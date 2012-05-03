TEXT-Fitch expects to rate Jefferies euro notes 'BBB'

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
May 3 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign Jefferies Group, Inc.'s (Jefferies) $2 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme (Programme) a long-term senior unsecured debt rating of 'BBB' and a short-term senior unsecured debt rating of 'F2'. The final ratings are contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The Programme will provide Jefferies with additional financial flexibility by allowing it to issue debt in multiple currencies and expanding its fixed income investor base. The Programme, which will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange, will include a number of features that would allow Jefferies to tailor individual issuances under the Programme to match investor demand. Fitch does not anticipate any meaningful near-term increase to Jefferies' leverage levels as a result of issuances under the Programme. Fitch notes that the ratings are assigned to the Programme and not to the notes issued under the Programme. There is no assurance that notes issued under the Programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the Programme will have the same rating as the rating assigned to the Programme. Jefferies, a Delaware-incorporated holding company, is a well-established full service investment bank and institutional securities firm primarily serving middle-market clients and investors. Its primary broker/dealer operating subsidiary, Jefferies & Company, Inc. holds the vast majority of the firm's consolidated assets and is regulated by the SEC. At Feb. 29, 2012, Jefferies had US GAAP total assets of $34.6 billion and shareholders' equity of $3.6 billion (including noncontrolling interests). Fitch expects to assign the following ratings: Jefferies Group, Inc -- Euro Medium Term Note Programme long-term senior unsecured debt rating 'BBB'; -- Euro Medium Term Note Programme short-term senior unsecured debt rating 'F2'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'Securities Firms Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Securities Firms Criteria
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS