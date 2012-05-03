版本:
TEXT-Fitch raises Community Health Systems ratings

May 3 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Community Health Systems' 	
(Community) ratings, including the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B+' from 'B'.	
The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings apply to approximately $9.3 billion of	
debt at March 31, 2012. A full list of rating actions is provided below. 	
	
THE 'B+' IDR PRIMARILY REFLECTS 	
	
--Community's financial flexibility has improved in recent years. Debt-to-EBITDA	
dropped to around 5.0 times (x) at March 31, 2012 from 5.8x in 2008, the year 	
immediately following the $6.9 billion acquisition of Triad Hospitals. 	
	
--Liquidity is solid. The company generated free cash flow (FCF; cash from 	
operations less dividends and capital expenditures) of about $454 million in the	
latest 12 months (LTM) ended March 31, 2012, and 2012-2013 debt maturities are 	
small. Fitch expects Community to continue to prioritize hospital acquisitions 	
as a use of cash. 	
	
--Organic operating trends in the for-profit hospital industry are weak and 	
Fitch expects them to remain so throughout 2012. In the near term, Community's 	
growth will be supported by its recent hospital acquisitions. 	
	
--Community's patient admission policies and associated billing practices are 	
facing heightened regulatory scrutiny and there is ongoing uncertainty about any	
potential financial or operating impact. 	
	
SOLID FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY 	
	
Community's debt leverage has declined since the approximately $6.9 billion debt	
funded acquisition of Triad Hospitals in 2007. Since the acquisition, Community 	
has generated about $1.9 billion in cumulative FCF and has applied about $300 	
million for debt reduction. Total debt-to-EBITDA has dropped to about 5.0x at 	
March 31, 2012 versus around 5.8x post the acquisition. The reduction in 	
leverage is about 50% attributable to a lower outstanding debt balance and 50% 	
to growth in EBITDA. 	
	
At March 31, 2012, debt-to-EBITDA was increased by about 0.2x versus the 2011 	
year end level of 4.8x, due to debt proceeds in the first quarter of 2012 	
(1Q'12) which were used in part to fund the company's recent acquisitions. At 	
March 31, 2012, Fitch calculates debt leverage through the secured bank debt of 	
3.3x and 5.0x through the senior unsecured notes. The company's bank agreement 	
requires total debt maintained below 5.5x EBITDA and interest coverage of at 	
least 2.25x EBITDA. At March 31, 2012, the company had an adequate operating 	
cushion under the covenants. 	
	
Fitch does not anticipate Community to apply cash to meaningful debt reduction 	
during 2012. Any incremental drop in leverage is expected to be nominal and to 	
depend upon growth in EBITDA. Maintenance of the 'B+' IDR will depend on total 	
debt-to-EBITDA generally maintained at or below 5.0x.	
	
RECENT DEBT REFINANCING IMPROVES LIQUIDITY PROFILE	
	
A favorable debt maturity schedule and good liquidity support the credit 	
profile. Near-term debt maturities include about $35 million and $75 million of 	
annual required principal amortization on the bank term loans in 2012-2013, 	
respectively.  The company has recently made progress in extending its maturity 	
profile. Over the past year it has moved a total of $3.75 billion of the $6 	
billion of bank term loans due 2014 to 2016 and 2017, through the issuance of a 	
new $750 million term loan A due 2016 and two separate amend and extend 	
agreements which pushed out $3 billion of the 2014 term loan B maturities to 	
2017. 	
	
The 2016 and 2017 term loan maturity dates are contingent upon the refinancing 	
of the non-extended portion of term loan B due July 2014 and the senior notes 	
due July 2015. Community refinanced $1.9 billion of the $2.8 billion 2015 notes 	
with new notes due 2019 in 4Q'11 and 1Q'12. There are about $930 million of 	
remaining notes due 2015 and the non-extended portion of term loan B maturing 	
2014 is currently about $2.2 billion.   	
	
Community's liquidity was provided by approximately $129 million of cash and 	
marketable securities at March 31, 2012, availability on the company's $750 	
million bank revolver ($712.3 million available at March 31, 2012 reduced for 	
outstanding letters of credit), and FCF of about $453 million for the LTM ended 	
March 31, 2012. Community generates solid cash flow relative to its operating 	
and reinvestment requirements. Fitch projects FCF sustained above $300 million 	
annually. The lower level of forecasted FCF is primarily based on Fitch's 	
expectation of higher capital expenditures and cash taxes.	
	
Fitch expects that Community will continue to prioritize use of cash for 	
hospital acquisitions. Community stepped up its acquisition activity in 2011, 	
spending $415 million to complete four transactions during the year. The company	
states that its 2011 acquisitions represent about $400 million of annual 	
revenue. Since the start of 2012, Community has completed three additional 	
acquisitions, including two hospital acquisitions and an acquisition of 	
outpatient diagnostic clinics. The two hospital acquisitions are expected to 	
contribute $360 million of annual revenue. Combined, the company's 2011 and 	
year-to-date 2012 hospital acquisitions represent about 6% of the company's 2010	
revenues of $13 billion. 	
	
WEAK ORGANIC OPERATING TRENDS 	
	
Community's organic patient volume growth lagged the broader for-profit hospital	
provider industry in 2011. Across the Fitch-rated group of for-profit hospital 	
providers, same-hospital admissions declined 1.6% on average in 2011 while 	
same-hospital adjusted admissions (a measure that is adjusted for outpatient 	
activity) grew by just 0.4%. Community's same hospital admissions were down 	
5.6%, and adjusted admissions down 0.7%.  Community's organic operating trend 	
did show some improvement in 1Q'12. The company's same hospital admissions 	
declined 2.3% year-over-year, while adjusted admissions were up 2.5%. This is 	
the company's first quarter of positive organic volume growth in eight 	
consecutive quarters. 	
	
Despite its recently weak organic patient volume trend, Community has not lagged	
its peers in top-line and EBITDA growth. Strong pricing and an active hospital 	
acquisition strategy have supported revenue and EBITDA growth. Community has 	
managed to achieve consistent incremental growth in EBITDA in recent periods 	
despite the margin impacts of integrating less profitable acquired hospitals. 	
The 13.4% EBITDA margin in 2011 was only down about 18 basis points (bps) from 	
the 2010 level. 	
	
Since there is no apparent catalyst for near-term improvement in organic patient	
volumes, Fitch thinks Community's volume trends will remain weak in 2012, 	
although the 1Q'12 levels showed some improvement. Trends that indicate higher 	
levels of structural unemployment and growth in the consumer share of healthcare	
spending support an expectation of weak organic volume trends in the sector for 	
some time to come. Continued strength in pricing will be critical to maintenance	
of profitability. There some concerning headwinds to the pricing outlook, 	
particularly in government reimbursement rates (Medicare and Medicaid payors). 	
	
HEIGHTENED REGULATORY SCRUTINY 	
	
Community's patient admission policies and associated billing practices have 	
recently been the subject of heightened regulatory scrutiny. There is ongoing 	
uncertainty about the potential for financial liability with respect to past 	
Medicare billing practices or a reduction in the company's revenues and EBITDA 	
resulting from changes in admissions practice. 	
	
The regulatory issues will take some time to resolve and in the interim period, 	
there is the concern that a reputational issue associated with the governmental 	
inquires could negatively affect operations. However, this does not appear to be	
the case in recent periods. Organic patient volume trends improved somewhat in 	
1Q'12, the company is showing strong results in physician recruitment, and it 	
has not been hindered in its acquisition activity.   	
	
GUIDELINES FOR FURTHER RATING ACTIONS 	
	
Maintenance of a 'B+' IDR for Community would be consistent with financial and 	
credit metrics maintained at the current levels, including total debt-to-EBITDA 	
at or below 5.0x and annual FCF generation above $300 million. Given the 	
company's currently solid level of financial flexibility, Fitch thinks that 	
downward pressure on the ratings is unlikely outside of event risk surrounding 	
an acquisition or any potential financial liability stemming from the regulatory	
issues facing the company. 	
	
Community has demonstrated that it will consider large acquisitions, as 	
evidenced by the $6.9 billion Triad Hospitals acquisition in 2007 and its 	
December 2010 bid to acquire Tenet Healthcare Corp. Fitch expects though that in	
the near term Community will probably continue to focus its acquisition efforts 	
on smaller transactions that can be primarily cash funded. 	
	
DEBT ISSUE RATINGS 	
	
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on Community: 	
--IDR upgraded to 'B+' from 'B';	
--Senior secured credit facility upgraded to 'BB+/RR1' from 'BB/RR1';	
--Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'B', recovery rating revised to 'RR5' from 	
'RR4'. 	
	
The recovery ratings (RR) reflect Fitch's expectation that the enterprise value 	
of Community will be maximized in a restructuring scenario (going concern), 	
rather than a liquidation. Fitch uses a 6.5x distressed enterprise value (EV) 	
multiple and stresses LTM EBITDA by 30%, considering post restructuring 	
estimates for interest and rent expense and maintenance level capital 	
expenditure as well as debt financial maintenance covenant requirements. 	
	
The affirmation of the unsecured notes rating at 'B' despite the upgrade of the 	
IDR is based on a lower estimated distressed EV multiple. In previous recovery 	
analysis for Community, Fitch assigned a 7.0x multiple. The 6.5x multiple is 	
based on recent acquisition multiples in the healthcare provider space as well 	
as the recent trends in the public equity valuations of the for-profit hospital 	
providers. 	
	
Fitch estimates Community's distressed enterprise valuation in restructuring to 	
be approximately $8.3 billion. The 'BB+/RR1' rating for the bank facility 	
reflects Fitch's expectations for 100% recovery under a bankruptcy scenario. The	
'B/RR5' rating on the unsecured notes rating reflects Fitch's expectations for 	
recovery in the 11%-31% range.

