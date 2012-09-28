版本:
TEXT-S&P: Transocean rating unchanged after injunction update

Sept 28 () - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today the ratings and
outlook on Transocean Inc. (BBB-/Negative/A-3) remain unchanged following the
company's announcement that it has been served with a preliminary injunction
requiring it to cease operations in Brazil within the next 30 days. 

The company currently has 10 rigs under contract to work in Brazil and we 
estimate that these rigs account for roughly 11% of Transocean's revenues and 
a slightly lower proportion of cash flow generation given the higher operating 
costs experienced in the region. While it is impossible to predict whether the 
company will ultimately be successful in attaining relief from the injunction, 
we currently view the impact of a reasonable downside scenario as sustainable 
within the context of the current rating and outlook. This view rests on our 
assumption that if the injunction stands, the impact on the company's 
financial performance will likely be short-lived. Given current offshore 
market conditions, we believe that the company would be able to redeploy these 
assets within a reasonable timeframe.

