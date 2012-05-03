版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 4日 星期五 01:40 BJT

TEXT-Fitch expects to rate Jefferies euro notes 'BBB'

May 3 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign Jefferies Group, Inc.'s 
(Jefferies) $2 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme (Programme) a long-term
senior unsecured debt rating of 'BBB' and a short-term senior unsecured debt
rating of 'F2'. The final ratings are contingent on the receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received.	
	
The Programme will provide Jefferies with additional financial flexibility by
allowing it to issue debt in multiple currencies and expanding its fixed income
investor base. The Programme, which will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange,
will include a number of features that would allow Jefferies to tailor
individual issuances under the Programme to match investor demand. Fitch does
not anticipate any meaningful near-term increase to Jefferies' leverage levels
as a result of issuances under the Programme.	
	
Fitch notes that the ratings are assigned to the Programme and not to the notes
issued under the Programme. There is no assurance that notes issued under the
Programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific
issue under the Programme will have the same rating as the rating assigned to
the Programme.	
	
Jefferies, a Delaware-incorporated holding company, is a well-established full
service investment bank and institutional securities firm primarily serving
middle-market clients and investors. Its primary broker/dealer operating
subsidiary, Jefferies & Company, Inc. holds the vast majority of the firm's
consolidated assets and is regulated by the SEC. At Feb. 29, 2012, Jefferies had
US GAAP total assets of $34.6 billion and shareholders' equity of $3.6 billion
(including noncontrolling interests).	
Fitch expects to assign the following ratings:	
	
Jefferies Group, Inc	
-- Euro Medium Term Note Programme long-term senior unsecured debt rating 'BBB';	
-- Euro Medium Term Note Programme short-term senior unsecured debt rating 'F2'.	
	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011);	
--'Securities Firms Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011).	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria	
Securities Firms Criteria

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐