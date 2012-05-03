TEXT-S&P upgrades Quadra FNX, takes off watch

Overview -- KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (KHGM) completed its acquisition of Vancouver-based miner Quadra FNX Mining Ltd. on March 5, 2012. Quadra's US$500 million in unsecured notes outstanding are in the final stages of a change-of-control notice that is set to expire May 3, 2012. -- As a result, we are raising our long-term corporate credit rating on Quadra to 'BB-' from 'B+'. -- At the same time, Standard & Poor's is affirming its 'BB-' issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured debt and revising its recovery rating on the debt to '3' from '2', as per our recovery criteria, which caps the ratings of unsecured debt issued by companies rated in the 'BB' rating category. -- We are also removing the ratings from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with positive implications March 6, 2012. -- We believe that KGHM provides a one-notch uplift to our 'b+' stand-alone credit profile on Quadra given that the parent company's well-capitalized balance sheet and strong cash flow generation should provide support for the subsidiary's capital-intensive growth initiatives in the coming years. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that current copper prices will likely allow for credit measures that support the rating alongside a liquidity profile that should remain adequate through several years of large growth-oriented capital spending. Rating Action On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit on Vancouver-based Quadra FNX Mining Ltd. to 'BB-' from 'B+'. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BB-' issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured debt and revised its recovery rating on the debt to '3' from '2', as per our recovery criteria, which caps the ratings of unsecured debt issued by companies rated in the 'BB' rating category. Finally, Standard & Poor's removed its ratings on Quadra from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with positive implications on March 6. The outlook is stable. We had placed the ratings on CreditWatch positive following KGHM Polska Miedz S.A.'s acquisition of Quadra on March 5, 2012. We base the upgrade and removal from CreditWatch on our expectation of potential support for Quadra from a parent with a stronger credit profile amid large capital expenditures in the next few years. As a result, we believe that the long-term corporate credit rating on the company should be one notch higher than it would be on a stand-alone basis. Rationale The ratings on Quadra reflect what we view as the company's weak business risk profile, highlighted by its fourth-quartile cost profile, large growth capital expenditures, short reserve lives at some of its mines, and vulnerability to volatile copper prices. Counterbalancing these factors, in our opinion, are Quadra's modest debt leverage amid strong copper prices, and satisfactory operating diversity in attractive mining jurisdictions. Moreover, the long-term corporate credit rating on Quadra is one notch higher than it would be on a stand-alone basis, reflecting our expectation of potential support from a parent with a stronger credit profile amid large capital expenditures in the next few years. We have assessed several key factors in determining the degree of Quadra's credit enhancement from its ownership by KGHM. First, the C$3 billion acquisition of the company represents a large, high profile investment for KGHM, leading us to conclude that the parent would be encouraged to support its new subsidiary, at least in the first few years. We view the expected $1.87 billion in intercompany KGHM subordinated debt as equity-like given that we assume KGHM has no incentive to enforce its creditor rights. Furthermore, we believe that Quadra represents an important international growth vehicle for KGHM, reflecting that the subsidiary will begin operating as KGHM International Ltd., and that the parent has ample financial capacity to support it. We believe that KGHM's credit quality reflects its high production costs stemming from its fourth-quartile cash costs, exposure to cyclical commodity prices, and geographic concentration that relies on only a few key assets for the majority of its cash flows. These weaknesses are partially offset by its historically low debt leverage, long reserve life and its currently strong free operating cash flow - all of which support the company's market capitalization of about C$9 billion Quadra operates six copper mines in the U.S., Canada, and Chile, and holds interests in various advanced development projects that include the Chile-based Sierra Gorda mine and the Sudbury, Ont.-based Victoria mine. Standard & Poor's considers Quadra's business risk profile as weak due to the company's high cost profile and limited diversity, as well as its reliance on historically strong copper prices to help finance several development projects that could potentially lower its cash production costs. Despite adding several mines with the 2010 all-stock merger with FNX Mining Co. Inc., Quadra remains highly reliant on its Robinson mine in Nevada for nearly half of its copper production and a similar percent of consolidated EBITDA. Robinson's inconsistent ore grades and unpredictable mineralogy expose it to short-term variability in production and costs, both of which have a large impact on the company's overall operating performance. However, we believe that the ramp-up of the Morrison mine should reduce the company's dependence on Robinson, but this only partially offsets higher cash-flow concentration caused by the pending Carlotta and Podolsky mine closures. Standard & Poor's believes that the development of the Sierra Gorda project could improve its assessment of Quadra's business risk profile upon its completion in 2014, given the expectation of added diversity, lower cash costs, and a longer aggregate reserve life. In addition, the estimated 20-year Sierra Gorda mine life would enhance Quadra's production visibility, given that its operating mines have an average life of about five years and their high operating costs expose them to lower production in periods of weak copper prices. Quadra has established a joint venture (JV) with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (not rated) and Sumitomo Corp. (A/Stable/A-1) to develop Sierra Gorda, whereby the JV partners and associated project financing nonrecourse to Quadra would fund more than half of the US$2.9 billion development capital expenditures. While the company's operating profile is capable of producing significant earnings in today's commodity price environment, we believe that Quadra's high cash costs--solidly in the fourth-quartile on a global cost curve--would likely cause the company to severely curtail its mining during a sustained period of materially lower commodity prices. At copper prices below US$2.75 per lb, we estimate that Quadra's copper production would decline more than 50% from 2011 levels to well below 100 million pounds per year. That said, we expect copper prices to stay resilient in the short term, given a favorable supply-demand balance, allowing the company to generate strong operating cash flows. We base our financial performance expectations for Quadra on a base-case scenario that incorporates a copper price of US$3.50 per pound, a nickel price of US$9.00 per lb, and a gold price of US$1,400 per ounce, which are somewhat higher than our January 2012 price assumptions. The prices in our base-case scenario incorporate the assumption of about 2% GDP growth in North American, 4%-8% GDP growth in Asia, and next to no growth in Europe. In this base-case scenario, Standard & Poor's expects Quadra to generate an average adjusted funds from operations to debt above 30% and an average adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 3x in the next several years. We assume that the majority of the company's cash flows will be generated by its two most profitable assets: the Robinson and Morrison mines. Standard & Poor's considers Quadra's financial risk profile to be aggressive, characterized by strong near-term operating cash flow amid resilient copper prices, which we assume would translate into neutral free operating cash flow after incorporating large capital commitments for Sierra Gorda. We do not expect any meaningful improvement in credit measure generation before 2014 when we assume Quadra will begin receiving sizable earnings contributions from Sierra Gorda. Liquidity We view Quadra's liquidity as adequate, based on the following factors: -- We expect that sources of liquidity in the next 12 months will exceed uses by 1.2x or more; -- Sources of cash would be greater than uses even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%; -- The company does not maintain a revolving credit facility; -- We do not expect Quadra to pay any common stock dividends over our two-to-three year liquidity forecast horizon; and -- The company's maturities for the next few years are very light and manageable, given a lack of bank debt on its balance sheet. Because we do not expect the majority of Quadra's capital contribution into Sierra Gorda to occur before mid-2012, we would expect cash on hand to remain above US$600 million for the next six months to one year. At current commodity prices, which are about 10% higher than our base case pricing assumptions, we expect Quadra to be about free operating cash flow neutral in 2012 after taking into account its equity injection into Sierra Gorda of about US$400 million. Although a substantial metal price decline or capital cost increase could strain the company's stand-alone liquidity, we would expect that KGHM would provide an appropriate level of capital contributions necessary to maintain the project timeline. Recovery analysis We rate the company's US$500 million senior unsecured notes 'BB-' (the same as the corporate credit rating on Quadra), with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectations for a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of default. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that currently strong copper prices should allow Quadra to generate credit measures that support the rating while maintaining adequate liquidity through a multi-year period of large growth-oriented capital spending. Nevertheless, we expect that pressure on the rating would emerge if leverage were to escalate beyond 4x because of weaker commodity prices or higher capital expenditures. We believe that such a scenario would occur if copper prices dropped below US$3.00 per lb, or about 20% lower than current prices and consistent with Standard & Poor's base-case prices for 2013 and 2014. Such a scenario would likely weaken Quadra's liquidity but leave it with adequate resources to complete the construction of Sierra Gorda if capital costs remain stable. A positive rating action is unlikely during the initial development of Sierra Gorda. Related Criteria And Research -- Criteria | Corporates | Industrials: Standard & Poor's Revises Its Metals Price Assumptions For 2012, 2013, And Beyond, Jan. 16, 2012 -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining Industry, June 23, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link to Parent, Oct. 28, 2004 -- Criteria | Corporates | General: Credit FAQ: Knowing The Investors In A Company's Debt And Equity, April 4, 2006 Ratings List Quadra FNX Mining Ltd. Ratings List Quadra FNX Mining Ltd. 

Ratings Raised And Removed From CreditWatch To From Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- B+/Watch Pos/-- Rating Affirmed, Removed From CreditWatch, Recovery Rating Revised Senior unsecured debt BB- BB-/Watch Pos Recovery rating 3 2