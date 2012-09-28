版本:
TEXT-S&P affirms David's Bridal 'B' rating, off watch

Sept 28 () - Overview
     -- North American specialty bridal retailer David's Bridal announced that 
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 
the company for about $1.05 billion.
     -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company and 
removing it from CreditWatch with negative implications.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our forecast for credit ratios to remain 
indicative of a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and for the business 
risk profile to remain "fair" for at least the next two years.

Rating Action
On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' 
corporate credit rating on Conshohocken, Pa.-based specialty bridal retailer 
David's Bridal Inc. (DBI). Following our review of the proposed capital 
structure, we removed the company from CreditWatch with negative implications, 
where it had been placed on Aug. 29, 2012. The outlook is stable.

We assigned our 'B' issue-level rating to the company's $500 million senior 
secured term loan B due 2019. The recovery rating is '3', which indicates our 
expectation for meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) for term loan B lenders in 
the event of a payment default. We also assigned our 'CCC+' issue-level rating 
to the company's $270 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. The recovery 
rating is '6', which indicates our expectation for negligible recovery (0% to 
10%) for noteholders in the event of a payment default. We are not rating the 
company's $125 million asset-based revolving credit facility.

On completion of the refinancing, we will withdraw our 'B+' issue-level rating 
and '2' recovery rating on the company's existing senior secured term loan B.

Rationale
The rating action reflects Standard & Poor's forecast for credit ratios to 
improve but to still remain indicative of a "highly leveraged" financial risk 
profile for at least the next two years. Based on our analysis of the proposed 
capital structure, we forecast EBITDA coverage of interest (both cash and 
noncash) should be above 2x over the next two years. The CreditWatch Negative 
placement on Aug. 29, 2012 reflected the uncertainty of and the potential for 
the amount and terms of the new debt in the capital structure to weaken 
certain credit ratios, such as EBITDA coverage of cash interest. 

The rating action also reflects our analysis that the company's business risk 
profile will remain "fair" for at least the next two years. We have revised 
the company's business risk profile upward to "fair" from "weak." The 
improvement reflects the company's consistent growth during weak economic 
conditions, the potential for increasing market share at higher price points, 
and the potential for improved geographic diversification as international 
expansion continues. The business risk assessment continues to reflect the 
company's narrow focus, yet high brand recognition, in the highly competitive 
and fragmented specialty bridal retail market as well as the risks associated 
with the fewer number of and less money spent on weddings in the U.S.

Our financial risk assessment incorporates our forecast for credit ratios to 
remain indicative of a highly leveraged financial risk profile, and for the 
company's financial policies to remain very aggressive under financial sponsor 
ownership. Our forecast for key credit ratios through the end of fiscal 
year-end 2013 (January 2014) is as follows:
     -- Lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA to remain between 6.9x and 7.4x;
     -- Funds from operations (FFO) to total debt to remain between 10% and 
11%; and 
     -- EBITDA coverage of interest to remain between 2.0x and 2.3x.

Financial ratios indicative of a highly leveraged financial risk profile 
include adjusted total debt to EBITDA above 5x and FFO to total debt below 12%.

Standard & Poor's economists believe the risk of another U.S. recession during 
the next 12 months is between 20% and 25%. We expect GDP growth of just 2.2% 
this year and only 1.8% in 2013, consumer spending growth of between 2.0% and 
2.3% per year through 2013, and the unemployment rate remaining at or above 8% 
through late 2013. (see "U.S. Economic Forecast: He's Buying A Stairway To 
Heaven," published Sept. 21, 2012, on RatingsDirect). Considering these 
economic forecast items, our base-case forecast for the company's operating 
performance over the next two years is as follows:
     -- Revenue growth in the mid-single digit percent area, as new store 
expansion contributes to the majority of the growth;
     -- Gross margin erosion of about 50 basis points (bps), principally from 
increased promotional activity;
     -- Selling, general, and administrative expenses continuing to grow at a 
slower rate than revenue;
     -- Adjusted EBITDA margin improving between 50 bps and 100 bps, as 
revenue growth and operating expense leverage offset lower gross margin; and
     -- Term loan debt reduction limited to contractual amortization and a 50% 
excess cash flow sweep. The excess cash flow sweep steps-down to 0% based on 
total net leverage.

DBI's narrow business focus on bridal garments is a constraining factor in our 
business risk assessment. This is especially relevant considering the trend of 
fewer weddings and less money spent on weddings in the U.S. Additionally, 
nearly all of the company's stores are in the U.S., though we believe 
international expansion will be a key aspect of its future growth strategy. 
The company entered the Canadian market with four store openings during 2011. 
We expect the company will operate up to ten Canada-based stores by the end of 
2012.

The company maintains a commanding share in the $600-and-under bridal gown 
market, but has a much lower share in the above-$600 bridal gown market. We 
believe its share is improving in the $600-to-$1,000 bridal gown market, 
helped with the partnership with Vera Wang. We believe the company will 
continue to improve share in higher price points, which is supported by its 
recent deal with Vera Wang to increase the maximum price point on Vera Wang 
gowns to $2,000 from $1,500.

As the only bridal specialty retailer with a national presence, DBI has the 
most recognized name in the U.S. bridal specialty retail market. Our research 
indicates the majority of brides will visit the DBI Web site when they begin 
their wedding plans. However, a meaningful number of these brides will 
eventually shop elsewhere. At this time, we believe this is especially true 
for brides seeking higher priced bridal garments. Increasing the conversion 
rate of Web site visitors could help to improve the company's business risk 
profile.

Liquidity
We view the company's liquidity as "adequate." We expect the company's cash 
sources will exceed its cash uses over the next 24 months. Our assessment of 
the company's liquidity profile includes the following expectations, 
assumptions, and factors:
     -- We forecast cash sources will exceed cash uses by more than 1.2x over 
the next 12 months, and will remain positive over the next 24 months.
     -- We also forecast positive net sources over the next 12 months, even if 
EBITDA declines by 15%.
     -- There are no financial maintenance covenants.
     -- The proposed transaction improves the company's debt maturity profile. 
The ABL matures in five years, the term loan B in seven years, and the senior 
unsecured notes in eight years.

Pro forma for the proposed transaction, we calculate total liquidity of 
slightly more than $110 million. Total liquidity includes revolver 
availability of just over $110 million and negligible surplus cash. Average 
revolver availability over the last eight quarters has been just above $75 
million. We expect revolver availability to remain between $100 million and 
$120 million following the transaction.

We forecast free cash flow of about $25 million per year through 2013, which 
incorporates our expectation for minimal working capital changes and for 
capital expenditures to remain near historical levels. The higher amount of 
cash interest in the proposed capital structure is the primary reason we no 
longer forecast free cash flow of above $40 million.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on DBI, to 
be published on RatingsDirect following this report.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our forecast for credit ratios to remain 
indicative of a highly leveraged financial risk profile and for the business 
risk profile to remain fair for at least the next two years.

We could consider a downgrade if operating performance significantly 
deteriorates, likely the result of increased competitive pressure or weaker 
retail conditions. Specifically, this would result in adjusted leverage 
increasing to 9x. Based on second-quarter fiscal 2012 results and pro forma 
for the proposed financing transaction, EBITDA must decline nearly 20% for 
adjusted leverage to increase to 9x. We believe adjusted leverage increasing 
to 9x would also result in liquidity becoming "less than adequate."

We could consider an upgrade if operating performance exceeds our current 
forecast, resulting in adjusted leverage approaching 5.5x. Based on 
second-quarter fiscal 2012 results and pro forma for the proposed financing 
transaction, EBITDA growth of nearly 35% is necessary for adjusted leverage to 
approach 5.5x.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Criteria: Hybrid Capital Handbook, May 12, 2008
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors for Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch
                                        To                 From
David's Bridal Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        B/Watch Neg/--
 Senior Secured                         B+                 B+/Watch Neg
   Recovery Rating                      2                  2

New Ratings

David's Bridal Inc.
Senior Secured
  US$500 mil term loan B bank ln        B                   
  due 2019                                  
   Recovery Rating                      3                  
 Senior Unsecured
  US$270 mil sr unsecd nts due 2020     CCC+               
   Recovery Rating                      6                  


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

