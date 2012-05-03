版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts Iberdrola ratings to 'BBB+' from 'A-'

Overview	
     -- In our opinion, the business risk profile of Spain-based utility 	
Iberdrola S.A. has weakened due to the ongoing deterioration of economic 	
conditions in the group's domestic market.	
     -- Consequently, we are revising our assessment of Iberdrola's business 	
risk profile to "strong" from "excellent."	
     -- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on 	
Iberdrola to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and removing it from CreditWatch negative. 	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that Iberdrola will be able to 	
maintain funds from operations to debt at a level that we consider 	
commensurate with the rating.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'BBB+' from 'A-' 	
the long-term corporate credit rating and senior unsecured issue rating on 	
Spain-based utility Iberdrola S.A. and its subsidiaries Iberdrola USA, 	
Iberdrola Renewables Holdings Inc., Scottish Power Finance U.S., Scottish 	
Power Ltd., and related entities. At the same time, we removed the ratings 	
from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on April 	
4, 2012. 	
	
In addition, we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on 	
Iberdrola, Iberdrola USA, Scottish Power Ltd., and related entities. 	
	
Rationale	
The downgrades reflect the downward revision of our assessment of Iberdrola's 	
business risk profile to "strong" from "excellent" due to ongoing challenges 	
in the industry environment and deteriorating economic conditions in Spain. We 	
recently downgraded the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB+/A-2' from 'A/A-1' to reflect 	
this deterioration (see "Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt 	
Concerns; Outlook Negative," published April 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the 	
Global Credit Portal). 	
	
We believe that the challenging business and industry environment in 	
Iberdrola's key domestic market could impair the group's profitability because 	
it derives about 47% of revenues from its Spanish operations. We anticipate 	
that Iberdrola's profit margins in its electricity generating unit could 	
deteriorate in the near term, which is likely to squeeze the group's cash 	
flows. In this segment, the group is exposed to what we see as increasingly 	
difficult and volatile conditions in the liberalized and oversupplied Spanish 	
electricity market. Furthermore, we think that the increase in the budget 	
deficit that we foresee in Spain could increase political risk for sensitive 	
industries such as utilities as the government is implementing fiscal 	
austerity measures. 	
	
Worsening economic conditions could add to regulatory uncertainty in a 	
jurisdiction in which regulatory determinations are not independent from the 	
government. Regulatory risk in Spain affects about 20% of Iberdrola's EBITDA 	
from distribution network activities. We therefore question whether the 	
supportiveness and predictability of the Spanish regulatory framework for 	
energy infrastructure will remain as high as it has been under previous benign 	
economic conditions. Spanish vertically integrated utilities such as Iberdrola 	
have been affected, albeit marginally, by the Spanish government's recently 	
announced structural measures to address economic imbalances in the power 	
sector. These measures include a reduction in the remuneration of distribution 	
networks operators of about EUR690 million per year, a decrease in the capacity 	
payments paid to combined cycle gas turbine power plants, and a reduction in 	
the remuneration for domestic coal-fired power generation. 	
	
Nevertheless, a number of factors continue to underpin Iberdrola's "strong" 	
business risk profile. Most importantly, the group benefits from significant 	
scale and geographic diversity from its vertically integrated utility 	
operations in the U.K., the U.S., and Latin America. Our assessment also takes 	
into account the cash flow stability of about 70% of group EBITDA (at 	
financial year-end Dec. 31, 2011) from regulated and quasi-regulated renewable 	
operations. In addition, the Spanish networks' regulated asset-based revenues 	
are currently immune to volume and price risks and are partially hedged 	
against inflation and sovereign bond yield increases. Furthermore, the Spanish 	
Supreme Court has previously overruled government decisions that could have 	
negatively affected the utilities through reduced remuneration or 	
extraordinary social payments.	
	
We assess Iberdrola's financial risk profile as "significant," based on the 	
group's high leverage. We think that deleveraging might be restricted by 	
potential delays to the receipt of further proceeds from the securitization of 	
Spanish tariff deficit receivables. Nevertheless, in our base-case credit 	
scenario, we forecast that, in the near term, Iberdrola will be able to 	
strengthen its Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt 	
to 20%, which we see as commensurate with the 'BBB+' long-term rating. 	
	
We also believe that Iberdrola's management remains committed to reduce debt 	
leverage, as evident in the past in asset disposals, the moderation of capital 	
expenditure (capex), and the payment of scrip dividends. In our view, such 	
measures could counterbalance to an extent any potential downside in our 	
base-case forecast as a result of worsening power market fundamentals, 	
political risk, and/or regulatory decisions that have adverse consequences for 	
the electricity industry.	
	
Under our criteria, we assess Iberdrola as having "high" domestic country 	
risk, based on our view of the utility sector's "high" sensitivity to country 	
risk, and the fact that about 47% of Iberdrola's revenues in financial year 	
2011 derived from Spain. We therefore allow a maximum possible rating 	
differential of two notches between the ratings on Iberdrola and those on the 	
related investment-grade sovereign in the European Monetary and Economic Union 	
(eurozone), that is, Spain.	
	
Liquidity	
The short-term corporate credit rating on Iberdrola is 'A-2', and reflects the 	
long-term corporate credit rating and our view of Iberdrola's "strong" 	
liquidity profile under our criteria. Over the next 12 and 24 months, we 	
forecast that liquidity sources--mainly comprising operating cash flow and 	
available bank lines--will cover projected uses--comprising necessary capex, 	
debt maturities, and dividends--by at least 1.5x and 1.0x, respectively. Our 	
assessment of the group's liquidity is underpinned by:	
	
     -- Iberdrola's access to unrestricted short-term cash and short-term 	
marketable securities of about EUR2.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011. 	
     -- A total of about EUR6 billion in undrawn committed credit lines with a 	
maturity longer than 12 months as of Dec. 31, 2011; and	
     -- Our forecast that Iberdrola will generate adjusted FFO of about EUR6 	
billion in 2012.	
	
This compares with our forecast that, over the next 12 months, Iberdrola faces:	
     -- EUR4 billion in capex; 	
     -- Dividend payments of about EUR1 billion; and	
     -- About EUR3.3 billion in short-term debt maturing over the next 12 	
months. About 40% of these maturities include commercial paper and short-term 	
facilities that the group expects to roll over as it has done the past.	
	
Further supporting our opinion of Iberdrola's "strong" liquidity position is 	
the group's ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events and maintain 	
a limited need for refinancing. Additional supports are the group's 	
flexibility to reduce capital spending or sell assets; its sound bank 	
relationships with a diversified pool of counterparties; its solid standing in 	
credit markets; and its generally prudent risk management.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Iberdrola should be able to 	
maintain FFO to debt of about 20%, which we view as commensurate with the 	
ratings. We believe that the group can sustain this ratio despite the 	
challenging industry and economic environment, as well as any potential delays 	
in the receipt of proceeds from the securitization of the Spanish tariff 	
deficit, and/or any further deficit accumulation. 	
	
The rating on Iberdrola could remain unchanged even if we were to downgrade 	
Spain by up to two notches. This is because under our criteria, there is a 	
maximum possible rating differential of two notches between the ratings on 	
Iberdrola and those on its related investment-grade sovereign in the eurozone. 	
These criteria apply to Iberdrola because we assess it as having "high" 	
exposure to domestic country risk. That said, in the event of a further 	
downgrade of Spain, we would evaluate Iberdrola's credit quality separately 	
from that of Spain.	
	
In our view, ratings upside could arise if Iberdrola's financial risk profile 	
strengthens ahead of our current base-case scenario. We see sustainable 	
adjusted FFO to debt of about 25% as commensurate with an "intermediate" 	
financial risk profile, and as adequate for a higher rating, assuming that our 	
assessment of Iberdrola's business risk profile is unchanged. This outcome 	
could result from any unforeseen improvement in our macroeconomic outlooks for 	
Spain, the U.K., and the U.S.; corporate actions to reduce debt; as well as 	
the successful completion of the Spanish tariff deficit securitization. It 	
would also require, in our view, the adoption of more conservative financial 	
policies and a continued focus on sustained debt reduction. 	
	
Iberdrola's credit quality could deteriorate if we believed that the group 	
would struggle to maintain credit metrics in line with our forecasts. Ratings 	
downside could result from an unexpected deterioration in the group's business 	
risk profile. This could arise from weaker conditions than we forecast in the 	
group's key market of Spain, or a potential increase in political risk due, 	
for example, to government policies that aim to extract cash from power 	
utilities in Spain. 	
	
Related Criteria and Research	
     -- Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook 	
Negative, April 26, 2012	
     -- Credit FAQ: What's Behind Our Rating Action on Spanish Power 	
Utilities, April 4, 2012	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- General Criteria: Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign 	
Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; 	
Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating 	
Link to Parent, Oct. 28, 2004	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed	
                                        To                 From	
Iberdrola S.A.	
Scottish Power U.K. PLC	
Scottish Power Generation Ltd.	
Scottish Power Energy Retail Ltd.	
SP Transmission Ltd.	
SP Distribution Ltd.	
Iberdrola USA	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB+/Stable/A-2    A-/Watch Neg/A-2	
	
SP Manweb PLC	
Scottish Power U.K. Holdings Ltd.	
Scottish Power Ltd.	
Scottish Power Investments Ltd.	
Scottish Power Energy Networks Holdings Ltd.	
Scottish Power Energy Management Ltd.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB+/Stable/A-2    A-/Watch Neg/A-2	
	
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Iberdrola Renewables Holdings Inc.	
Scottish Power Finance U.S.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB+/Stable/--     A-/Watch Neg/--	
	
Iberdrola S.A.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+               A-/Watch Neg	
	
Iberdrola Finance Ireland Ltd.	
 Senior Unsecured*                      BBB+               A-/Watch Neg	
	
Iberdrola Finanzas S.A.U.	
 Senior Unsecured*                      BBB+               A-/Watch Neg	
	
Iberdrola International B.V.	
 Senior Unsecured*                      BBB+               A-/Watch Neg	
	
Iberdrola USA	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+               A-/Watch Neg	
	
SPD Finance UK PLC	
 Senior Unsecured(3)                      BBB+               A-/Watch Neg	
	
Scottish Power U.K. PLC	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+               A-/Watch Neg	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Iberdrola Finanzas S.A.U.	
 Senior Unsecured*                      mxAAA/Stable      	
	
Iberdrola International B.V.	
 Commercial Paper*                      A-2                	
	
*Guaranteed by Iberdrola S.A.	
(3)Guaranteed by SP Distribution Ltd.	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

