchange under our criteria.
-- We lowered our corporate credit rating on Verso Paper to 'CC' from
'B', and lowered our rating on the subordinated notes due 2016 to 'CC' from
'CCC+'.
-- We also assigned our 'BB-' issue-level and '1' recovery rating to the
company's proposed 11.75% secured notes due 2019.
-- The negative rating outlook reflects the likelihood we would lower the
corporate credit rating on Verso Paper to 'SD' (selective default) from 'CC'
and the issue-level rating on the senior subordinated notes to 'D' upon
completion of the proposed exchange. We have determined we would raise the
corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'SD' after the completion of the exchange.
Rating Action
On May 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Memphis, Tenn.-based coated-paper manufacturer Verso Paper
Holdings LLC (Verso Paper) to 'CC' from 'B'. The rating outlook is negative.
At the same time, we assigned a 'BB-' (two notches higher than the
post-exchange corporate credit rating) issue-level rating and a '1' recovery
rating to the proposed 11.75% secured notes due 2019. The '1' recovery rating
indicates our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of
a payment default.
We also lowered our issue-level rating on the company's $300 million 11.375%
senior subordinated notes due 2016 (subordinated notes) to 'CC' from 'CCC+'.
The company has offered to issue up to $104.7 million of aggregate principal
of 11.75% secured notes due 2019 (exchange notes) in exchange for up to $157.5
million of the subordinated notes. According to the exchange offer materials,
the liens securing the proposed exchange notes would rank ahead of the liens
securing the $396 million 8.75% notes due 2019. The liens securing the
proposed exchange notes would rank junior to the liens securing the company's
$345 million 11.75% notes due 2019, as well as the proposed new $150 million
ABL facility and $50 million revolving credit facility.
All other issue-level and recovery ratings remain unchanged. If the company
issues the proposed exchange notes, we would expect to lower our issue-level
rating to 'CCC+' from 'B' and revise the recovery rating to '6' from '3' on
the $396 million notes due 2019. The '6' recovery rating indicates our
expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. Under our analysis, the 8.75% notes will have weaker recovery
prospects as a result of the debt exchange, since the liens securing these
notes will be subordinated to the liens securing the proposed exchange notes.
Rationale
The downgrade follows Verso Paper's announced exchange offer to issue up to
$104.7 million aggregate principal amount of the proposed exchange notes in
exchange for up to $157.5 million of subordinated notes. According to our
criteria, we view this as a "distressed exchange" and tantamount to default.
According to the offer, each existing holder would receive $665 principal
amount (or 67% of par) of the proposed exchange notes and a cash payment of
$110 for each $1,000 principal amount of subordinated notes due 2016 they
validly tender on or prior to 5:00 p.m. May 8, 2012. Each holder who doesn't
validly tender its subordinated notes prior to May 8, 2012, will receive $665
principal amount of the proposed exchange notes and a cash payment of $60 for
each $1,000 of subordinated notes tendered. Verso Paper has offered to
exchange no more than $157.5 million aggregate principal amount of the $300
million subordinated notes. As noted, the company has also amended the terms
of its existing exchange offer for its second priority secured floating rate
notes due 2014 (floating rate notes). Under the amended terms, the company is
offering to issue the proposed exchange notes on a dollar-for-dollar basis in
exchange for any and all floating rate notes, plus a cash payment of $30
million for each $1,000 principal amount of floating rate notes tendered.
(Verso had previously proposed to issue 9.75% secured notes due 2019 in
exchange for the floating rate notes, including a $50 an early tender payment
for each $1,000 principal amount tendered). According to the offer, any
exchange notes that Verso issues-whether in exchange for subordinated notes or
floating rate notes-would comprise a single class of securities under the same
indenture.
The two announced exchange offers, if successfully completed, would reduce
Verso Paper's debt level by approximately $53 million and extend the maturity
of a portion of its debt to 2019. After the completion of the proposed debt
exchanges, we have determined we would raise our corporate credit ratings to
'B' from 'SD'. The post-exchange 'B' corporate credit rating on Verso Paper
reflects Standard & Poor's view of the combination of its "highly leveraged"
financial risk and "weak" business risk. Our ratings incorporate the company's
limited product diversity, substitution risks due to changing customer
preferences for greater electronic content, and vulnerability to fluctuations
in input costs and selling prices. In addition, despite our expectation that
credit measures will remain somewhat weak over the next year, we expect
liquidity to remain "adequate," attributable to its cash position, proposed
new credit facilities, and manageable near-term debt maturity profile
following the proposed exchange offers.
Under our baseline scenario for a gradual economic recovery in 2012, we expect
Verso Paper's EBITDA to be $200 million or more, compared with $193 million
generated in 2011. Key assumptions to our EBITDA forecast include:
-- Real GDP growth of 2.1% in 2012 and 2.5% in 2013;
-- Capacity closures and low single-digit percentage declines in coated
paper demand result in lower year-over-year coated paper sales volumes;
-- Coated paper prices remain relatively inline with 2011 average levels
given our view of no material declines in industry operating rates from
current levels; and
-- Input costs (including chemicals, wood, and energy) are less of a
headwind in 2012 than in 2011.
Key risks to our forecast include a weak economy or recession that could hurt
demand for coated papers over the near term. A material increase in
raw-material costs that is unable to be offset by price increases or cost
savings initiatives could also significantly reduce profitability. We believe
that Verso's financial results and credit measures will fluctuate widely
during the course of a cycle because demand correlates closely to general
economic conditions and highly cyclical advertising spending.
Total adjusted debt was about $1.35 billion on Dec. 31, 2011, compared with
$1.27 billion at year-end 2010. In March 2012, the company issued $345 million
of 11.75% first priority notes due 2019 to fund the cash tender for its $315
million of notes due 2014. Based on our EBITDA assumptions, we expect Verso
Paper to remain highly leveraged with debt to EBITDA in excess of 6x, compared
with 7x as of Dec. 31, 2011. In addition, interest coverage is likely to
remain about 1.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt less than 10%,
compared with 1.4x and below 5%, respectively, at year-end, 2011.
Verso is the second-largest coated paper manufacturer in North America and
accounts for about 17% of total production capacity. A substantial proportion
of its sales are to catalogs and magazines end users, which we believe are
susceptible to substitution risks due to changing customer preferences for
greater electronic content, particularly with increased penetration of
e-readers and tablet computers.
Liquidity
Our assessment of Verso Paper's adequate liquidity profile is based on the
following assumptions:
-- We expect that sources of liquidity (including FFO, cash balances, and
availability under the new credit facilities) will exceed uses by 1.2x or more
over the next 12 months;
-- We expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if
EBITDA were to decline by 15%; and
-- Verso does not have any maintenance financial covenants governing its
credit facility and notes.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company's primary sources of liquidity include about
$95 million of cash and $159 million of availability (net of $41 million of
issued letters of credit) under its current revolving credit facility. The
company has obtained commitments for a new $150 million asset-based lending
facility and $50 million revolving credit facility to replace its existing
bank facility due August 2012. The new bank facilities include a fixed-charge
coverage ratio requirement of 1x if availability falls below a certain
threshold. Given our operating assumptions, we expect the company to generate
positive free cash flow in 2012 after consideration to an estimated $60
million of net capital expenditures and a modest decline in working capital
levels. The company's nearest debt maturity occurs in February 2013 when Verso
Paper Finance Holdings LLC's unsecured term loan is due.
Recovery analysis
We expect to publish an updated recovery report following completion of the
exchange offers. In the meantime, for the latest recovery analysis, see
Standard & Poor's recovery report on Verso Paper Holdings LLC published March
16, 2012.
Outlook
The rating outlook is negative. If Verso Paper completes the proposed exchange
offer, we will lower our corporate credit rating on Verso Paper Holdings LLC
to 'SD' and downgrade the 2016 subordinated notes to 'D'. After the debt
exchanges, we have determined we would raise our corporate credit ratings to
'B' from 'SD' based on the proposed capital structure, our current 2012 EBITDA
expectations, and our view of the company's adequate liquidity position.
Ratings List
Downgraded; Outlook Negative
To From
Verso Paper Holdings LLC
Corporate Credit Rating CC/Negative/-- B/Stable/--
Subordinated CC CCC+
Recovery Rating 6 6
Verso Paper Finance Holdings LLC
Corporate Credit Rating CC/Negative/-- B/Stable/--
New Rating
Verso Paper Inc.
Verso Paper Holdings LLC
Senior Secured
US$157.5 mil 11.75% sr secured nts due 2019 BB-
Recovery Rating 1