版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 3日 星期四 22:26 BJT

TEXT-S&P: NRAM ratings unaffected by higher interest on gov't loan

May 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the ratings and
outlook on Northern Rock (Asset Management) PLC (NRAM; A/Stable/A-1)
were unaffected by the announced increase in interest charged on NRAM's
government loan. On April 27, 2012, NRAM announced that with effect from May 4,
2012, HM Treasury will increase the interest rate on NRAM's government loan from
Bank of England base rate + 25 basis points (bps) to base rate + 100 bps. NRAM
estimates that the increase in the interest rate will reduce pre-tax profit by
approximately GBP100 million in 2012. 	
	
The increase in the interest rate does not change our assessment of NRAM's 	
capital and earnings as "adequate," which reflects our expectation that the 	
risk-adjusted capital ratio before diversification adjustments, according to 	
Standard & Poor's measures, will remain around 10% over the next 12-24 months. 	
This projection reflects our expectation of pressure on profitability from 	
rising impairment charges and a continued decline in the size of the balance 	
sheet. This assessment also factors in our view that the government may use 	
its unilateral right again in the future to raise the interest rate to extract 	
"excess" capital from NRAM.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐