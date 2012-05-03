版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 4日

TEXT-S&P assigns August Cayman Intermediate Holdco 'B' rating

Overview	
     -- August Cayman Intermediate Holdco Inc. (Schrader) has been acquired by 	
Madison Dearborn Partners from Pinafore Holdings B.V. (Tomkins) for $505 	
million in a leveraged buyout.	
     -- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to August Cayman 	
Intermediate Holdco Inc., our 'B' rating to the $270 million first-lien debt, 	
and our 'B-' rating to the $100 million second-lien debt, the borrowers being 	
August Lux U.K. Holding Co. and August U.S. Holding Co.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that Schrader can 	
achieve positive discretionary cash flow in 2012, given the relatively 	
favorable trends in its end markets, partly reflecting legislation.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate 	
credit rating to August Cayman Intermediate Holdco Inc. The rating outlook is 	
stable. 	
	
At the same time, we assigned our issue-level ratings of 'B' to the senior 	
secured $270 million first-lien debt (recovery rating '3') and 'B-' to the 	
$100 million second-lien term loan (recovery rating '5'). The $270 million 	
first-lien debt consists of a $35 million revolver and a $235 million term 	
loan. The '3' and '5' recovery ratings reflect our expectations for meaningful 	
(50%-70%) and modest (10%-30%) recovery, respectively, of principal in the 	
event of default.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings reflect what we consider Schrader's "weak" business risk profile, 	
reflecting its exposure to cyclical auto production levels--limited scale and 	
product diversity--somewhat offset by growth prospects supported by regulatory 	
requirements, and its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, given 	
leverage expectations between 4.5x to 5.0x, with limited positive free cash 	
flow generation prospects over the next two years. 	
	
Schrader manufactures tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), fluid control 	
components, and tire hardware and accessories, primarily for the light-vehicle 	
automotive end-markets. 	
	
The $505 million leveraged buyout (LBO) transaction announced by Madison 	
Dearborn Partners, the private-equity sponsor, was financed with equity of 	
$205 million and debt of $370 million, including the $235 million first-lien 	
term loan, the $100 million second-lien term loan, and an undrawn $35 million 	
revolver.	
	
Pro forma for the transaction, we estimate leverage of over 4.5x, expected to 	
remain in the 4.5x-5.0x range, because we do not incorporate any meaningful 	
EBITDA expansion over the next two years. We do not incorporate any large 	
debt-financed acquisitions or a significant dividend payout to the sponsors in 	
our base case, but we expect its financial policies to be aggressive given its 	
private-equity ownership structure, which is likely to preclude sustained 	
de-leveraging. 	
	
We expect cash flow generation prospects to remain modest over the next two 	
years, given that potentially sluggish growth in end markets will limit any 	
significant margin expansion till 2013. Beyond 2013, we expect revenue growth 	
to accelerate, given TPMS-related legislation, especially in Europe. Even with 	
regulatory requirements, the level of cash generation is highly sensitive to 	
future production, which could eventually be volatile, in our view.	
	
In our opinion, Schrader's EBITDA margin is fair by industry standards, partly 	
reflecting its market share and vertical integration capabilities. We believe 	
continued success in sustaining single-sourced contracts with key customers 	
will be critical to the maintenance of margins around current levels. Given 	
that Schrader has operated as an independent business previously under 	
Tomkins, in our base-case scenario, we do not expect significant future 	
incremental stand-alone costs. Still, we expect some costs to inevitability 	
rise, and higher commodity costs and demand weakness in Europe during 2012 and 	
perhaps 2013 remain risks. 	
	
Given its somewhat limited geographic diversity, with North America and Europe 	
comprising most of its 2011 sales, respectively, we assume Schrader's revenue 	
growth in 2012 and 2013 will be determined by the pace of stabilizing auto 	
production in North America and the extent of a slowdown in Europe. Sales in 	
North America (about two-thirds of Schrader's 2011 revenue) have begun 2012 	
stronger than we anticipated and although production improved nearly 23% 	
during the first two months of 2012 (mostly on Japanese restocking), we 	
believe the production growth rate will moderate in 2012 and 2013, but remain 	
in the mid- to high-single-digit area. In Europe (about 21% of revenues) our 	
base-case outlook assumes that light-vehicle sales will decline more 	
significantly in 2012 than in 2011 (which was the fourth consecutive year of 	
European decline). 	
	
Also, in our view, the potential risk remains for original equipment 	
manufacturers (OEMs) to begin pursuing a dual sourcing strategy and developing 	
or acquiring related technologies (given relatively low barriers to entry 	
compared with some other auto supply segments). 	
	
These risks are offset for now by the company's dominant market share as we 	
believe Schrader is well placed to benefit from the continued adoption of 	
safety and emissions (fuel economy) driven TPMS legislation, primarily in 	
North America and Europe. We also believe the company has reasonable longer 	
term growth prospects, given the potential to service the aftermarket for its 	
sensors.	
	
Our economists currently forecast U.S. GDP growing very modestly (around the 	
2.0%-2.5% level) in 2012 and 2013. We expect unemployment will remain high, at 	
about 8% for both years. Considering these economic assumptions, and some 	
potential legislation-related growth in 2013, our forecast for Schrader' 	
operating performance over the next two years incorporates:	
     -- Sales growth in the low- to mid-single-digit area in 2012 and 2013, 	
with several end markets growing slightly above our GDP growth rate estimates 	
in these years;	
     -- Adjusted EBITDA margin should remain around the 15%-16% level, 	
incorporating pricing pressure from customers to limit any significant margin 	
expansion; and	
     -- Free cash flow to debt should remain in the low-single digits because 	
of increasing capital expenditure requirements to meet legislation-driven 	
growth beyond 2014.	
	
Overall, we believe there is a reasonable cushion built in Schrader's credit 	
metrics under our base case for the 'B' rating; this partly alleviates the 	
risks of its relatively narrow product profile, limited geographic diversity, 	
and modest cash generation prospects. 	
	
Liquidity	
Schrader's liquidity is "adequate" under our criteria. We believe the 	
company's liquidity profile should provide sufficient operating flexibility to 	
manage through the potential of a more modest general economic recovery than 	
currently expected. 	
	
Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity include:	
     -- We expect coverage of sources to uses over the next 12 to 18 months to 	
be above 1.2x.	
     -- We expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA drops by 15%.	
     -- Schrader does not have maintenance covenants except a springing total 	
net leverage covenant based on outstanding borrowings on its revolving credit 	
facility and we expect the company to maintain sufficient headroom, with over 	
15% cushion on this covenant (if and when effective) over the next 12 months, 	
     -- Schrader likely can absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, 	
low-probability events.	
	
We expect Schrader to maintain minimal cash balances, with a $35 million 	
revolver balance at the close of transaction that we assume will be mostly 	
undrawn, and offers adequate flexibility to potentially finance working 	
capital (15%-18% of sales) if internal cash generation is insufficient. 	
	
The company faces no significant debt maturities over the near term as its 	
$235 million term loan will mature in 2018 with annual amortization of just 	
$2.4 million and no other debt maturities till 2017 when its revolver matures, 	
followed by 2019 maturity of its $100 million second lien debt. 	
	
Without a large, targeted acquisition, our base case assumes these sources 	
adequately cover cash outflows, including somewhat higher year-over-year 	
capital expenditure requirements and modest working capital swings.	
	
Recovery analysis	
Please see our recovery report on August Cayman Intermediate Holdco Inc. 	
(Schrader), to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company's leverage 	
will be about 4.5x-5.0x over the next 12 months, with modest cash flow 	
generation prospects for debt reduction given potentially sluggish growth in 	
its end markets limiting any significant margin expansion.	
	
We could raise the ratings if we believed that Schrader could sustain free 	
operating cash flow (FOCF) of about $15 million to $20 million to repay 	
borrowings under its debt facilities, and allow for sustainable liquidity 	
(cash and availability under its revolver) of about $30 million-$40 million 	
with a sustained pattern of leverage approaching 4x or less. We estimate that 	
EBITDA would need to reach about $85 million for this to occur, perhaps 	
through greater volume growth or margin expansion than we assume. 	
	
We could lower our rating if FOCF turned negative for consecutive quarters, 	
which would reduce liquidity. For example, we estimate that if gross margins 	
(excluding depreciation and amortization) fall by more than 200 basis points 	
over the next 12 months, while revenue growth and working capital performance 	
are less favorable than we expect, the company could begin to use cash and 	
need to borrow more under its revolver. We could also lower the ratings if the 	
company's leverage were to increase well above 5x because of 	
shareholder-driven actions such as a debt-financed acquisition or a dividend 	
to the new sponsors.	
	
Ratings List	
	
New Ratings	
	
August Cayman Intermediate Holdco, Inc	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        	
	
August LuxUK Holding Company	
August US Holding Company, Inc	
 Senior Secured                                           	
  US$100 mil 2nd-lien term bank ln      B- 	
  due 2019                        	
   Recovery Rating                      5                  	
  US$35 mil 1st-lien revolver bank ln   B 	
  due 2017                        	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
  US$235 mil 1st-lien term bank ln      B 	
  due 2018                        	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
	
