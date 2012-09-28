版本:
TEXT-S&P: Noranda Aluminum downgraded, ratings off watch

Sept 28 - Overview
     -- In our view, it is unlikely that U.S.-based Noranda Aluminum Holding 
Corp. will achieve our previous EBITDA projections in 2012 and 2013 due
to aluminum prices being lower than we previously expected. 
     -- We are lowering our ratings on Noranda, including the corporate credit 
rating, to 'B' from 'B+'.
     -- In addition, we are removing all ratings from CreditWatch, where we 
placed them with negative implications on Aug. 30, 2012.
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that although credit 
metrics are currently weak for the rating, we believe aluminum prices will 
eventually firm up, such that leverage returns to the 4x to 5x range.

Rating Action
On Sept. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 
credit rating on Franklin, Tenn.-based Noranda Aluminum Holding Corp. 
(Noranda) to 'B' from 'B+'.

At the same time, we lowered our issue-level rating on Noranda Aluminum 
Acquisition Corp.'s $325 million term loan to 'B+' (one notch above the 
corporate credit rating) from 'BB-'. The recovery rating on the term loan 
remains '2', indicating our expectation for a substantial (70% to 90%) 
recovery in the event of payment default. We also lowered our issue-level 
rating on Noranda Aluminum Acquisition's senior unsecured notes due 2015 to 
'CCC+' (two notches below the corporate credit rating) from 'B-'. The recovery 
rating on these notes remains '6', indicating our expectation for a negligible 
(0% to 10%) recovery in the event of payment default.

We removed all ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with negative 
implications on Aug. 30, 2012.

Rationale
We downgraded Noranda because we believe it is unlikely that the company will 
achieve our previous EBITDA projections in 2012 and 2013 because aluminum 
prices are lower than we previously expected. In our view, aluminum prices 
have been under pressure due to market concerns about Chinese demand growth 
and economic uncertainty in the eurozone, as well as a relatively stronger 
U.S. dollar as compared with 2011. 

Our baseline scenario assumes that Noranda will produce about 580 million 
pounds of primary aluminum in 2012, and will ship 365 million pounds from its 
downstream operations, in line with production in 2011. Our EBITDA assumptions 
are sensitive to aluminum prices and fluctuate about $60 million for every 
$0.10 change in price. We expect EBITDA of about $100 million to $130 million 
in 2012. This combines the above assumptions with an assumed average London 
Metal Exchange (LME) aluminum price of $0.90 per pound for 2012, consistent 
with Standard & Poor's metals price assumption, along with a Midwest premium 
of $0.08 per pound. Our EBITDA expectation also factors in relatively flat 
cash costs over 2011 levels. In 2013, our LME aluminum price assumption is 
$0.95 per pound, and we assume the Midwest premium returns to its long-term 
average of $0.05 per pound. As a result, we expect EBITDA to be within the 
same range in 2013. 

As a result, we expect total adjusted debt-to-EBITDA to be between 5.5x and 
6.5x, with funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt below 10%. We believe these 
metrics are weak for the 'B' rating given Noranda's "vulnerable" business risk 
profile; however, we assume that over the next several years, aluminum prices 
should firm, which will help the company's leverage return to the 4x to 5x 
range. As a result of our view of increased leverage, along with a relatively 
aggressive financial policy (Noranda paid a special $87 million dividend to 
its shareholders earlier this year), we now view the company's financial 
profile as "aggressive."

Our corporate credit rating on Noranda also reflects what we consider to be 
the company's vulnerable business risk profile. The vulnerable business risk 
profile is reflected in Noranda's limited operating diversity, its exposure to 
the highly cyclical aluminum industry, and its relatively high cost position 
(absent earnings credits from bauxite and alumina sales). 

Noranda, a primary aluminum producer with downstream operations, has a 
vertically integrated upstream segment which can account for more than 80% of 
EBITDA. However, this segment only operates one smelter, thus highlighting the 
risk we associate with the company's limited operating diversity, as any 
disruption could severely affect overall financial results.

In our view, the aluminum industry is cyclical and volatile, and profitability 
suffered during the economic downturn. In the near term, we expect that 
because of global economic uncertainty, prices will likely be weak and 
improvement may be erratic. However, we believe that supply and demand should 
gradually come into better balance either through increased demand as economic 
recovers, or-in the absence of economic improvement-through additional 
curtailments of smelting capacity globally, which should shore up pricing.

Liquidity
We view Noranda's liquidity as "adequate" based on the following expectations:
     -- Liquidity sources (including cash and availability under the company's 
$250 million asset-based lending {ABL} revolving credit facility) will exceed 
uses by at least 1.2x over the next year;
     -- Liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to 
decline by 15%; and
     -- The company would continue to exceed the availability threshold under 
its credit facility, even if EBITDA drops by 30%.

The company's primary sources of liquidity for fiscal 2012 include about $50 
million of balance sheet cash and $165 million of availability under its $250 
million ABL facility as of June 30, 2012. Availability under the ABL facility 
is subject to a borrowing base of eligible receivables and inventory, which 
fluctuates throughout the year due to seasonal working capital changes. We do 
not think the company faces any financial covenant issues, as a fixed-charge 
covenant applies only if availability under the under the credit facilities 
falls to less than $20 million. In light of our projections, we expect Noranda 
to maintain adequate liquidity and not trigger the fixed-charge covenant.

We expect free operating cash flow to be negative in 2012 and 2013, as we 
expect the company's capital expenditures to increase to between $70 million 
and $80 million to support growth projects. However, if aluminum prices were 
to remain low for an extended period of time, we would expect the company to 
rationalize its growth spending and match capital expenditures to cash flow 
generation. We expect liquidity to remain adequate to fund the company's 
internal working capital needs.

Noranda does not have any maturities until 2015, when its senior unsecured 
notes mature. However, if more than $100 million of the notes remains 
outstanding 91 days before maturity, the term loan facility's maturity will 
accelerate to 2015 from 2019.

Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on Noranda, 
to be published shortly after the release of this report.

Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our view that although credit metrics are 
currently weak for the rating, we believe aluminum prices will firm over the 
next several years such that leverage returns to a range of 4x to 5x. We also 
expect liquidity to remain adequate to fund capital expenditures and working 
capital.

We would lower the rating if aluminum prices remain low, such that Noranda's 
cash burn increases and we no longer deemed liquidity to be adequate. We could 
also lower the rating if the company were to increase the use of debt to fund 
dividends or other shareholder-friendly actions.

Though an upgrade seems unlikely in the near term given the current operating 
environment, one could occur over time if aluminum prices improve such that 
the company maintains leverage between 3x and 4x. This could occur if aluminum 
prices rise to and are sustained above $1.00 per pound.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Issuer Ranking: North American Metals And Mining Companies, Strongest 
To Weakest, July 10, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals 
Industry, June 22, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Lowered; CreditWatch Action
                                        To                 From
Noranda Aluminum Holding Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        B+/Watch Neg/--

Ratings Lowered; CreditWatch Action
                                        To                 From
Noranda Aluminum Acquisition Corp.
 Senior Secured                         B+                 BB-/Watch Neg
  Recovery Rating                       2                  2
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC+               B-/Watch Neg
  Recovery Rating                       6                  6


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

