TEXT-S&P: Transocean rating unchanged after injunction update

Sept 28 () - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today the ratings and outlook on Transocean Inc. (BBB-/Negative/A-3) remain unchanged following the company's announcement that it has been served with a preliminary injunction requiring it to cease operations in Brazil within the next 30 days. The company currently has 10 rigs under contract to work in Brazil and we estimate that these rigs account for roughly 11% of Transocean's revenues and a slightly lower proportion of cash flow generation given the higher operating costs experienced in the region. While it is impossible to predict whether the company will ultimately be successful in attaining relief from the injunction, we currently view the impact of a reasonable downside scenario as sustainable within the context of the current rating and outlook. This view rests on our assumption that if the injunction stands, the impact on the company's financial performance will likely be short-lived. Given current offshore market conditions, we believe that the company would be able to redeploy these assets within a reasonable timeframe.