版本:
中国
2012年 5月 3日 星期四

TEXT-S&P upgrades Quadra FNX, takes off watch

Overview	
     -- KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (KHGM) completed its acquisition of 	
Vancouver-based miner Quadra FNX Mining Ltd. on March 5, 2012. Quadra's US$500 	
million in unsecured notes outstanding are in the final stages of a 	
change-of-control notice that is set to expire May 3, 2012.	
     -- As a result, we are raising our long-term corporate credit rating on 	
Quadra to 'BB-' from 'B+'.	
     -- At the same time, Standard & Poor's is affirming its 'BB-' issue-level 	
rating on the company's senior unsecured debt and revising its recovery rating 	
on the debt to '3' from '2', as per our recovery criteria, which caps the 	
ratings of unsecured debt issued by companies rated in the 'BB' rating 	
category.	
     -- We are also removing the ratings from CreditWatch, where they had been 	
placed with positive implications March 6, 2012.	
     -- We believe that KGHM provides a one-notch uplift to our 'b+' 	
stand-alone credit profile on Quadra given that the parent company's 	
well-capitalized balance sheet and strong cash flow generation should provide 	
support for the subsidiary's capital-intensive growth initiatives in the 	
coming years. 	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that current copper prices will 	
likely allow for credit measures that support the rating alongside a liquidity 	
profile that should remain adequate through several years of large 	
growth-oriented capital spending.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term 	
corporate credit on Vancouver-based Quadra FNX Mining Ltd. to 'BB-'
from 'B+'. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BB-' issue-level
rating on the company's senior unsecured debt and revised its recovery rating on
the debt to '3' from '2', as per our recovery criteria, which caps the ratings
of unsecured debt issued by companies rated in the 'BB' rating category.	
	
Finally, Standard & Poor's removed its ratings on Quadra from CreditWatch, 	
where they had been placed with positive implications on March 6. The outlook 	
is stable.	
	
We had placed the ratings on CreditWatch positive following KGHM Polska Miedz 	
S.A.'s acquisition of Quadra on March 5, 2012. 	
	
We base the upgrade and removal from CreditWatch on our expectation of 	
potential support for Quadra from a parent with a stronger credit profile amid 	
large capital expenditures in the next few years. As a result, we believe that 	
the long-term corporate credit rating on the company should be one notch 	
higher than it would be on a stand-alone basis.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Quadra reflect what we view as the company's weak business risk 	
profile, highlighted by its fourth-quartile cost profile, large growth capital 	
expenditures, short reserve lives at some of its mines, and vulnerability to 	
volatile copper prices. Counterbalancing these factors, in our opinion, are 	
Quadra's modest debt leverage amid strong copper prices, and satisfactory 	
operating diversity in attractive mining jurisdictions. Moreover, the 	
long-term corporate credit rating on Quadra is one notch higher than it would 	
be on a stand-alone basis, reflecting our expectation of potential support 	
from a parent with a stronger credit profile amid large capital expenditures 	
in the next few years.	
	
We have assessed several key factors in determining the degree of Quadra's 	
credit enhancement from its ownership by KGHM. First, the C$3 billion 	
acquisition of the company represents a large, high profile investment for 	
KGHM, leading us to conclude that the parent would be encouraged to support 	
its new subsidiary, at least in the first few years. We view the expected 	
$1.87 billion in intercompany KGHM subordinated debt as equity-like given that 	
we assume KGHM has no incentive to enforce its creditor rights. Furthermore, 	
we believe that Quadra represents an important international growth vehicle 	
for KGHM, reflecting that the subsidiary will begin operating as KGHM 	
International Ltd., and that the parent has ample financial capacity to 	
support it.	
	
We believe that KGHM's credit quality reflects its high production costs 	
stemming from its fourth-quartile cash costs, exposure to cyclical commodity 	
prices, and geographic concentration that relies on only a few key assets for 	
the majority of its cash flows. These weaknesses are partially offset by its 	
historically low debt leverage, long reserve life and its currently strong 	
free operating cash flow - all of which support the company's market 	
capitalization of about C$9 billion	
	
Quadra operates six copper mines in the U.S., Canada, and Chile, and holds 	
interests in various advanced development projects that include the 	
Chile-based Sierra Gorda mine and the Sudbury, Ont.-based Victoria mine.	
	
Standard & Poor's considers Quadra's business risk profile as weak due to the 	
company's high cost profile and limited diversity, as well as its reliance on 	
historically strong copper prices to help finance several development projects 	
that could potentially lower its cash production costs. Despite adding several 	
mines with the 2010 all-stock merger with FNX Mining Co. Inc., Quadra remains 	
highly reliant on its Robinson mine in Nevada for nearly half of its copper 	
production and a similar percent of consolidated EBITDA. Robinson's 	
inconsistent ore grades and unpredictable mineralogy expose it to short-term 	
variability in production and costs, both of which have a large impact on the 	
company's overall operating performance. However, we believe that the ramp-up 	
of the Morrison mine should reduce the company's dependence on Robinson, but 	
this only partially offsets higher cash-flow concentration caused by the 	
pending Carlotta and Podolsky mine closures.	
	
Standard & Poor's believes that the development of the Sierra Gorda project 	
could improve its assessment of Quadra's business risk profile upon its 	
completion in 2014, given the expectation of added diversity, lower cash 	
costs, and a longer aggregate reserve life. In addition, the estimated 20-year 	
Sierra Gorda mine life would enhance Quadra's production visibility, given 	
that its operating mines have an average life of about five years and their 	
high operating costs expose them to lower production in periods of weak copper 	
prices. Quadra has established a joint venture (JV) with Sumitomo Metal Mining 	
Co., Ltd. (not rated) and Sumitomo Corp. (A/Stable/A-1) to develop Sierra 	
Gorda, whereby the JV partners and associated project financing nonrecourse to 	
Quadra would fund more than half of the US$2.9 billion development capital 	
expenditures.	
	
While the company's operating profile is capable of producing significant 	
earnings in today's commodity price environment, we believe that Quadra's high 	
cash costs--solidly in the fourth-quartile on a global cost curve--would 	
likely cause the company to severely curtail its mining during a sustained 	
period of materially lower commodity prices. At copper prices below US$2.75 	
per lb, we estimate that Quadra's copper production would decline more than 	
50% from 2011 levels to well below 100 million pounds per year. That said, we 	
expect copper prices to stay resilient in the short term, given a favorable 	
supply-demand balance, allowing the company to generate strong operating cash 	
flows.	
	
We base our financial performance expectations for Quadra on a base-case 	
scenario that incorporates a copper price of US$3.50 per pound, a nickel price 	
of US$9.00 per lb, and a gold price of US$1,400 per ounce, which are somewhat 	
higher than our January 2012 price assumptions. The prices in our base-case 	
scenario incorporate the assumption of about 2% GDP growth in North American, 	
4%-8% GDP growth in Asia, and next to no growth in Europe. In this base-case 	
scenario, Standard & Poor's expects Quadra to generate an average adjusted 	
funds from operations to debt above 30% and an average adjusted debt to EBITDA 	
of about 3x in the next several years. We assume that the majority of the 	
company's cash flows will be generated by its two most profitable assets: the 	
Robinson and Morrison mines.	
	
Standard & Poor's considers Quadra's financial risk profile to be aggressive, 	
characterized by strong near-term operating cash flow amid resilient copper 	
prices, which we assume would translate into neutral free operating cash flow 	
after incorporating large capital commitments for Sierra Gorda. We do not 	
expect any meaningful improvement in credit measure generation before 2014 	
when we assume Quadra will begin receiving sizable earnings contributions from 	
Sierra Gorda.	
	
	
Liquidity	
We view Quadra's liquidity as adequate, based on the following factors:	
     -- We expect that sources of liquidity in the next 12 months will exceed 	
uses by 1.2x or more;	
     -- Sources of cash would be greater than uses even if EBITDA were to 	
decline by 15%;	
     -- The company does not maintain a revolving credit facility;	
     -- We do not expect Quadra to pay any common stock dividends over our 	
two-to-three year liquidity forecast horizon; and	
     -- The company's maturities for the next few years are very light and 	
manageable, given a lack of bank debt on its balance sheet.	
	
Because we do not expect the majority of Quadra's capital contribution into 	
Sierra Gorda to occur before mid-2012, we would expect cash on hand to remain 	
above US$600 million for the next six months to one year.	
	
At current commodity prices, which are about 10% higher than our base case 	
pricing assumptions, we expect Quadra to be about free operating cash flow 	
neutral in 2012 after taking into account its equity injection into Sierra 	
Gorda of about US$400 million. Although a substantial metal price decline or 	
capital cost increase could strain the company's stand-alone liquidity, we 	
would expect that KGHM would provide an appropriate level of capital 	
contributions necessary to maintain the project timeline.	
	
Recovery analysis	
We rate the company's US$500 million senior unsecured notes 'BB-' (the same as 	
the corporate credit rating on Quadra), with a recovery rating of '3', 	
indicating our expectations for a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event 	
of default.	
	

Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that currently strong copper prices 	
should allow Quadra to generate credit measures that support the rating while 	
maintaining adequate liquidity through a multi-year period of large 	
growth-oriented capital spending. Nevertheless, we expect that pressure on the 	
rating would emerge if leverage were to escalate beyond 4x because of weaker 	
commodity prices or higher capital expenditures. We believe that such a 	
scenario would occur if copper prices dropped below US$3.00 per lb, or about 	
20% lower than current prices and consistent with Standard & Poor's base-case 	
prices for 2013 and 2014. Such a scenario would likely weaken Quadra's 	
liquidity but leave it with adequate resources to complete the construction of 	
Sierra Gorda if capital costs remain stable. A positive rating action is 	
unlikely during the initial development of Sierra Gorda.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Criteria | Corporates | Industrials: Standard & Poor's Revises Its 	
Metals Price Assumptions For 2012, 2013, And Beyond, Jan. 16, 2012	
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining 	
Industry, June 23, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; 	
Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating 	
Link to Parent, Oct. 28, 2004	
     -- Criteria | Corporates | General: Credit FAQ: Knowing The Investors In 	
A Company's Debt And Equity, April 4, 2006	
	
Ratings List	
Quadra FNX Mining Ltd.	
Ratings Raised And Removed From CreditWatch	
                          To              From	
Corporate credit rating   BB-/Stable/--   B+/Watch Pos/--	
	
Rating Affirmed, Removed From CreditWatch, Recovery Rating Revised	
Senior unsecured debt     BB-             BB-/Watch Pos	
 Recovery rating          3               2	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

