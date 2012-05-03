TEXT-S&P assigns August Cayman Intermediate Holdco 'B' rating

Overview -- August Cayman Intermediate Holdco Inc. (Schrader) has been acquired by Madison Dearborn Partners from Pinafore Holdings B.V. (Tomkins) for $505 million in a leveraged buyout. -- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to August Cayman Intermediate Holdco Inc., our 'B' rating to the $270 million first-lien debt, and our 'B-' rating to the $100 million second-lien debt, the borrowers being August Lux U.K. Holding Co. and August U.S. Holding Co. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that Schrader can achieve positive discretionary cash flow in 2012, given the relatively favorable trends in its end markets, partly reflecting legislation. Rating Action On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to August Cayman Intermediate Holdco Inc. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our issue-level ratings of 'B' to the senior secured $270 million first-lien debt (recovery rating '3') and 'B-' to the $100 million second-lien term loan (recovery rating '5'). The $270 million first-lien debt consists of a $35 million revolver and a $235 million term loan. The '3' and '5' recovery ratings reflect our expectations for meaningful (50%-70%) and modest (10%-30%) recovery, respectively, of principal in the event of default. Rationale The ratings reflect what we consider Schrader's "weak" business risk profile, reflecting its exposure to cyclical auto production levels--limited scale and product diversity--somewhat offset by growth prospects supported by regulatory requirements, and its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, given leverage expectations between 4.5x to 5.0x, with limited positive free cash flow generation prospects over the next two years. Schrader manufactures tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), fluid control components, and tire hardware and accessories, primarily for the light-vehicle automotive end-markets. The $505 million leveraged buyout (LBO) transaction announced by Madison Dearborn Partners, the private-equity sponsor, was financed with equity of $205 million and debt of $370 million, including the $235 million first-lien term loan, the $100 million second-lien term loan, and an undrawn $35 million revolver. Pro forma for the transaction, we estimate leverage of over 4.5x, expected to remain in the 4.5x-5.0x range, because we do not incorporate any meaningful EBITDA expansion over the next two years. We do not incorporate any large debt-financed acquisitions or a significant dividend payout to the sponsors in our base case, but we expect its financial policies to be aggressive given its private-equity ownership structure, which is likely to preclude sustained de-leveraging. We expect cash flow generation prospects to remain modest over the next two years, given that potentially sluggish growth in end markets will limit any significant margin expansion till 2013. Beyond 2013, we expect revenue growth to accelerate, given TPMS-related legislation, especially in Europe. Even with regulatory requirements, the level of cash generation is highly sensitive to future production, which could eventually be volatile, in our view. In our opinion, Schrader's EBITDA margin is fair by industry standards, partly reflecting its market share and vertical integration capabilities. We believe continued success in sustaining single-sourced contracts with key customers will be critical to the maintenance of margins around current levels. Given that Schrader has operated as an independent business previously under Tomkins, in our base-case scenario, we do not expect significant future incremental stand-alone costs. Still, we expect some costs to inevitability rise, and higher commodity costs and demand weakness in Europe during 2012 and perhaps 2013 remain risks. Given its somewhat limited geographic diversity, with North America and Europe comprising most of its 2011 sales, respectively, we assume Schrader's revenue growth in 2012 and 2013 will be determined by the pace of stabilizing auto production in North America and the extent of a slowdown in Europe. Sales in North America (about two-thirds of Schrader's 2011 revenue) have begun 2012 stronger than we anticipated and although production improved nearly 23% during the first two months of 2012 (mostly on Japanese restocking), we believe the production growth rate will moderate in 2012 and 2013, but remain in the mid- to high-single-digit area. In Europe (about 21% of revenues) our base-case outlook assumes that light-vehicle sales will decline more significantly in 2012 than in 2011 (which was the fourth consecutive year of European decline). Also, in our view, the potential risk remains for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to begin pursuing a dual sourcing strategy and developing or acquiring related technologies (given relatively low barriers to entry compared with some other auto supply segments). These risks are offset for now by the company's dominant market share as we believe Schrader is well placed to benefit from the continued adoption of safety and emissions (fuel economy) driven TPMS legislation, primarily in North America and Europe. We also believe the company has reasonable longer term growth prospects, given the potential to service the aftermarket for its sensors. Our economists currently forecast U.S. GDP growing very modestly (around the 2.0%-2.5% level) in 2012 and 2013. We expect unemployment will remain high, at about 8% for both years. Considering these economic assumptions, and some potential legislation-related growth in 2013, our forecast for Schrader' operating performance over the next two years incorporates: -- Sales growth in the low- to mid-single-digit area in 2012 and 2013, with several end markets growing slightly above our GDP growth rate estimates in these years; -- Adjusted EBITDA margin should remain around the 15%-16% level, incorporating pricing pressure from customers to limit any significant margin expansion; and -- Free cash flow to debt should remain in the low-single digits because of increasing capital expenditure requirements to meet legislation-driven growth beyond 2014. Overall, we believe there is a reasonable cushion built in Schrader's credit metrics under our base case for the 'B' rating; this partly alleviates the risks of its relatively narrow product profile, limited geographic diversity, and modest cash generation prospects. Liquidity Schrader's liquidity is "adequate" under our criteria. We believe the company's liquidity profile should provide sufficient operating flexibility to manage through the potential of a more modest general economic recovery than currently expected. Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity include: -- We expect coverage of sources to uses over the next 12 to 18 months to be above 1.2x. -- We expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA drops by 15%. -- Schrader does not have maintenance covenants except a springing total net leverage covenant based on outstanding borrowings on its revolving credit facility and we expect the company to maintain sufficient headroom, with over 15% cushion on this covenant (if and when effective) over the next 12 months, -- Schrader likely can absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. We expect Schrader to maintain minimal cash balances, with a $35 million revolver balance at the close of transaction that we assume will be mostly undrawn, and offers adequate flexibility to potentially finance working capital (15%-18% of sales) if internal cash generation is insufficient. The company faces no significant debt maturities over the near term as its $235 million term loan will mature in 2018 with annual amortization of just $2.4 million and no other debt maturities till 2017 when its revolver matures, followed by 2019 maturity of its $100 million second lien debt. Without a large, targeted acquisition, our base case assumes these sources adequately cover cash outflows, including somewhat higher year-over-year capital expenditure requirements and modest working capital swings. Recovery analysis Please see our recovery report on August Cayman Intermediate Holdco Inc. (Schrader), to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company's leverage will be about 4.5x-5.0x over the next 12 months, with modest cash flow generation prospects for debt reduction given potentially sluggish growth in its end markets limiting any significant margin expansion. We could raise the ratings if we believed that Schrader could sustain free operating cash flow (FOCF) of about $15 million to $20 million to repay borrowings under its debt facilities, and allow for sustainable liquidity (cash and availability under its revolver) of about $30 million-$40 million with a sustained pattern of leverage approaching 4x or less. We estimate that EBITDA would need to reach about $85 million for this to occur, perhaps through greater volume growth or margin expansion than we assume. We could lower our rating if FOCF turned negative for consecutive quarters, which would reduce liquidity. For example, we estimate that if gross margins (excluding depreciation and amortization) fall by more than 200 basis points over the next 12 months, while revenue growth and working capital performance are less favorable than we expect, the company could begin to use cash and need to borrow more under its revolver. We could also lower the ratings if the company's leverage were to increase well above 5x because of shareholder-driven actions such as a debt-financed acquisition or a dividend to the new sponsors. 