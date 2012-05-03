版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 4日 星期五 01:59 BJT

M/IHOMES/BRIEF (URGENT)

May 3 M/I Homes Inc : * Moodys assigns caa1 rating to M/I homes $25 million add-on senior unsecured

notes

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐